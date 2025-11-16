New Moon By Olha Stepanian

A remarkable selection of the most notable photographs by Ukrainian artist Olha Stepanian. The works all have a narrative tone, which occasionally gets us to reflect on subtle but significant details that we might otherwise overlook in daily life.
Olha Stepanian is a Ukrainian photographer. She started experimenting with photography in 2010 but was unable to take lessons from professionals, so she had to learn the technique on her own (and still learning till now, adds Olha). The works all have a narrative tone, which occasionally gets us to reflect on subtle but significant details that we might otherwise overlook in daily life. When viewing Olga’s images, it often seems as though the viewer is teleported into a fairy tale or fantastical movie.
#1 Moon Birth, 2018
Moon Birth, 2018
Epson Professional Paper
23 3/5 × 23 3/5 in | 60 × 60 cm
Editions 4-15 of 15
#2 Play With Me, 2019
Play with Me, 2019
Epson Professional Paper
31 1/2 × 31 1/2 in | 80 × 80 cm
Edition of 7
#3 About Love, 2017
About Love, 2017
Epson Professional Paper
23 3/5 × 23 3/5 in | 60 × 60 cm
Edition of 15
#4 Men, 2017
Men, 2017
Epson Professional Paper
31 1/2 × 31 1/2 in | 80 × 80 cm
Edition of 7
#5 Catch, 2017
Catch, 2017
Epson Professional Paper
23 3/5 × 23 3/5 in | 60 × 60 cm
Edition of 15
#6 Heaven’s Creation, 2020
Heaven’s Creation, 2020
Epson Professional Paper
23 3/5 × 35 2/5 in | 60 × 90 cm
Edition of 7
#7 In The Garden, 2021
In the Garden, 2021
Epson Professional Paper
24 × 24 in | 61 × 61 cm
Edition of 15
#8 New Moon, 2017
New Moon, 2017
Epson Professional Paper
31 1/2 × 31 1/2 in | 80 × 80 cm
Edition of 7
#9 Music Is Eternal, 2019
Music is Eternal, 2019
Epson Professional Paper
23 3/5 × 23 3/5 in | 60 × 60 cm
Edition of 15
#10 Men 2, 2017
Men 2, 2017
Epson Professional Paper
23 3/5 × 23 3/5 in | 60 × 60 cm
Editions 2-15 of 15
#11 Place For People, 2022
Place for People, 2022
Epson Professional Paper
27 3/5 × 23 3/5 in | 70 × 60 cm
Edition of 15
