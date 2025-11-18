Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Dutch artist, Ard Gelinck has been dishing up nostalgic magic for years. His series of celebrities hanging out with their younger selves seamlessly blends the past with the present. He has over 293 thousand followers on Instagram, and his page is a gorgeous gallery of famous faces traveling through time. In a world where photoshop fails are flooding the internet, Gelinck’s work puts the wow factor back into digital manipulation.
Bored Panda has shared his pics on several occasions. Because we love them so much, we’ve decided to honor him, and spoil you, with a compilation of his best ever photos. Keep scrolling for a trip down the Hollywood walk of memory lane. And don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
#1 Keanu Reeves
Image source: ardgelinck
#2 Robin Williams
Image source: ardgelinck
#3 Betty White
Image source: ardgelinck
#4 Harrison Ford
Image source: photo_time_traveling
#5 April 21 In Loving Memory Of Her Majesty The Queen. A Heavenly Birthday
Image source: ardgelinck
#6 Freddie Mercury
Image source: photo_time_traveling
#7 Pink
Image source: ardgelinck
#8 Morgan Freeman
Image source: ardgelinck
#9 Anthony Hopkins
Image source: ardgelinck
#10 Tom Hanks
Image source: photo_time_traveling
#11 Drew Barrymore
Image source: ardgelinck
#12 Barack Obama
Image source: photo_time_traveling
#13 Bruce Willis
Image source: ardgelinck
#14 Meryl Streep
Image source: ardgelinck
#15 Michelle Obama
Image source: photo_time_traveling
#16 Pierce Brosnan
Image source: ardgelinck
#17 Jeff Bridges
Image source: ardgelinck
#18 Michael J. Fox
Image source: ardgelinck
#19 Matt LeBlanc
Image source: photo_time_traveling
#20 David Bowie
Image source: photo_time_traveling
#21 Daniel Radcliffe
Image source: ardgelinck
#22 Carrie Fisher
Image source: ardgelinck
#23 Johnny Depp
Image source: photo_time_traveling
#24 Mark Hamill
Image source: ardgelinck
#25 Macaulay Culkin
Image source: ardgelinck
#26 George Clooney
Image source: ardgelinck
#27 Kate Winslet
Image source: ardgelinck
#28 Cate Blanchett
Image source: ardgelinck
#29 Robert De Niro
Image source: ardgelinck
#30 Robert Downey
Image source: ardgelinck
#31 Jason Momoa
Image source: ardgelinck
#32 Christina Applegate
Image source: photo_time_traveling
#33 Winona Ryder
Image source: ardgelinck
#34 Haley Joel Osment
Image source: ardgelinck
#35 Pedro Pascal
Image source: ardgelinck
#36 Reese Witherspoon
Image source: ardgelinck
#37 Ryan Reynolds
Image source: ardgelinck
#38 Jennifer Aniston
Image source: photo_time_traveling
#39 Denzel Washington
Image source: ardgelinck
#40 Marilyn Monroe
Image source: ardgelinck
#41 Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss
Image source: ardgelinck
#42 Lady Gaga
Image source: ardgelinck
#43 Neil Patrick Harris
#44 Emma Watson
Image source: photo_time_traveling
#45 Tom Hardy
Image source: ardgelinck
#46 Elton John
Image source: ardgelinck
#47 Brad Pitt
Image source: ardgelinck
#48 Brigitte Bardot
Image source: ardgelinck
#49 Ricky Gervais
Image source: ardgelinck
#50 Boy George
Image source: ardgelinck
Follow Us