5 Things You Didn’t Know About Tim Meadows

Actor and comedian Tim Meadows has quietly built a consistent on-screen career. Although not famous to many of today’s television audiences, Meadows is one of Saturday Night Live’s living legends. With a career spanning four decades, Tim Meadows might not be a famous name in cinema, but he’s certainly a familiar face.
For many viewers, Tim Meadows is remembered as Leon Phelps, “The Ladies’ Man,” or as the hilarious High School principal in Mean Girls. However, behind his famous roles is a man who has worked steadily, embraced comedy in unique ways, and built a reputation as one of the most respected figures in the industry. Here are five things you probably didn’t know about Tim Meadows.
1. Tim Meadows is One of the Longest-Tenured SNL Cast Members
Tim Meadows spent ten seasons on NBC’s late-night, live sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL), from 1991 to 2000. This made him the show’s longest-running cast member at the time. Since his departure, the record has been broken by two other cast members—first by Darrell Hammond in 2005, and then by Kenan Thompson in 2017. While Meadows wasn’t always the flashiest performer, his ability to play a variety of characters made him a reliable backbone of the cast.
One of the many things that set him apart was his gift for supporting other comedians while still shining in his own right. Tim Meadows’ SNL career included memorable impressions of celebrities like Tiger Woods, Oprah Winfrey, Erykah Badu, O.J. Simpson, and even Michael Jackson. Meadows’ longevity showed how much value he brought to the show. Today, many newer cast members cite him as an influence on their SNL careers.
2. Tim Meadows Never Truly Auditioned for Saturday Night Live
Unlike many comedians who spend years chasing their shot at Saturday Night Live through grueling auditions, Tim Meadows’ path was far more unconventional. He didn’t actually audition in the traditional sense. Meadows was performing at The Second City in Chicago when SNL creator Lorne Michaels came to scout talent. Impressed by Meadows’ performance, Michaels offered him the opportunity without putting him through the usual competition process.
That rare scenario speaks to just how naturally gifted Meadows was as a performer. After inviting him to New York, Michaels required Meadows to read a line for a sketch. Although he didn’t appear in that particular sketch (the first Five-Timers Club sketch), which aired on December 8, 1990, and was hosted by Tom Hanks, Tim Meadows made his official SNL debut in February 1991. Meadows’ unusual entry into SNL also explains why he adapted so seamlessly once he arrived at Studio 8H.
3. He Studied Television and Radio Broadcasting at the University
Before comedy became a central part of his life, Tim Meadows studied television and radio broadcasting at Detroit’s Wayne State University. Although he developed a passion for comedy at an early age, he initially never thought it would turn out to be a career. However, his knowledge in television and radio broadcasting didn’t go to waste, as he eventually ended up as an actor. After graduating from the university, he began his comedy career by performing at Soup Kitchen Saloon, an improv comedy club in Detroit.
4. Tim Meadows Trained with the Famous The Second City in Chicago
Lorne Michaels meeting Tim Meadows at The Second City was no coincidence. Like many comedy legends before him, Meadows honed his craft at The Second City in Chicago. Interestingly, the improv theater launched the careers of several other comedy stars like Tina Fey, Steve Carell, and Chris Farley. Seeking to turn his comedy into a professional career, Meadows moved from Detroit to Chicago. For Meadows, The Second City was a transformative experience. It was there that he learned to embrace the unpredictability of live comedy and to trust his instincts on stage.
5. Tim Meadows Has Done More Television Than Many Realize
Besides SNL, many screen audiences know Tim Meadows from his work on the big screen. However, he has more projects on television than he had in films. Unsurprisingly, he got his big start on television. After SNL, Meadows’ next major project on television was as Kevin Blakeley in the short-lived NBC sitcom The Michael Richards Show (2000).
Then, he made recurring appearances on The Colbert Report as P.K. Winsome from 2006 to 2014. He reprised the character again in the second and final iteration of CBS’s Late Show franchise, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (2016). Although he’s done more voice work in recent times than live acting, Tim Meadows guest-starred in an episode of Peacemaker season 2 in 2025.
