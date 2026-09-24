‘Toy Story 5’ Voice Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest?

Toy Story 5 brings together one of animation’s most financially impressive voice ensembles, mixing performers who have been part of Pixar’s signature franchise for decades with major newcomers from comedy, music, television, and blockbuster cinema. For several returning stars, voicing a toy represents only a small piece of fortunes accumulated through long-running sitcoms, movie franchises, producing, touring, business ventures, and residual income. The biggest names at the top have spent decades earning at levels few Hollywood performers ever reach.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is on ten significant members of the fifth movie’s voice ensemble, combining longtime franchise regulars with prominent newcomers. Several fortunes overlap, particularly in the middle of the list, so career longevity, publicly reported earnings, major business interests, and the consistency of available estimates help separate close placements. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the Toy Story 5 voice actors who appear to have accumulated the most wealth.
10. Annie Potts
Annie Potts returns as Bo Peep, extending a Pixar role that began with the original Toy Story and eventually expanded dramatically when Bo became one of the central figures in Toy Story 4. Potts had already spent years as an established film and television performer before Pixar existed. Her best-known credits include Ghostbusters, Pretty in Pink, and the long-running sitcom Designing Women. More recently, she enjoyed another lengthy network run as Meemaw on Young Sheldon.
Potts’ estimated net worth generally falls around the high-single-digit-million range, reflecting more than four decades of steady employment. Film salaries, network sitcoms, voice acting, residuals, stage work, and recurring franchise roles have all contributed. Her financial history is unusually durable because she has found substantial work across several different generations of television and cinema. The Toy Story movies add another valuable long-term relationship, though her fortune was built through a much broader career than Bo Peep alone.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Annie Potts
|$7 million – $10 million
|
|Potts has accumulated wealth through more than four decades of film and television work alongside her recurring Pixar role as Bo Peep.
9. Tony Hale
Tony Hale returns as Forky, the handmade toy whose existential confusion made him one of the breakout additions to Toy Story 4. Hale had already established an exceptional comedy résumé before joining Pixar. He became widely recognizable as Buster Bluth on Arrested Development and later won multiple Emmy Awards for playing Gary Walsh on Veep. His career also includes extensive voice acting, guest television appearances, films, and leading work in productions such as The Mysterious Benedict Society.
Hale’s fortune is generally estimated around $8 million to $12 million. Long-running television salaries provide the strongest foundation, with animation and voice work becoming increasingly important as his career progressed. Forky gave him access to one of Pixar’s most valuable franchises and generated additional work beyond the character’s original movie appearance. Even with two major acclaimed comedy series behind him, Hale remains below the much longer-established film stars and entertainment-business veterans occupying the upper portion of this ranking.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Tony Hale
|$8 million – $12 million
|
|Hale combines two acclaimed long-running comedy roles with an extensive voice-acting career that now includes multiple Pixar appearances.
8. Bonnie Hunt
Bonnie Hunt returns as Dolly, the soft-spoken rag doll who has been part of Bonnie’s toy collection since Toy Story 3. Hunt’s connection to Pixar reaches considerably further than one character. She voiced Sally Carrera in the Cars franchise and also contributed to Monsters, Inc. and other animated productions. Her live-action career includes Jumanji, Jerry Maguire, Cheaper by the Dozen, and The Green Mile, alongside several television series.
Hunt’s net worth is generally estimated in the low-to-mid-teens of millions. Acting provides only part of the explanation because she has also worked as a writer, producer, director, comedian, and television host. That ability to operate on both sides of the camera gave Hunt more earning opportunities than a conventional supporting acting career would provide. Her repeated Pixar work has supplied another dependable income stream, making Dolly part of a much larger relationship with animation that now stretches across several decades.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Bonnie Hunt
|$10 million – $15 million
|
|Hunt’s wealth reflects a diversified career encompassing acting, filmmaking, television, comedy, hosting, and numerous Pixar performances.
