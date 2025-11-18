Don’t Wait For October: Snag These 17 Frightfully Good Labor Day Deals On Halloween Decor

Can you feel it in the air? A chill wind whispers through the trees, pumpkin spice lattes are back on the menu, and the stores are already starting to stock up on candy corn. Yep, it’s almost spooky season! But before you break out the cobwebs and skeletons, let’s take advantage of some killer Labor Day deals that will make your Halloween the best one yet.
Forget waiting until October to start your Halloween prep. We’ve rounded up 17 fantastic Labor Day deals that will have you decking out your haunted house, perfecting your costume, and stocking up on treats before the trick-or-treaters even start knocking. So, put down that pumpkin spice latte and grab your shopping list, because these deals are too good to miss!
#1 Conjure Up A Spooky Ambiance With These Flameless Taper Floating Candles – No Spells Required, Just A Wave Of The Magic Wand Remote!
Review: “These lights are so fun and provide a great ambiance with the rest of my Halloween decor. I ended up tacking them to the ceiling, but they don’t take too long to put up. I love the little flicker in them as well and the wand is a fun touch. I’d order more for sure!” – Kassandra Villasenor
Image source: amazon.com, brandie0688
#2 Stock Up On Spooky Sweetness Before The Trick-Or-Treaters Swarm! These Chupa Chups Halloween Lollipops Are On Sale Now, So Grab ‘Em While They’re Hot
Review: “These were one of our favorite candies of the ‘80s! I’m so glad I found them to share with our siblings and kids over the holidays. They were as good as I remember!!” – Casey J Dzieweczynski
Image source: amazon.com, Usina Tatiana
#3 Quack Up Your Halloween Party With These Spooky Halloween Rubber Ducks – They’re The Perfect Party Favors For A Frightfully Fun Time!
Review: “Got these for my wife to put in her Jeep or for her to “duck” other Jeeps around Halloween. There’s a good chance she’ll keep all of them because they are incredibly cute.” – Jason C.
Image source: amazon.com, oZmonKey
#4 Forget About Boring Makeup Looks! This Unicorn Snot Glitter Gel Will Take Your Halloween Costume To The Next Level Of Fabulousness
Review: “Very fun! I used in my hair & on my face for Halloween party. This product showed up nicely in my white hair & on my face. The product also combed well in my hair & washed out perfectly.” – Sherry Tripoli
Image source: amazon.com, Miranda
#5 Don’t Let Your Halloween Decorations Be A Snooze-Fest. These Solar Eyeball Lights Will Bring The Spooky Vibes All Night Long
Review: “Halloween is hands down my favorite holiday, and I’m always looking for spooky new decorations to add to my front yard. These are great – easy to use and glow very brightly. I like that they are solar and don’t need to be plugged in. All of mine were in great condition and look so good in the yard. I can’t wait to use them for all of October!” – Tina
Image source: amazon.com, oZmonKey
#6 Your Furry Friend Will Be Living The High Life In This Luxurious Guinea Pig Bed – It’s The Perfect Way To Pamper Them This Labor Day (And Get Them Ready For Halloween Snuggles!)
Review: “I freakin love it. I have male guinea pigs so they are on the bigger side. At first I thought it was huge. Then I remembered how big my boys were. It works out perfectly. If you’re stuck thinking about it, just get it!!!” – AlbeyAl
Image source: amazon.com, AlbeyAl
#7 Spookify Your Halloween Party With This Smoke Machine – It’s The Perfect Way To Set The Mood For A Frightfully Good Time!
Review: “This is a great product that we use for our Halloween party. We loved it so much that we had to buy a second this year. We moved it outside for the trick-or-treaters and the neighbors (young and old) got a big kick out of it. We use with the high density fog juice that worked great.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, David Rodriguez
#8 Spooky Season Is Creeping Up! Scare The Daylights Out Of Your Friends And Family With This Set Of Realistic Hairy Spiders
Review: “I basically purchased these because when I was reading other reviews some lady wrote that these spiders were scary. I thought to myself perfect sold! They were perfect. Great size. Easy to put out and put away. As far as them being scary…not realy I thought they were cute though.” – Tayreen B.
