Ben Hardy: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Ben Hardy: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Ben Hardy

January 2, 1991

Bournemouth, England, UK

35 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Ben Hardy?

Ben Hardy is an English actor celebrated for his intense and versatile performances. His ability to embody diverse characters across genres has established him as a compelling screen presence.

He first gained international recognition for his role as Archangel in X-Men: Apocalypse, quickly followed by his acclaimed portrayal of Roger Taylor in Bohemian Rhapsody. Hardy’s authentic performances captivate global audiences.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Sherborne, England, Ben Hardy developed a love for acting nurtured by his parents, Angela and Keith. He initially aspired to be a rugby player before an injury shifted his focus.

He attended Sherborne Abbey Primary School and The Gryphon School, where he discovered his talent for drama. Hardy later refined his craft at the prestigious Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Ben Hardy’s journey, including a long-term relationship with Katriona Perrett from 2010 to 2018. He was also briefly linked to actress Olivia Cooke in 2020.

More recently, he dated Jessica Plummer from 2021 to 2023, and since 2024, Hardy has been in a relationship with actress Ella Purnell.

Career Highlights

Ben Hardy’s career launched with the British soap opera EastEnders, where his role as Peter Beale captivated a national audience. He then successfully transitioned to film, co-starring in X-Men: Apocalypse.

His acclaimed portrayal of Queen drummer Roger Taylor in Bohemian Rhapsody earned him global recognition and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. Hardy continues to showcase versatility across diverse film and television projects.

Signature Quote

“I told him I could play the drums—which I couldn’t at the time.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Of The Funniest I Woke Up To This” Moments That Have Ever Happened To Pet Owners”
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Rite
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
53 Funny And Cute Animal Memes To Bring Some Positivity To Your Day
3 min read
Dec, 5, 2025
Katerina Kamprani’s 25 Objects That Might Annoy And Fascinate You At The Same Time
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
“Even The 16-Year-Old Has A 9 PM Bedtime”: Woman Keeps Criticizing Brother’s Parenting Style While Living In His House, Almost Gets Kicked Out
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
52 Captivating Photos Of Autumn Leaf Colors And Fall Foliage From Around The World
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2025