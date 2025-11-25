All 9 Peacemaker Season 2 Post-Credits Scenes Explained

Like the previous installment, Peacemaker season 2 post-credits scenes take viewers on a fun ride, with each serving as an extension of a comic moment from each episode. The second season of the John Cena-led action superhero television show stands out with a multiverse twist that reveals a different side of Cena’s Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker. Peacemaker’s venture into an alternate reality presents him with a rare chance to live a happy life with a loving family he never imagined possible. Sadly, that illusion didn’t last for long.
Although Peacemaker season 2 came to an unexpected end, it didn’t disappoint in balancing absurd story arcs and raunchy jokes with a poignant reminder of how the titular character and his friends redefine the antihero concept. Overall, the season received praise for its character development and for exploring different storylines around A.R.G.U.S. and the multiverse. However, James Gunn left a trail of unsatisfied Peacemaker fans with a major cliffhanger finale that delivers nothing but unanswered questions that even the post-credits scenes don’t address.
Episode 1 (The Ties That Grind)
The first Peacemaker season 2 post-credits scene shows Peacemaker and his love interest, Emily Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), finishing a conversation they started earlier. In the episode, Peacemaker asks why Harcourt has bruises on her fist, and she said she beat up her dashboard. Peacemaker blamed it on the car for playing “Spin Doctors, or Thirty Seconds to Mars or some shit.”
The first episode’s post-credits scene shows Harcourt arguing that Spin Doctors is a good band and shouldn’t be looped with 30 Seconds to Mars, and Peacemaker agrees, adding that “Anybody’s better than 30 Seconds to Mars. That garage band I was in for two seconds is better than 30 Seconds to Mars.” Although it’s mostly a comedic add‑on, the joke also takes a direct jab at 30 Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto, who played Joker in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). In retrospect, fans may not be seeing Leto’s Joker in James Gunn’s DCU.
Episode 2 (A Man Is Only As Good As His Bird)
After joining John Economos (Steve Agee) in the surveillance van monitoring Peacemaker’s house, Langston Fleury (Tim Meadows) gets into a debate with him. Economos tries to correct him, saying, “Pokémon is plural, not Pokémen.” The scene was revisited in the second episode’s post-credits scene, with Fleury telling Economos that while he was learning “Pokemen” grammar, he (Fleury) was having a threesome with two hot ladies in Portland, Oregon, whom he claims are the Perpermint Twins, Gertrude and Francine (one blonde, one bald). Economos has many questions for him, including why is one bald?
Episode 3 (Another Rick Up My Sleeve)
Unlike the other Peacemaker season 2 post-credits scenes, this one doesn’t continue a scene from the episode, but it complements one. Earlier in the episode, Economos woke up pantless in a bathtub after getting drunk at their house party. He asks Vigilante/Adrian Chase (Freddie Stroma), “What happened to my pants?” and the response he gets is “I washed and folded them and put them on the counter.” The post-credits scene shows how Vigilante removes Economos’s trousers while he sleeps, sealing it off with a kiss on the forehead. The scene highlights Vigilante’s weird and loving side.
Episode 4 (Need I Say Door)
The post-credits scene for episode 4 seems gross at first, but it all makes sense the moment Red St. Wild (Michael Rooker) laments that Peacemaker’s eagle (Eagly) eats better than him. However, he had to eat the bird’s droppings to come to that conclusion, dictating “hints of cold cuts, tater chips. I get hints of peppermint, spam, Twizzlers, M&Ms, Fruity Pebbles, and protein powder” in the crunchy poop. A.R.G.U.S. hired Red St. as a professional eagle hunter to kill Eagly, and part of his strategy to understand the animal is by eating its droppings. But Eagly is not an easy bird to kill, and A.R.G.U.S. found out the hard way.
Episode 5 (Back to the Suture)
The fifth post-credits scene is a hilarious reminder of Vigilante’s obsession with animal facts. In this post-credits scene, he’s boring Peacemaker and Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) with fun facts about manta ray fish, which he claims derives its name from Latin and it means “pancake of the sea.” He adds that baby manta rays “come out in the shape of a burrito.” Visibly tired of listening to him, Peacemaker asks, “How many manta rays does it take for you to shut the f**k up?” Adebayo adds, “Somebody shoot me in the ass.”
Episode 6 (Ignorance is Chris)
One of the highlights of episode 6 is when Peacemaker’s brother, Keith (David Denman), catches Harcourt in their house, and she tells him she came to collect a snow globe gift Peacemaker gave her. However, things get awkward when Keith mentions the globe was a gift from their mom. “Yeah, she was a lovely lady. She was really nice to me. We had a great connection, she and I,” Harcourt said. Keith’s response was, “She passed away when he was two.” The unsettling moment sees Harcourt talking like she knew Peacemaker’s mom, who probably died before she was born. Ultimately, Harcourt’s weird sense of humor got them out of the mess.
Episode 7 (Like a Keith in the Night)
Lex Luther’s tech genius Sydney Happersen (Stephen Blackehart) entertained audiences with his masturbation jokes in the seventh post-credits scene. In the scene, he tries to get rid of the A.R.G.U.S. armed guards watching him in the lab. “You may want to turn around. I’m gonna use my spare time here to get back on PornHub.” He added, “I’m about to drown this whole keyboard.” When the guards didn’t move, Happersen spat on his hands and moved to pull his trousers down before the scene ended.
Episode 8 (Full Nelson)
The last episode of Peacemaker season 2 has two post-credits scenes, but they do not address the cliffhanger finale. The first scene takes audiences back to the scene where Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) is pitching about Salvation planet to government officials. In an awkward moment, the Secretary of Defense General Stephen Mori (James Hiroyuki Liao) suggests the introduction of a “vaporising barrier around the whole planet,” explaining that it would be “Like a bug zapper for aliens, metahumans, and other pieces of trash.” The scene ends with Flag asking, “Are you making this shit up?”
The last of all Peacemaker season 2 post-credits scenes brings back the hilarious scene where Economos shows off his improv skills to distract fellow A.R.G.U.S. team members while Harcourt and Sasha Bordeaux (Sol Rodriguez) use the agency system to find Peacemaker. In the main scene, Economos’ joke didn’t interest anyone. However, the extension of it in the post-credits scene, about the Massachusetts truck driver, a hitchhiker, and a cop, provoked side-splitting laughter from a female agent.
Follow Us