“Girl, The Nails Need To Go Now”: 20 Fashion Fails From Coachella 2025 Weekend Two

Coachella is not just a place for stellar music. It’s also a massive stage for fashion.
While some celebrities nailed both their sound and their style, others had fans cringing and wondering if their stylist was having a day off.
Here’s our rundown of some of the fashion fails spotted during Coachella Weekend 2.
#1 Benson Boone
Benson Boone’s high-intensity performance was a visual spectacle, but his outfit left some divided.
Paying homage to Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, the Beautiful Things singer appeared excessive to some.
“Nope, don’t like it at all,” one comment said, while another wrote, “It’s a Little bit too much now.”
“Trying too hard to be freddie what a poser,” said another.
Some fans agreed that the red strap-studded pants were a hit.
“These pants didn’t just show up-they performed,” one said. “Respectfully, I’m emotionally attached.”
Another wrote, “I think it’s actually all of us watching that need those red straps to strap ourselves in for watching him fly through the air in insanely breathtaking ways every time.”
Image source: Christopher Polk/Variety
#2 Tyla
Tyla’s outfit looked familiar to some, especially Britney Spears’ fans, who said it looked similar to what the Oops! I Did It Again singer wore for her 2001 VMAs performance.
“Your stylist was definitely Britney inspired lol,” said one netizen, while another wrote, “Britney Did It Better !!”
Tyla noticed the comparisons online and addressed them, saying, “Love her but I just thought the outfit was fly…no inspo.”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#3 Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo left fans stunned with a widely praised performance of the Prince classic Purple Rain.
She was one of several guest singers who joined music director Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra.
“Mamas is serving today. That outfit lawd have mercy.” one fan said.
But others were more icy with their comments.
“We were hoping for ariana tho,” one comenter said, while another wrote, “We’re tired.”
“Just horrible. Get her off the stage, please. Let the announced performers do just that,” one wrote.
“Mmmkay girl the nails need to go now,” one said. “They were a good run. We know you aint wiping with those.”
Image source: Timothy Norris/Getty Images
#4 Amelia Moore
It was hard to make sense of Amelia Moore’s outfit as she showed up to a Coachella party wearing a cream-colored tank top, paired with lacy shorts.
Her outfit had long pieces of fabric hanging from random spots and falling to her matching snow boots.
Image source: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
#5 Lisa
Blackpink’s Lisa emerged on stage in a dramatically large black puffer jacket and a giant chain wrapped around her waist to perform hits from her new album, Alter Ego.
Her outfits, meant to match her “villain alter ego” as per a press release, also included a red skin-tight bodysuit with sculpted reptilian shoulder spikes.
“What are these outfits nowadays? Is it not enough to perform and sing to get the attention?” one asked.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#6 Lola Young
Lola Young triggered a flurry of reactions as she embraced what fans called a “messy” persona.
As she showed up unfiltered on stage, the singer was dressed in a metallic silver bra, a white jacket, and oversized denim shorts that had someone saying, “Someone buy her a belt.”
“She accepts her messy mess,” one fan said.
“I wish I had her confidence,” one said, while another wrote, “What a turn off. I picture her different . She looks very sloppy.”
“Whoever is in charge or wardrobe clearly does not like her…. No flattering to her at all,” wrote another.
Image source: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
#7 Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion had a wild time at a Friday night party to kick off the second weekend of Coachella.
Her black halter bra top was paired with Who Decides War jeans, which was decorated with an unusual design of brown leather patches.
“Pants go crazy,” one commenter said, while another naysayer said she lives “in a delusional universe.”
“Overrated,” another critic commented on her picture.
“I’ve seen 1000 pictures of her and still don’t know what she actually looks like,” one said.
Image source: theestallion
#8 Muni Long
Fans agreed that Muni Long delivered a standout performance on stage, with powerful vocals and a dynamic stage presence.
“I need to know who choreographed and directed Muni Long’s Coachella set IMMEDIATELY,” one netizen said.
While the vocals and choreography were on point, some didn’t have the same opinion about her outfit.
“She got the vocal,” one said. “but dangg she need to fire or have real conversation with her stylist.”
“That’s satanic,” another wrote.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety
#9 Belinda Carlisle
Belinda Carlisle stepped out in a sparkly top paired with a floral-print Le Superbe skirt, embracing her signature easygoing style.
“Belinda can wear whatever she wants!!” one said, and nobody can argue with that.
“Belinda Carlisle is forever iconic. Never disappoints!! And of course The Go-Go’s very fantastic, sounded amazing !!” another fan wrote.
Image source: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
#10 María Zardoya
María Zardoya and her eponymous band The Marías brought plenty of gothic image to the stage.
