I’ve Been Capturing Icelandic Roads For 16 Months

I moved to Iceland around 16 months ago. During this time, I traveled a lot all around Iceland. This country is very beautiful and misty. Most of the pictures were taken in the road number 1. The main road in Iceland.

The breathtaking views are all around you! Come and enjoy the view!

Road to Grundarfjörður on Snæfellsnes area.

On the bridge.

Road to Arnarstapi in Snæfellsnes area.

Reindeers on the way.

Road close to Höfn.

North-East.

Way from Vik to Höfn.

Reindeers on the way.

Way to Þingvellir.

North of Iceland.

My way from ferry in Seyðisfjörður to Akureyri.

