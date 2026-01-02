Ben Hardy: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ben Hardy
January 2, 1991
Bournemouth, England, UK
35 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Ben Hardy?
Ben Hardy is an English actor celebrated for his intense and versatile performances. His ability to embody diverse characters across genres has established him as a compelling screen presence.
He first gained international recognition for his role as Archangel in X-Men: Apocalypse, quickly followed by his acclaimed portrayal of Roger Taylor in Bohemian Rhapsody. Hardy’s authentic performances captivate global audiences.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Sherborne, England, Ben Hardy developed a love for acting nurtured by his parents, Angela and Keith. He initially aspired to be a rugby player before an injury shifted his focus.
He attended Sherborne Abbey Primary School and The Gryphon School, where he discovered his talent for drama. Hardy later refined his craft at the prestigious Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Ben Hardy’s journey, including a long-term relationship with Katriona Perrett from 2010 to 2018. He was also briefly linked to actress Olivia Cooke in 2020.
More recently, he dated Jessica Plummer from 2021 to 2023, and since 2024, Hardy has been in a relationship with actress Ella Purnell.
Career Highlights
Ben Hardy’s career launched with the British soap opera EastEnders, where his role as Peter Beale captivated a national audience. He then successfully transitioned to film, co-starring in X-Men: Apocalypse.
His acclaimed portrayal of Queen drummer Roger Taylor in Bohemian Rhapsody earned him global recognition and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. Hardy continues to showcase versatility across diverse film and television projects.
Signature Quote
“I told him I could play the drums—which I couldn’t at the time.”
Follow Us