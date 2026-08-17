‘When They See Us’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Reveal Who Really Profited From the 96% RT Critics-Rated Netflix Limited Series

Few Netflix limited series arrived with the emotional force and public urgency of When They See Us. The Ava DuVernay drama revisited the case of the Central Park Five with a cast that mixed young breakout actors, respected television veterans, film stars, character actors, and performers whose careers were deeply strengthened by the project’s awards attention. Since the series only ran for four episodes, the money story is not about years of salary growth. It is about prestige, visibility, award momentum, later roles, and how a difficult true-crime drama placed several performers into a much larger cultural conversation.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is estimated overall wealth rather than Netflix salary from When They See Us alone. That means earlier television work, film careers, later streaming projects, awards attention, producing, theater, comedy, voice work, and long-term industry value all matter. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the When They See Us cast members who appear to have profited the most from the acclaimed Netflix limited series and the careers surrounding it.
10. Caleel Harris
Caleel Harris played young Antron McCray, one of the five boys whose life was permanently altered by the case. His performance mattered because the early episodes depended on showing how young, frightened, and unprepared the boys were once police pressure swallowed them. Harris had to communicate confusion, fear, and helplessness without making the role feel exaggerated, and that restraint helped the series land its first emotional blows.
His estimated net worth is lower than the older cast members because he was still a young actor when the Netflix series arrived. Even so, When They See Us gave him one of the most important prestige credits of his early career. Harris had already built screen visibility through projects such as Castle Rock and voice work, but the Netflix limited series gave him a heavier dramatic showcase. He ranks tenth because his overall fortune is still developing, though the role remains a major career marker.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Caleel Harris
|$500,000 – $1.5 million
|
|Harris ranks tenth because young Antron gave him prestige visibility, but his overall career earnings are still in an early stage.
9. Marquis Rodriguez
Marquis Rodriguez played young Raymond Santana, one of the central boys in the case. His performance helped show how quickly childhood could be crushed by adult systems that had already decided what story they wanted to tell. Rodriguez gave Raymond fear, shock, and innocence without turning him into a symbol only. That was crucial, because the series needed viewers to see the boys as children before seeing them as public names attached to a case.
Rodriguez’s estimated wealth remains modest compared with the veterans in the cast, but When They See Us gave him significant industry attention. He later appeared in projects such as Game of Thrones and The Sex Lives of College Girls, which helped keep his profile active after the limited series. He ranks ninth because his role was important, but his financial profile is still growing rather than already established on a major-star level.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Marquis Rodriguez
|$700,000 – $2 million
|
|Rodriguez ranks ninth because young Raymond gave him a serious dramatic platform, though his larger fortune is still developing.
8. Ethan Herisse
Ethan Herisse played young Yusef Salaam, bringing a quiet emotional clarity to one of the show’s most painful early arcs. His performance had to carry the terror of a child trapped inside a system that was using legal language, police power, and adult intimidation against him. Herisse made Yusef feel thoughtful and vulnerable, which made the injustice feel even more immediate.
Herisse’s estimated net worth is still relatively small, but When They See Us gave him an important breakout credit. He later continued working in film and television, including projects that allowed him to move beyond being remembered only as the young version of a real-life figure. He ranks eighth because the Netflix series raised his profile significantly, but he is still in the career-building phase compared with the cast’s established film and TV veterans.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Ethan Herisse
|$1 million – $3 million
|
|Herisse ranks eighth because young Yusef became a major breakthrough, but his overall career earnings remain early-stage.
7. Asante Blackk
Asante Blackk played young Kevin Richardson, and his performance became one of the limited series’ most heartbreaking early pieces. Kevin’s fear, confusion, and isolation in the interrogation material showed how vulnerable the boys were before the system turned them into headlines. Blackk brought a rawness to the role that helped make the first half of the series so difficult to shake.
Blackk’s estimated wealth is still growing, but his career moved quickly after When They See Us. He earned major attention from the series and later joined This Is Us, giving him another high-profile television platform. That combination made him one of the strongest young breakout names from the cast. He ranks seventh because his net worth is not yet veteran-level, but the Netflix series gave him awards attention and long-term credibility very early.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Asante Blackk
|$1 million – $4 million
|
|Blackk ranks seventh because Kevin brought him major acclaim and helped push him into another high-profile network drama.
6. Jharrel Jerome
Jharrel Jerome gave the defining performance of the series as Korey Wise, playing both the teenage and adult versions of the role. That continuity made his work especially powerful because viewers watched Korey’s youth, fear, isolation, imprisonment, endurance, and trauma through one performance. Jerome carried the final episode with a level of emotional force that turned the series from an ensemble tragedy into a deeply personal survival story.