Image source: amazon.com, Reldeed
#9 These Glow In The Dark Party Favors Will Make Your Halloween Party The Talk Of The Town (Or At Least The Graveyard)
Review: “These glow sticks were a perfect party addition. There were plenty of glow sticks and adapters to create necklaces or bracelets. Party loved them and they glowed all night long.” – Alexa
Image source: amazon.com, AfricanBarb
#10 Forget Boring Masks, This Light-Up Mask Will Make You The Life (Or Afterlife) Of The Party This Halloween
Review: “My friends and I plan on doing a purge photoshoot, so excited I found this mask! It is made out of plastic, but lights up well and looks cool in the dark. Extremely easy to get on and off and is breathable. Great for Halloween!” – Hailey Hop
Image source: amazon.com, Adrianna R
#11 Ready To Unleash Your Inner Picasso On A Pumpkin? This Pumpkin Carving Kit Is On Sale For Labor Day, So Grab It Now And Get Carving!
Review: “These are perfect! My family and I carve pumpkins every year and this was by far the best most fun and easiest one. It was so fun definitely recommend buying this. The kids and grown ups had so much fun” – Caleb Gonzalez
Image source: amazon.com, Caleb Gonzalez
#12 Your Halloween Costume Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade With This Face & Body Paint Oil Palette – Unleash Your Inner Artist And Transform Into Anything You Can Imagine
Review: “Absolutely amazing! Used it for Halloween and a little went a long way. It has good pigment and comes off pretty easily with a makeup wipe. It did really well with layering, too.” – Mel
Image source: amazon.com, Ana
#13 Turn Your Home Into A Spooky Bat Cave (Without The Actual Guano) With These Realistic 3D Bat Stickers – Perfect For Scaring Trick-Or-Treaters
Review: “These bats are a staple halloween decoration in my house every year. They can be reused, but honestly, for how affordable they are, I don’t worry myself with storing them for a year. I’ve never had any issue taking them down or putting them up, and I get compliments every year when I put them up.” – Tristan E.
Image source: amazon.com, Cheryl
#14 Labor Day Sales Mean You Can Finally Afford To Be Extra This Halloween! Nab This Inflatable Ballerina-Riding-A-Flamingo Costume And Prepare To Steal The Show
Review: “Bought this for my 13 year old daughter and it was great. She got lots of compliments and loved wearing it. Easy to put on, but not the easiest to walk long distances also tip–carry an extra set of batteries because when they die on Halloween night and you are not act home you have to trick or treat for batteries:)” – Molly H
Image source: amazon.com, N. Hammock
#15 These Halloween Window Lights Are So Easy To Install, Even A Ghost Could Do It
Review: “Hung these in a my windows for Halloween, and I couldn’t be happier! The timer worked really well, they’re a great battery saver. Great adhesion from the suction piece; as long as you follow the directions (clean the window surface and use water on the suction piece), it suctions really well. Highly recommend!” – Lioness
Image source: amazon.com, Heavy Duty
#16 Bake Your Way Into The Spooky Season With This Simulation Human Organ Heart Cake Mold – Your Guests Will Either Be Impressed Or Slightly Terrified
Review: “We’re always looking for new organ candy molds for Halloween. I ordered these to make little heart shaped cakes, but they’ve also been perfect with hard candy melts. With y, but thick enough that I feel confident putting them in the oven. They clean up really well in warm water and mild detergent. And you get three for $9.99! Each tray makes four palm-sized treats. Perfect for Halloween and Valentine’s Day XD” – Customer review
Image source: amazon.com, Kayla H
#17 This Short Brown Haired Wig Is So Realistic, You’ll Have Everyone Fooled
Review: “I got this man’s wig for a caveman costume. It’s going to work perfectly! I was surprised by how many people I fooled with photos, thinking that I was growing my hair out! But, of course, it wouldn’t have worked as well in real life. But it possibly could with a little more styling.” – Ken
Image source: amazon.com, rcansawgal
