6 Gruesome Details Netflix ‘Maternal Instinct’ Left Out About Taylor Parker

Netflix’s Maternal Instinct explored the shocking true story of Taylor Parker, a Texas woman who spent months pretending to be pregnant while trying to convince her boyfriend, Wade Griffin, family, and friends that she was expecting a baby.
In October 2020, after her fake pregnancy reached its supposed due date, Parker k*lled her pregnant friend, 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock, at her home in New Boston, Texas.
Image credits: Idabel Police Department
Prosecutors said Parker then removed Reagan’s unborn daughter, Braxlynn, and attempted to pass the baby off as her own.
The deception quickly unraveled when doctors discovered Parker had not recently given birth and had previously undergone a hysterectomy.
The documentary followed the investigation, trial, and devastating impact the crime had on Reagan’s family.
However, court testimony, police evidence, and witness statements revealed many disturbing details that never made it into the Netflix film.
Here are 6 gruesome details that were left out of the documentary about Parker.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/fzW61JgRbNk?si=ZRMs7uijocKDcPF7
#1 Disturbing Details About The Crime Scene
One of the most horrifying details left out of Netflix’s Maternal Instinct involved the sheer violence of the attack on Reagan Simmons-Hancock.
According to court documents, the 21-year-old suffered 113 sharp-force injuries, including 15 stab wounds and 98 incised wounds.
Medical examiner Dr. Melinda Flores testified that Reagan also sustained 39 blunt-force injuries, mostly to her face and head, along with a broken nose, five skull fractures, and two wounds to her jugular vein.
Some of the injuries reportedly went “all the way to the bone.”
The evidence suggested Reagan fought desperately to stay alive.
Crime scene technician Marc Sullivan told the court that she was attacked in multiple areas of her home and was repeatedly standing up and walking while bleeding heavily.
Doctors testified that some of her injuries were consistent with being struck in the head with a hammer, and investigators also found signs of possible strangulation.
The attack was so severe that, according to testimony, Reagan “lost so much blood in the attack that some of her wounds did not even bleed due to low blood pressure.”
Prosecutors said Taylor Parker crushed Regan’s skull with a hammer before stabbing her more than 100 times. She then used a scalpel to remove the unborn baby from Reagan’s womb.
Perhaps most heartbreaking of all, Regan’s three-year-old daughter was inside the home during the attack. Prosecutors revealed Parker left the young mother to d*e before driving away with the infant she had taken.
Image source: KTALnews
#2 911 Call From Reagan’s Mother’
Maternal Instinct featured part of the 911 call made by Regan Hancocl’s mother, Jessica Brookes, after she discovered her daughter’s body. However, the full recording, which was played in court, revealed just how chaotic and heartbreaking those first moments were.
After finding Reagan covered in blood inside her home, Brookes immediately called emergency services and screamed, “Help me! My daughter’s been m*rdered!”
The dispatcher tried to determine what had happened, but Jessica was so overwhelmed with grief that much of her response was difficult to understand.
Through tears, she cried, saying, “I don’t know!… there’s blood everywhere! Oh, my babies! Oh my God!”
As she waited for help to arrive, her panic only grew.
She could be heard calling out to her husband, Marcus, before breaking down again.
“Did they hurt her? I can’t do this. My baby, my baby, my baby!” she sobbed.
Jessica was also desperately trying to find out whether Reagan’s three-year-old daughter, Kynlee, was safe.
“I can’t tell what happened. Did they just hurt her? What did they do? There’s so much blood. There’s so much blood!” she said.
The heartbreaking moment came about three minutes into the call when Kynlee’s small voice could be heard in the background asking, “Where’s mommy?”
Moments later, police arrived at the scene, and the call ended.
Image source: Netflix/Tudum
#3 Taylor Parker Had A Long History Of Faking Pregnancies
One detail largely absent from Maternal Instinct was that the prosecutor said Taylor Parker had been faking pregnancies for years before Regan’s homicide.
According to court documents, Parker allegedly fabricated multiple pregnancies throughout different relationships.
Prosecutors stated that she had a fake pregnancy with her ex-husband, Hunter Parker, followed by two more fake pregnancies between that relationship and her time with Wade Griffin.
They also revealed that when Parker first started dating Griffin, she told him she was pregnant with twins.
During the trial, Griffin testified about how the deception began.
He told the court that Parker informed him she was “pretty much pregnant” early in their relationship. Not long afterward, she claimed they were expecting twins.
The testimony painted a picture of a pattern that stretched back years rather than a lie created solely in the months leading up to Reagan’s passing.
Prosecutors also argued that Parker’s fake pregnancy claims became increasingly elaborate over time, eventually leading to the deception that played a central role in the case.
Image source: Netflix/Tudum
#4 Taylor Parker’s Hospital Interrogation Ran For Two Hours
Maternal Instinct only showed a brief glimpse of Parker’s hospital interrogation. In reality, the questioning lasted nearly two hours and revealed far more than viewers saw on screen.
Parker arrived at the hospital claiming she had just given birth.
Almost immediately, doctors became suspicious.
Medical staff pointed out that she “should be hemorrhaging right now” if she had recently delivered a baby, while tests reportedly showed no signs of pregnancy-related hormones.
