Joe Keery: Bio And Career Highlights

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Joe Keery: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Joe Keery

April 24, 1992

Newburyport, Massachusetts, US

34 Years Old

Taurus

Who Is Joe Keery?

Joseph David Keery is an American actor and musician, recognized for his versatile performances and engaging stage presence. His career blends compelling acting roles with a distinctive solo music project.

He rose to international prominence as Steve Harrington in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, earning widespread acclaim for his character’s evolution. Keery’s portrayal quickly made Steve a fan-favorite, beloved for his unexpected depth.

Early Life and Education

Born in Newburyport, Massachusetts, Joseph David Keery is the second of five children, growing up with four sisters. His parents, Thomas R. Keery II and Laura Keery, fostered an early interest in performance.

He attended River Valley Charter School and Newburyport High School, where his older sister encouraged him to join drama club. Keery later refined his craft at The Theatre School at DePaul University, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting in 2014.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Joe Keery’s public life, most notably his relationship with actress Maika Monroe from 2017 to 2023. They often made red-carpet appearances together.

Following his split from Monroe, Keery was briefly linked to Chase Sui Wonders in 2023, but no confirmed relationship has been announced since. He has no children.

Career Highlights

Joe Keery achieved his breakthrough with the Netflix sci-fi horror series Stranger Things, portraying Steve Harrington. His performance garnered critical attention, contributing to the show’s global phenomenon.

Beyond acting, Keery launched a successful solo music career under the moniker Djo, releasing albums like Twenty Twenty and Decide. His song “End of Beginning” became a viral hit, topping charts worldwide.

Signature Quote

“Be kind and genuine to everyone you meet, it goes a long way.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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