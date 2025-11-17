Hey Pandas, What Is The Dumbest Conversation You Have Ever Had With Your Sibling Or Kid? (Closed)

I want to hear your stories.
#1
Brother(11):where did you put my book?!
Me(12):what book?
Brother:the one you stole!
Me:I didn’t steal a book
brother: yes you did!
Me: want me to help you look for it?
Brother: no, just let me check your room!
Me: it’s not in there!
Brother: you always steal my books!
(I read them and leave them exactly where I found them)
Me:no I don’t.
Brother: you did! And you stole my big nate book just now!
Me: you mean the one sitting in your room right now that I can see from here?
him: no, It’s big and yellow and has Gina on the front!
Me: yea I think it’s the one I’m looking at.
Him: *barges past me into my room*
Me: get out of my room.
Him: *starts messing everything up.*
Me: get out.
Him: go away.
Me: (through gritted teeth.) I said get out of my room.
Him:why is your room so messy?
Me: GET OUT OF MY ROOM!
Him: you didn’t have to yell, why are you so mean?
me:*grabs him and drags him out, then grabs my stuff out of his hand.*
Him: but my book’s in there!
Me: *points at the book.* it’s right there.
Him:*looks directly at the book* no it isn’t.
Me:*grabs book, shoves it into his hand*
Him: you planted that there so you wouldn’t get in trouble!
Me:AAAAAARRRGGGGHHHHHH!!!!!!
Him: quit overreacting, you f*****g a*****e useless problem. You have anger issues.
(This may not be exactly the words used, but it’s pretty close. And yes I did want it to censor.)
#2
I have had a very intense conversation with my 5 year old sister in why you can’t kick dogs
Follow Us