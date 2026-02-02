Jamie Foxx’s Grammy Red Carpet Weird Moment With Chappell Roan Goes Viral

Jamie Foxx’s brief interruption of Chappell Roan on the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet has gone viral after he stopped to introduce her to his family just as she was modeling what many viewers called one of her most controversial dresses yet.
Roan had just unveiled a sheer maroon Mugler gown suspended from visible n**ple rings when Foxx stepped into the frame alongside his daughters, 31-year-old Corinne Foxx and 17-year-old Anelise Bishop, briefly pausing to acknowledge the singer.
The timing turned the red carpet moment into instant meme-fodder.
“I’m sorry. Did he just introduce his kids to her with her entire a*s ti**ies out?” a viewer wrote.
Foxx’s interruption of Chappell Roan’s 2026 Grammy’s red carpet moment quickly went viral
Image credits: Getty/John Shearer
The video begins with Foxx stepping into Roan’s space as she turns away from the cameras, visibly excited, to greet him. The singer pivots fully off her mark, abandoning her pose as her long maroon train remains spread across the carpet behind her.
Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman
Foxx appears to apologize for the interruption immediately, gesturing with his hands as he explains that he wants to introduce her to his daughter, Anelise.
He points toward the 15-year-old and seems to describe her as “one of your biggest fans.”
Image credits: THR
Anelise hesitates at first, standing slightly back with her hands clasped, before her older sister, Corinne Foxx, gently encourages her forward. The two then step closer, and Anelise and Roan exchange a brief handshake.
Image credits: THR
The interaction is cut short when what appears to be Roan’s assistant steps in from off camera and speaks to Foxx, signaling that Roan needs to resume modeling the dress for photographers.
Foxx immediately backs off, repeating, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”
In the eyes of many viewers, however, the wholesome moment was immediately ruined by Roan’s dress.
“I wonder if it was awkward to talk to them with her ti**ies out,” a netizen wrote.
“‘Excuse me kids, I’m gonna go talk to the lady whose dress is hanging from her n**ple rings,’” another wrote mocking Foxx.
Roan’s dress struck a segment of the audience as “too much,” with some viewers saying they were tired of revealing red carpet looks
Image credits: THR
As Bored Panda previously reported, Roan’s outfit had sparked backlash almost immediately after she stepped onto the red carpet.
The custom Mugler gown was inspired by Manfred Thierry Mugler’s 1998 Jeu de Paume collection and reinterpreted by Miguel Castro Freitas for Spring Summer 2026, a detail praised by some fashion insiders but dismissed by much of the public.
Image credits: x.com
“Disgusting. Absolutely low class,” one viewer wrote as images spread online. “Remember when indecent exposure was a crime? Good times huh?!” another commented.
“I have this phobia of my n**ple rings getting caught and yanked off,” a third said. “I can’t even look at this dress!”
Image credits: Getty/John Shearer
“Let’s hope this is the last event where we see this,” another added. “Award shows need a dress code. We don’t need to see your b**bs, ladies!”
“I can’t stop laughing at this,” a fifth said.
Foxx’s youngest daughter, Anelise, has been described as having an interest in music and playing guitar
Image credits: Getty/John Shearer
Corinne Foxx, born February 15, 1994, is Foxx’s eldest child, shared with Connie Kline.
She has worked as an actress and producer, and she is known to mainstream audiences for appearing alongside her father on the music game show Beat Shazam.
She studied at University of Southern California and has been a recurring presence in the awards-season ecosystem in her own right, including being selected as Miss Golden Globe in 2016.
Her credits also include producing work connected to her father’s projects, including the sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! on Netflix.
Image credits: birdiesht
Anelise Bishop, born October 3, 2008, is Foxx’s youngest child, shared with Kristin Grannis.
She is far less public-facing than her older sister, with most coverage of her centered on her relationship with her father rather than any formal entertainment résumé.
However, multiple profiles have described Anelise as musically inclined, and Foxx has spoken publicly about her playing guitar.
For instance, after suffering from a stroke that hospitalized him in April 2023, Foxx said Anelise came into his hospital room with her guitar and played for him, and that nurses told him his vitals improved while she played.
“Weird.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the viral moment
