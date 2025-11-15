I Travel Around Iceland Photographing The Landscapes And Wildlife (38 Pics)

by

Iceland was almost empty in 2020. Living here and having a lot of time, I traveled around a couple of times.

Here are some of my favorite pictures I’ve taken in 2020 while exploring all parts of the island. If you want to see my previous post, click here.

More info: mishamartin.com | Instagram

#1 Aurora Borealis At Svinafellsjokull

#2 Riverbed By Brunnhorn In Midnight Sun

#3 Sun Bursting Into Ice Cave

#4 Fjaðrárgljúfur Canyon In Winter

#5 Glacier Lagoon

#6 Sunset At Vestrahorn

#7 Skogafoss Waterfall

#8 Ice Cave In Vatnajokull National Park

#9 Hot Waterfall In Central Part Of Iceland

#10 Winter At Black Beach

#11 Aurora Borealis Over Jokusarlon

#12 Frozen Rivers

#13 Glacial Rivers

#14 Arctic Fox Pup

#15 Studlagil Canyon

#16 Puffin At Borgafjordur Eystri

#17 Sheep Family On Westman Islands

#18 Landmannalaugar From Airplane

#19 Aurora Borealis Over Diamond Beach

#20 Old Cabin In Westfjords

#21 Reynisdrangar

#22 Kirkjufell From Another Side

#23 Puffin With Beak Full Of Fish

#24 Jokusarlon

#25 Young Reindeer

#26 Shipwreck On South Coast Of Iceland

#27 Sunset At Eystahorn

#28 Seal In Westfjords

#29 Raudisandur In West Fjords

#30 Raven At Skaftafellsjokull

#31 Yoda Cave

#32 Dynjandi

#33 Sunset At Husavik Harbor

#34 Spring Loading At Svartifoss

#35 Hvita River

#36 Kerlingafjoll

#37 Kerlingafjoll

#38 Surfer At Stokksnes Beach

