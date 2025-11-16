Hey Pandas, What Nice Small Things Do You Do For Your SO?

In our home, it’s my husband who does the grocery shopping and cooking, and often he buys me my favorite candy or nice flowers and makes my favorite food.
I like to bring him a cup of coffee, buy him licorice, when I go into town and send him a text when he’s a work, just saying “I love you”.
What nice small things do you do for your significant other?
#1
He loves the snow but doesn’t get much where he is (some but not much). Everytime there’s a big snowfall I’ll try to record it for him and all the snow on the ground for him. It seems to mundane but he just gets so excited about seeing snow falling and blizzards.
#2
Every day I put a mint on her pillow when I make the bed. She’s always so busy and I thought it would be nice to help out and give her a little treat as well ☺️
#3
After I drop our kid off at school in the morning, I drive through Starbucks and get him a cocoa and leave it on their desk (we both WFH) for when they get up in the AM.
I also don’t complain when they load the dishwasher wrong. I personally think that is one of the nicest things I do for them. :D
#4
Well I don’t have a SO but I do have a crush. I drew him a picture of a character from a show we both love and he kept it on his wall. I also gave him a pin of the same Show and he loves it. Then he got me a gift. Things are complicated between us. But I like to give him little things and he gives me stuff sometimes. My friends says he likes me back but I don’t know.
#5
Say there’s one for everyone,
Moon and star for every sun,
Search has only just begun,
Still I am an only son.
If I find the one for me,
Then I know we’re meant to be,
Love is blind but still I see,
You and me, it’s destiny.
Dish out cheesy pick up lines,
Red rose this year’s Valentine’s,
If she whimpers, if she whines,
Careless whispers, classic Vines.
Say to her my inner thoughts,
Give her ten forget me nots,
Even if each flower rots,
In its place spring lots and lots.
If I find the one for me,
Then I know we’re meant to be,
Love is blind but still I see,
You and me, it’s destiny.
In my heart there is a void,
Interactions I avoid,
Laugh and smile, they’re all destroyed,
All of which I’ve been devoid.
Am I to live without a friend,
From now until the very end,
It’s not okay yet I pretend,
Myself alone I can depend.
I just want the one for me,
One I know is meant to be,
Love is blind but still I see,
You’re my fate and destiny.
#6
I like doing a little something special with the presentation or appearance of food sometimes when I cook. Like, adding a heart-shaped edible something, for instance, or shaping a food or dessert as something nice for him. Just a little cute detail here and there to make it special. A lot of the things I do are inspired by bento boxes.
#7
I randomly make him lunch for work and leave love notes. Like nice ‘butt.’
#8
Imagine that I have an SO :) :’)
#9
Atm nothing, I’ve been on strike for six months. Years of disrespect and being taken for granted by him and his kids, not anymore. Ya’all can figure it out, I ain’t lifting a finger unless it’s for me or the cats. I even quit doing his laundry with mine 2months ago-that one got his attention, he’s making some adjustments now.