The singer’s black dress with its long train gave the strong winds in Indio, California, plenty to play with.
The group’s hour-long performance included tracks like Hamptons, Real Life, and Run Your Mouth.
Image source: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images
#11 T-Pain
T-Pain became a crowd favorite, with many calling for a Super Bowl halftime appearance soon.
The hip-hop artist showed up on stage in ripped and patched pants with a plain jacket covered in pins and other embellishments.
He also had rugged boots and a hat to top it off, looking like he walked off the set of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
“It’s giving California Love video and Willy Wonka and I LOVE THIS,” one said.
“Shout-out T-Pain with the steampunk aesthetic. I like this look on him,” another wrote.
Steampunk aesthetic is a retro-futuristic aesthetic inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery and Victorian fashion with some sci-fi imagination.
“When you’ve got a Coachella set at 5 and have to fight in the water wars at 6:30,” another wrote.
“I love the steampunk/Mad Max vibe, and as always, those classic moves are on point! I can tell you really enjoyed yourself and that is what is most important!” wrote another.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#12 Keshi
Singer and songwriter Keshi had his look put together by stylist Kendy.
Although his low-key outfit didn’t steal the show, his performance certainly sent his fans home with “Happy ears.”
“I couldn’t stop crying, it’s the best thing in life,” one fan said.
Another wrote, “Made me cry we love you Keshi.”
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety
#13 Laufey
Jazz-pop star Laufey was one of the surprise guests to join renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil orchestra for their second of two Coachella 2025 performances.
Dressed in a black outfit with a tiered skirt, she sang From the Start, followed by her brand new song, Silver Lining, with the orchestra.
“I was an orchestra kid growing up, so this was my actual dream,” she told the crowd about singing with the LA Phil orchestra.
“The fact that there are so many people here for an orchestra makes me so happy for music,” she added.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety
#14 Marina
Welsh singer-songwriter Marina was draped in so much pink as she hit the stage for weekend two of Coachella, making fans say, “She looks so different to how I remember her.”
Many felt the singer, wearing a gown with a scarf wrapped around her head, was giving Catherine Zeta-Jones.
“She’s so like Catherine zeta jones,” one said, while another agreed, “OMG CATHERINE ZETA IS BACK.”
“Now i see the catherine zeta resemblance,” one said.
The celebrity mentions didn’t stop there.
“Is that Shakira?” one asked, while another called it, “Kylie Minogue’s styles.”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#15 Tink
Tink’s outfit gave major birds of paradise meet Las Vegas showgirl vibes as she wore an outfit with feather ruffles and thigh-high boots and diamond-encrusted gloves.
“Love me some tink but this outfit gotta go,” one commenter said, while another wrote.
“Look like Asian doll,” read a second comment, while a third wrote, “She can’t sing….just auto tune just mixed and mastered.”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#16 Jurin of XG
“Is she even real?” a social media user asked about one of Jurin’s many Coachella looks.
The singer, part of the Japanese girl group XG, made quite the impression at Coachella.
“Haters can’t just believe they can really sing while they dance. They just can’t accept that xg is really that good,” wrote on netizen.
Another said, “Seeing people accusing them of lipsync cuz their voices are exactly like the studio version so they had to tune it up.”
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#17 Thundercat
Thundercat brought out his catsuit again as he joined Yo Gabba Gabba! on stage.
He wore a furry cat suit in a segment that took the audience down memory lane.
Image source: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
#18 Paco Amoroso
Paco Amoroso showed off his tattooed body in shiny bright red leather pants and an open camo-print top.
His eclectic style was part of his stage presence as well. He performed with Ca7riel and captivated the audience with their unique beats and experimental sounds.
“Really impressed with these guys, they hit a lot of different styles and still make it their own,” one said.
“They are breaking all the boundaries,” read a second comment, while a third wrote, “These Argentine kids are phenomenal, geniuses.”
Image source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
#19 Michelle Zauner
Michelle Zauner of Indie pop band Japanese Breakfast hit the stage on Saturday in a brown skirt and matching, mostly unbuttoned top that was slightly bland.
But once the dramatic ruffle headpiece entered the picture, her entire outfit was hijacked.
It was quite the chaotic ruffle explosion that sat on her head.
Image source: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
#20 Coco And Breezy
Twin sisters Coco and Breezy were styled by Chief Ugo Mozie for their Coachella sets.
“Thank you to @ugomozie for styling us and helping us feel special both weekends,” the DJ-ing sisters wrote on social media.
One fan commented on one of their posts and said it was the “Best house set hands down.”
Image source: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
