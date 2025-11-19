Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Iconic Movie Line? (Closed)

Many are too popular… others, not enough… but let’s let the upvotes and downvotes decide that, shall we now?
#1
“Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”
#2
Leeloo Dallas, multipass.
#3
“SKA-DOOSH”
-Po, Kung Fu Panda
#4
“Wait master…It might be dangerous. You go first!”
#5
Don Corleone: “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.”
#6
“Double Dad-defence!!”
#7
“You can’t fool me. There ain’t no sanity clause!” Chico Marx.
#8
In the original Men In Black movie after Will Smith’s character is shown the truth about aliens living among them he says to Jones’ character, “Why not tell people? People are smart.” To which Jones replies, “Wrong. The person is smart. People are dumb panicky animals and you know it.” This line has always stuck with me about people and especially so in our present time.
#9
You shall not paaaass!!!(Gandalf)
#10
This is a long one – Not exactly iconic but i loved every second of this monologue from the movie Swordfish.
Gabriel Shear:
You know what the problem with Hollywood is. They make s**t. Unbelievable, unremarkable s**t.
Now I’m not some grungy wannabe filmmaker, that’s searching for existentialism through a haze of bong smoke or something (slight chuckle) No, it’s easy to pick apart bad acting, short-sighted directing, and a purely moronic stringing together of words than many of studios term as prose.
No, I’m talking about the lack of realism. Realism.
Not a pervasive element in today’s modern American cinematic vision. Take ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ for example. Arguably Pacino’s best work, short of ‘Scarface’ and ‘Godfather’ part one of course.
Masterpiece of directing, easily Lumet’s best. (cuts cigar) The cinematography, the acting, the screenplay, all top notch. But. (lights cigar, puffs twice) they didn’t push the envelope.
Now what if in ‘Dog Day,’ Sonny really wanted to get away with it? What if – now here’s the tricky part – what if he started killing hostages right away? No mercy, no quarter. “Meet our demands or the pretty blond in the bellbottoms gets it in the back of the head.” Bam, splat! “What, still no bus?” Come on.
How many innocent victims splattered across the window would it take to have the city to reverse it’s policy on hostage situations? And this is 1976, there’s no CNN, there’s no CNBC, there’s no Internet! Now, fast-forward to today. Present time, same situation. How quickly would the modern media make a frenzy over this? In a matter of hours, it would be the, the biggest story from Boston to Budapest. Ten hostages die. Twenty, thirty. Relentless, bam bim, one after another. All caught in hi-def, computer-enhanced, color-corrected. You can practically taste the brain-matter. All for what, a bus? A plane? A couple of million dollars that’s federally insured? (takes deep breath) I don’t think so. Just a thought. I mean, it’s not within the realm of conventional cinema…but what if?
#11
LOTR: “I am no man.”
#12
“Hey dad? Wanna have a catch?” Field of dreams
