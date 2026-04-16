Dawson’s Creek Cast: Catch Up With The Teen Drama Alums

For five years across six seasons, the Dawson’s Creek cast captivated critics and audiences with heartfelt storytelling, revolving around the lives of a group of childhood friends from their high school days to college. Set in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts, the late 1990s teen drama brilliantly captured the anxiety, romance, uncertainties, and overall pains that surround coming-of-age. The show also recorded a groundbreaking moment on May 24, 2000, season finale, episode 23 “True Love,” featuring primetime TV’s first kiss between two men, Jack McPhee (Kerr Smith) and Ethan (Adam Kaufman).
In addition to shaping the future of teen drama, the Dawson’s Creek cast became household names and gained global recognition. James Van Der Beek led the main cast of Dawson’s Creek in the titular role of Dawson Leery, alongside Katie Holmes as Joey Potter, Joshua Jackson as Pacey Witter, and Michelle Williams as Jen Lindley. More than two decades since the series finale, fans still wonder what the actors who brought these unforgettable characters to life have been up to. One thing is certain: the Dawson’s Creek alums have continued to shape Hollywood in diverse ways. While some attained blockbuster success, others opted for quieter but impactful careers.
James Van Der Beek (Dawson Leery)
Playing the lead in Dawson’s Creek launched James Van Der Beek into global stardom early in his career, and he made the most of it. He went on to cement his Hollywood status with a starring role in Varsity Blues (1999), which won him the Choice Movie Breakout Star award at the 1999 Teen Choice Awards and the MTV Movie Awards’ Best Breakthrough Male Performance. Van Der Beek’s other notable credits include Texas Rangers (2001), The Rules of Attraction (2002), Formosa Betrayed (2009), Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 (2012–2013), CSI: Cyber (2015–2016), Pose (2018), and Bad Hair (2020).
Van Der Beek was active in the entertainment industry until his death on February 11, 2026. The American actor was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in August 2023 and made it public in November 2025. He succumbed to the disease at the age of 48, leaving his wife, Kimberly Brook, and six children to mourn him. Van Der Beek’s final film and television roles (posthumous release) are Jacob in The Gates and Dean Wilson in Elle, respectively.
Katie Holmes (Joey Potter)
Since Katie Holmes first achieved fame on Dawson’s Creek, she has built a diverse career across film, television, and theater. She starred in acclaimed movies like Batman Begins and Thank You for Smoking (both 2005), Touched with Fire (2015), Dear Dictator (2018), Coda (2019), Brahms: The Boy II, and The Secret: Dare to Dream (both 2020). Holmes has also excelled in behind-the-scenes roles as a filmmaker, directing and writing films such as All We Had (2016), Alone Together (2022), and Rare Objects (2023).
Holmes is writing, directing, and starring in the upcoming film trilogy Happy Hours. She is also building her stage repertoire on Broadway and Off-Broadway. In 2026, she performed as Hedda Tesman in Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler at the Old Globe Theatre, Off-Broadway. Beyond her acting career, Holmes is known for her philanthropic efforts. She also balances her career with raising her daughter, Suri.
Joshua Jackson (Pacey Witter)
After attaining fame on Dawson’s Creek, Joshua Jackson carved an impressive career in television and film. Moving beyond his breakout role as Pacey, Jackson solidified his versatility as Peter Bishop in the sci-fi hit series Fringe (2008–2013) and as Cole Lockhart in The Affair (2014–2018). His recent credits include the chilling neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch in Dr. Death (2021–2023), Bill Richardson in Little Fires Everywhere (2020), and Dr. Max Bankman in Doctor Odyssey (2024–2025). Jackson stars as Andrew in Happy Hours, which reunites him with Dawson’s Creek co-star Holmes.
Michelle Williams (Jen Lindley)
Following her breakout role on Dawson’s Creek, Michelle Williams gained wider recognition in Brokeback Mountain (2005) and went on to build a remarkable career in independent films and theater. Dark and tragic themes characterize her transition into independent cinema as Williams thrived in playing emotionally troubled characters in films like Blue Valentine (2010) and Manchester by the Sea (2016). She won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon in the miniseries Fosse/Verdon, which she also executive-produced.
In 2011, Williams portrayed Marilyn Monroe in the blonde bombshell’s biopic My Week with Marilyn. She has also starred in mainstream projects, including Oz the Great and Powerful (2013), The Greatest Showman (2017), Venom (2018), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2022), and The Fabelmans (2022). She’s currently filming A Place in Hell alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Scott. Williams’ stage credits include Blackbird as Una Spencer and the titular role in Anna Christie.
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