Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

by

Dutch artist, Ard Gelinck has been dishing up nostalgic magic for years. His series of celebrities hanging out with their younger selves seamlessly blends the past with the present. He has over 293 thousand followers on Instagram, and his page is a gorgeous gallery of famous faces traveling through time. In a world where photoshop fails are flooding the internet, Gelinck’s work puts the wow factor back into digital manipulation.

Bored Panda has shared his pics on several occasions. Because we love them so much, we’ve decided to honor him, and spoil you, with a compilation of his best ever photos. Keep scrolling for a trip down the Hollywood walk of memory lane. And don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1 Keanu Reeves

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#2 Robin Williams

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#3 Betty White

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#4 Harrison Ford

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: photo_time_traveling

#5 April 21 In Loving Memory Of Her Majesty The Queen. A Heavenly Birthday

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#6 Freddie Mercury

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: photo_time_traveling

#7 Pink

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#8 Morgan Freeman

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#9 Anthony Hopkins

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#10 Tom Hanks

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: photo_time_traveling

#11 Drew Barrymore

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#12 Barack Obama

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: photo_time_traveling

#13 Bruce Willis

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#14 Meryl Streep

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#15 Michelle Obama

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: photo_time_traveling

#16 Pierce Brosnan

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#17 Jeff Bridges

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#18 Michael J. Fox

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#19 Matt LeBlanc

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: photo_time_traveling

#20 David Bowie

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: photo_time_traveling

#21 Daniel Radcliffe

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#22 Carrie Fisher

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#23 Johnny Depp

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: photo_time_traveling

#24 Mark Hamill

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#25 Macaulay Culkin

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#26 George Clooney

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#27 Kate Winslet

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#28 Cate Blanchett

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#29 Robert De Niro

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#30 Robert Downey

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#31 Jason Momoa

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#32 Christina Applegate

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: photo_time_traveling

#33 Winona Ryder

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#34 Haley Joel Osment

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#35 Pedro Pascal

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#36 Reese Witherspoon

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#37 Ryan Reynolds

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#38 Jennifer Aniston

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: photo_time_traveling

#39 Denzel Washington

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#40 Marilyn Monroe

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#41 Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#42 Lady Gaga

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#43 Neil Patrick Harris

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

#44 Emma Watson

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: photo_time_traveling

#45 Tom Hardy

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#46 Elton John

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#47 Brad Pitt

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#48 Brigitte Bardot

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#49 Ricky Gervais

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

#50 Boy George

Time Waits For No One: 50 Pics Of Celebrities Hanging Out With Their Younger Selves (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ardgelinck

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Hands In “Heartfelt” And “Genuine” 2 Weeks’ Notice, Gets Insulted In Front Of Her Whole Team
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Woman Shares Why Her BF Refuses To Move Into Her Apartment, Internet Instantly Spot Red Flags
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Paint Intricate Scenes On Teabags
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Pregnant Mom Forced To Take 2YO On 40-Minute Walk As Dog Owners Refused To Let Her Use Public Park
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Wednesday Season 2: 5 Questions The Upcoming Installment Should Answer
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2025
34 Trends That Disappeared In Mere Weeks Or Even Days After Taking The Internet By Storm
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.