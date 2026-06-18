10 TV Characters Who Were Almost Killed Off in Their First Season

The first season of any TV series works like an experiment. Writers map out a season, shape character arcs, and plan major exits long before cameras roll. Not every original idea survives that process. Sometimes, though, an actor delivers something too strong to ignore, and the creative team changes course. That single choice can reshape an entire series and create some of television’s most beloved characters.
Several fan-favorite characters almost disappeared before audiences had a chance to get to know them. Some creators planned shocking deaths to raise stakes, while others wanted short-term roles that would serve a narrow purpose. Then chemistry, audience reactions, or stronger story ideas changed everything. These ten characters survived early death plans and went on to define some of the biggest shows in television history.
1. Carol Hathaway in ER
NBC’s multi-award-winning medical drama series ER introduced Carol Hathaway (Julianna Margulies) with a suicide attempt in its pilot. The script treated her as a one-episode character, and the writers intended for her death to stick. The tragic ending would have set the tone for the hospital drama. It looked like a complete story. Test audiences reacted strongly to the character, prompting producers to change direction. Julianna Margulies returned and built one of the show’s most memorable performances. Carol became a central figure for six seasons and one-half of a fan-favorite romance with Doug Ross (George Clooney). Her survival changed the heart of the series.
2. Kima Greggs in The Wire
The Wire’s writers planned to kill Detective Kima Greggs (Sonja Sohn) during season one. Her shooting served as one of the show’s most intense moments, and the original plan ended her journey there. Her death would have reinforced the brutal reality of Baltimore’s streets, as it fitted the show’s harsh tone. Then-HBO Entertainment president Carolyn Strauss pushed for another path. Sonja Sohn had built a compelling character with intelligence and grit. Kima stayed and became one of the show’s moral centers. Her survival helped the series explore law enforcement from a more grounded perspective.
3. Jack Shephard in Lost
Lost nearly opened with a massive twist. The writers originally planned for Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox) to die in the pilot. They wanted to shock audiences by killing the apparent lead immediately and shifting leadership to Kate (Evangeline Lilly). The move would have flipped audience expectations from the start. However, the network pushed back on the idea. Producers worried that audiences would lose trust in the story if the central figure vanished so fast. Matthew Fox stepped into the role, and Jack became the emotional and moral center of the show. His survival shaped every major event that followed.
4. Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
When Vince Gilligan created Breaking Bad, he planned to kill Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) during the first season. Gilligan wanted Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) descent into crime to carry immediate emotional consequences. Jesse’s death would have pushed Walt deeper into guilt and violence. The plan fit the dark shape of the story at the time.
Then Aaron Paul changed everything. His chemistry with Bryan Cranston gave the show its emotional core, and Gilligan recognized it quickly. Jesse evolved from a sidekick into the soul of the series. By the end, fans rooted for him more than anyone else, and the show never would have reached the same emotional heights without him.
5. Boyd Crowder in Justified
The pilot of Justified followed the source material closely. In Elmore Leonard’s story, Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) dies early. The show shot its pilot with that same intention. Boyd’s death looked locked in. Then Walton Goggins delivered a performance that changed the producers’ minds. His chemistry with Timothy Olyphant created electric tension. The writers rewrote the story and kept Boyd alive. The choice gave the show one of television’s strongest rivalries.
6. Steve Harrington in Stranger Things
The Duffer Brothers originally planned a much darker ending for Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) in the first season of Stranger Things. Steve started as the typical arrogant high school boyfriend, and the early scripts positioned him as disposable. His arc looked like it would end violently before the season closed. The arc fit the horror template the creators followed. Then Joe Keery brought unexpected warmth and humor to the role. His performance transformed Steve from a cliché into one of the show’s emotional anchors. Fans embraced his growth, especially his protective friendship with the younger kids. Today, Steve stands as one of the most popular characters in the entire franchise.
7. Eleven in Stranger Things
The Duffer Brothers intended for Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) sacrifice at the end of season one to close her story. At that stage, they imagined the show as a contained story rather than a long-running series. Her death would have sealed the battle against the Demogorgon. Millie Bobby Brown changed that equation with her performance. Her emotional depth and screen presence made Eleven impossible to lose. The creators saw how central she had become to the story’s identity. The choice to keep her character gave the show its most iconic character and one of Netflix’s biggest breakout stars.
8. Logan Roy in Succession
Succession almost moved forward without Logan Roy (Brian Cox) after its first season. Creator Jesse Armstrong originally considered ending Logan’s story early. The death would have pushed the Roy siblings into open war much sooner, making the show take a very different shape. Brian Cox gave Logan an enormous presence and made him impossible to replace. His control over every room created the pressure that fueled the series. The children’s ambitions only mattered because Logan stood in their way. Keeping him alive gave the show its brutal center.
9. NoHo Hank in Barry
Barry nearly lost its funniest character in episode one. The original plan called for NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) to die almost immediately. His death would have cleared space for the darker hitman story at the center. The writers saw him as a short-term comedic detour. Anthony Carrigan turned Hank into something far richer. His humor, awkward charm, and emotional honesty made him unforgettable. Creator Bill Hader recognized the potential and kept him around. Hank became one of the show’s breakout stars.
10. The Armorer in The Mandalorian
The season one finale of The Mandalorian originally included the Armorer’s (Emily Swallow) death. The character served as a guide for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and her sacrifice would have closed that chapter. The script placed her in direct danger during the finale’s chaos, with her death looking like a meaningful ending. Jon Favreau changed that plan before filming wrapped. The Armorer’s mystique and authority gave the Mandalorian world deeper cultural weight. Emily Swallow made the role memorable through sheer presence. Her survival expanded the mythology and strengthened later seasons.
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