Jerome’s estimated fortune is not the largest in the cast, but his career value changed dramatically after When They See Us. He won major awards attention, became one of the most praised young actors of the year, and continued building a career across film, television, and streaming projects. He had already appeared in Moonlight, but Korey Wise made him impossible to ignore. He ranks sixth because his financial profile is still growing, though his prestige value may be one of the highest in the ensemble.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Jharrel Jerome
|$2 million – $5 million
|
|Jerome ranks sixth because Korey Wise became the series’ most acclaimed performance and sharply raised his career value.
5. Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash played Delores Wise, Korey’s mother, and gave the series one of its most emotionally strained parent performances. Delores was loving, overwhelmed, flawed, and devastated by a system she could not protect her son from. Nash’s work mattered because it showed the family damage around the case, especially the helplessness of a mother watching her child disappear into prison.
Nash’s estimated wealth comes from comedy, drama, hosting, producing, reality television, and a long career that has moved across multiple genres. Before When They See Us, she was already widely known for Reno 911!, Clean House, and Getting On. Afterward, her prestige profile grew even stronger through projects such as Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. She ranks fifth because the Netflix series added dramatic weight to a career that was already financially strong.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Niecy Nash
|$4 million – $10 million
|
|Nash ranks fifth because Delores added prestige-drama power to a broad career built across comedy, hosting, and television.
4. Michael K. Williams
Michael K. Williams played Bobby McCray, Antron’s father, and brought painful complexity to one of the series’ most difficult family arcs. Bobby’s actions are devastating, but Williams avoided making him a flat villain. He played fear, pressure, regret, and weakness in a way that made the character painful to watch because the damage came from a father collapsing under forces larger than himself.
Williams’ estimated estate value reflects a legendary television career built through some of the most respected dramas of the 21st century. He was already iconic from The Wire, then added major work in Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, Lovecraft Country, and film roles. When They See Us became another serious dramatic credit in a career defined by unforgettable character work. He ranks fourth because his fortune and legacy were built across multiple prestige-TV landmarks.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Michael K. Williams
|$5 million – $12 million
|
|Williams ranks fourth because Bobby added another painful dramatic role to one of modern TV’s strongest character-actor careers.
3. Joshua Jackson
Joshua Jackson played Mickey Joseph, one of the defense attorneys involved in the case. His role was smaller than the central family and youth performances, but it placed him inside the legal machinery that shaped the boys’ fate. Jackson brought a familiar screen presence to the series while helping represent the procedural side of the story, where legal strategy and institutional pressure collided.
Jackson’s estimated fortune comes from decades of television and film work. He became widely known through Dawson’s Creek, built genre credibility with Fringe, and later strengthened his prestige-TV profile through The Affair, Dr. Death, and other projects. When They See Us was one serious credit within a much larger career. He ranks third because his long-running TV success gives him one of the cast’s strongest overall financial profiles.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Joshua Jackson
|$8 million – $16 million
|
|Jackson ranks third because the Netflix series added prestige value to a fortune already built through long-running television hits.
2. Vera Farmiga
Vera Farmiga played Elizabeth Lederer, one of the prosecutors tied to the case, and her presence added recognizable film and television weight to the ensemble. The role placed her on the institutional side of the story, where decisions made by adults with authority had devastating consequences for children and families. Farmiga’s casting gave the limited series another major dramatic name in a heavily scrutinized real-life narrative.
Farmiga’s estimated fortune comes from film, television, horror franchises, awards dramas, producing, and directing. She is widely known for The Conjuring universe, Up in the Air, Bates Motel, and a wide range of film work. When They See Us was not the foundation of her wealth, but it added another serious limited-series credit to her résumé. She ranks second because her horror-franchise and prestige-TV success place her above most of the cast financially.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Vera Farmiga
|$10 million – $25 million
|
|Farmiga ranks second because her Netflix role added to a career already powered by horror, prestige drama, and television success.
1. Felicity Huffman
Felicity Huffman ranks first because her overall career earnings were already substantial before When They See Us. She played Linda Fairstein, one of the most controversial figures depicted in the series, and the role became part of the show’s wider public impact. The performance placed Huffman inside the institutional force of the story, helping dramatize how authority, ambition, and certainty helped shape the wrongful convictions.
Her estimated fortune comes mainly from years of television and film work, especially Desperate Housewives, Sports Night, Transamerica, theater, producing, and awards-season roles. When They See Us added another major limited-series credit, though her broader public image later became complicated by the college admissions scandal. In financial terms, however, she remains one of the wealthiest performers connected to the Netflix drama. Her long network-TV success gives her the top spot here.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Felicity Huffman
|$25 million – $45 million
|
|Huffman ranks first because her long television career, especially Desperate Housewives, created the largest estimated fortune in the cast.
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