As investigators and hospital staff pressed for answers, Parker repeatedly insisted, “I didn’t k*ll anybody,” and continued claiming the baby was hers.
When confronted with evidence that a pregnant woman had been found lifeless and her baby removed from her body, Parker responded, “I don’t know what lady you’re talking about.”
One moment that caught viewers’ attention came when a doctor asked Parker how many children she had. She reportedly answered “two”, despite claiming the newborn was her baby.
As the interrogation continued, authorities accused Parker of planning the crime for months.
One investigator told her she was believed to be “a cold-blooded k*ller” who had “plotted for the last eight months to m*rder this woman and steal her baby.”
He added there was “heinous” evidence proving what happened, “without a shadow of a doubt.”
Parker sat in silence for a while before eventually offering her own version of events.
Her account changed repeatedly. She claimed both she and Regan had knives, alleged that Reagan “stabbed me first,” and later said Reagan fell during a struggle.
At one point, Parker even claimed the baby had simply “fell out” during the fight and that she was trying to save the child.
Toward the end of the interrogation, Parker appeared to break down.
Speaking to a woman at her bedside, she said, “I don’t know why I did it. I don’t know what’s wrong with me. I’ve never been a bad person.” She also claimed she had “blacked out” and said Reagan had “called me a liar.”
The interrogation ended when officers entered the room, placed Parker in handcuffs, and took her to jail.
Image source: Netflix
#5 Exposed As A Master Of Lies And Branded An ‘Evil Piece Of Flesh Demon’
The Netflix documentary touched on the devastation left behind by Taylor Parker’s actions, but courtroom testimony revealed just how deeply those closest to the case were affected.
Following Parker’s conviction, Reagan’s family delivered emotional victim impact statements.
Looking directly at Parker, Reagan’s mother, Jessica, branded her an “evil piece of flesh demon” and reminded the court that Reagan had been one of the few people who genuinely cared about her.
“Now, who cares about you?” Brooks said. “My baby was alive, still fighting for her babies, when you tore her open and ripped her baby from her stomach.”
Brooks also accused Parker of making the tragedy about herself instead of the victims, adding, “It’s about Reagan and Braxlynn.”
Reagan’s younger sister, Emily, tearfully described the future milestones her family would never get to share with Reagan.
“My only biological sister,” she said. “You need to understand what you took from me and my family.”
She spoke about never celebrating another birthday with Reagan, never receiving another phone call or text message, and never having her sister stand beside her as maid of honor.
“If I visit my sister, I have to go to a graveyard and see a headstone,” Emily told the court.
After hearing the statements, the judge delivered a brief but powerful response before sentencing Parker. “Take her to d*ath row.”
Parker’s former fiancé, Wade Griffin, also gave testimony that exposed what prosecutors described as years of deception.
Griffin told jurors he was “blown away” by the elaborate lies Parker created, explaining that she invented fake people and even messaged him while pretending to be those fictional individuals.
When asked how he failed to realize the stories were false, Griffin replied, Who’s gonna go to this extreme to make up this stuff? So I had no doubts about it.”
He described Parker as always ready with an explanation.
“She’s very believable,” Griffin testified. “Anything I questioned, she had an answer for. She always had an answer for everything.”
Griffin said the fallout from the case destroyed multiple aspects of his life.
“Pretty much ruined my whole reputation,” he told the court, adding that he lost his job and was still dealing with the consequences years later.
Summing up Parker’s ability to deceive people, he called her “the best I’ve ever seen” at lying.
Image source: Netflix/Tudum
#6 A Whole List Of Further Criminal Activity
Maternal Instinct focused primarily on the m*rder of Reagan Simmons Hancock, but court documents reveal a much longer pattern of alleged criminal behavior that continued even after Parker was arrested.
According to prosecutors, Parker had “repeatedly and continuously engaged in criminal behavior” both before and after the m*rder case.
The documents described a series of schemes that investigators said reflected a long-standing pattern of deception.
One of the most shocking allegations involved an attempt to frame a fellow inmate for Reagan’s m*rder while Parker was already in jail.
Prosecutors described it as a “twisted and extremely complicated plot” designed to manipulate another inmate, Hannah Hullender, into falsely confessing to the crime.
Investigators reportedly found a handwritten “witness statement” by Parker outlining what Hullender should tell authorities.
The plan involved claiming she had seen a suspicious vehicle connected to both the jail and the m*rder scene.
Prosecutors alleged Parker hoped creating a new suspect would be enough to undermine the case against her and potentially secure her release.
Hullender, whom prosecutors described as “mentally fragile”, later said she feared Parker because of her ability to manipulate both inmates and correctional officers.
Court records also stated that Parker engaged in welfare and benefits fraud on multiple occasions outside of prison.
Prosecutors further alleged that while on d*ath row, Parker devised a scheme to avoid paying medical bills.
According to the documents, inmates’ medical expenses can be deducted from money held in their prison accounts.
Parker allegedly avoided this by having family members send money to other inmates, who would then purchase items for her.
As a result, prosecutors claimed she accumulated more than $2,200 in unpaid medical costs.
The documents also alleged that Parker engaged in prohibited relationships with fellow inmates while incarcerated, despite prison rules banning intimate relationships and s*xual contact between prisoners.
Image source: KTALnews
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