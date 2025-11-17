Tell us all something interesting so we can learn something new today.
The emperor Hadrian (he of the wall), after his boyfriend Antinous died under mysterious circumstances, deified him and established a cult to his worship, which lasted several times his lifetime, and at one point rivalled the early Christianity
Hitler was a vegetarian. He loved animals so much that he passed a law that no one could cook lobsters by dropping them alive into boiling water and said that they had to be killed in a more humane way.
If I recall correctly, the German Kaiser and the Russian Czar during WW1 were cousins.
During WWII, the army was hell-bent on expelling any queer soldiers within their ranks. However, during WWII queer communities flourished within the army. There were underground cultures, codes, and so much more. Many of the queer communities formed in the army became the foundation for the queer communities we see today! It’s super interesting, I recomend looking into queerness during WWII!
Emu war.
That’s it that’s all I have to say
The Thera eruption is the basis of the Atlantis destruction myths.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minoan_eruption
If Britain had won the Revolutionary War there would not have been a Civil War
australia once waged war on emus and LOST
Suicide was once illegal in England. It was punishable by death.
All my transmasc friends- google Dr.
Alan Hart. He was a transgender doctor living in the very early 1900’s and a true icon! His life is very interesting to read about
The Great Molasses Flood of 1919. Basically this giant tank of Molasses in Boston broke open and flooded the town, with a wave 25 ft tall moving at 35mph. It’s insane, but also insanely fascinating to read about.
All about the battle of hastings
Battle Of Hastings
The Battle of Hastings was a turning point in both English and French history, as it largly saw the fall of the anglo-saxon period, the crowning of a French king on the English throne and a period of peace and trading between the two country’s. The battle could well have been a win for the English, were it not for two factors: the Norman feint and the prior attack of Harald Hardrada.
The first, and in my opinion most important reason, was the Norman feint. This was where the Normans, seeing that the English were fortified on a hill and had formed a shield wall, charged the English lines before turning to flee. This resulted in the line breaking and streaming down the hill, with the fastest ahead and the slowest and weakest at the rear. But then the feint became clear. The Normans spun around and the English, now sitting ducks were slaughtered
The Joseon dynasty was 500 years of one family ruling most of the Korean peninsula. I don’t know what else to say.
Winchester was the original capital of England
There were female gladiators in Ancient Rome! …
The world’s most successful pirate in history was a lady named Ching Shih.
Baldwin was a legend