7. Joan Cusack
Joan Cusack returns as Jessie, the energetic cowgirl introduced in Toy Story 2 who has since become one of the franchise’s central characters. Cusack entered Pixar with an established film career that included Working Girl, Broadcast News, In & Out, and Grosse Pointe Blank. Television later provided another lucrative chapter when she played Sheila Jackson throughout much of Shameless, earning an Emmy Award for the performance.
Cusack’s estimated fortune generally sits around $20 million, supported by decades of film salaries, television work, animation, residuals, and commercial projects. Jessie is particularly valuable because Cusack has returned to the role across feature films, shorts, television specials, and other franchise productions over more than 25 years. That continuity provides a type of recurring income most voice actors never secure. Her broader live-action résumé remains the larger financial foundation, but Pixar has become one of the longest professional relationships of her career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Joan Cusack
|$18 million – $25 million
|
|Cusack has spent decades earning through live-action films while maintaining one of the Toy Story franchise’s longest-running voice roles.
6. Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, joins Toy Story 5 as Pizza with Sunglasses, one of the new toys introduced during the gang’s latest adventure. His position this high in the ranking has almost nothing to do with voice acting. He became one of the world’s largest music stars through albums including YHLQMDLG, Un Verano Sin Ti, and Debí Tirar Más Fotos, building an international audience large enough to support enormously successful tours and streaming numbers.
His fortune is generally estimated somewhere around $40 million to $60 million, although that figure can change rapidly because his touring income remains enormous. Music royalties, streaming, merchandise, stadium concerts, brand partnerships, fashion collaborations, acting, and other business activity have created a much broader financial machine than a traditional recording career. Toy Story 5 gives him an unusual new credit, but the voice salary itself represents a tiny portion of his wealth. His global music career is what places him above several performers who have spent decades in Hollywood.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Bad Bunny
|$40 million – $60 million
|
|His Pixar role is financially minor compared with the touring, music, merchandise, and branding businesses responsible for most of his fortune.
5. John Ratzenberger
John Ratzenberger returns as Hamm, the wisecracking piggy bank he has voiced since the first Toy Story. His career was already financially significant before Pixar through Cliff Clavin on Cheers, a role he played throughout the classic sitcom’s 11-season run. Ratzenberger then became famous for appearing in an extraordinary succession of Pixar films, voicing characters in productions including A Bug’s Life, Monsters, Inc., The Incredibles, Cars, Ratatouille, and WALL-E.
Ratzenberger’s estimated wealth is commonly placed around $50 million, a figure supported by decades of sitcom income, residuals, voice acting, film work, and business activity. Cheers gave him one of television’s most durable paychecks, while his extensive Pixar relationship created another remarkable run of recurring studio employment. Hamm remains his longest Pixar character, but the financial advantage comes from the sheer volume of successful entertainment work across his career. That longevity gives him a narrow edge over the music superstar directly below him despite their overlapping estimated ranges.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|John Ratzenberger
|$45 million – $60 million
|
|Ratzenberger combines 11 seasons of sitcom earnings with one of the most extensive voice-acting relationships in Pixar history.
4. Tim Allen
Tim Allen returns as Buzz Lightyear, maintaining a role that has run alongside several other highly lucrative chapters of his career. Allen became a television superstar through Home Improvement, which ran for eight seasons and eventually made him one of the highest-paid sitcom actors of its era. His movie career includes The Santa Clause franchise and Galaxy Quest, while television later produced another long-running success through Last Man Standing. Buzz therefore sits inside a career built around several different enduring properties.
Allen’s estimated fortune generally falls around $100 million. Sitcom salaries provide a major explanation, particularly after his compensation rose dramatically during the later years of Home Improvement. Movie salaries, producing, stand-up comedy, real estate, residuals, and decades of Buzz Lightyear performances added further value. Returning for Toy Story 5 extends a Pixar relationship that began in 1995, but Allen’s fortune is unusual because animation, live-action film, sitcom television, and touring all made substantial contributions rather than one franchise doing all the financial work.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Tim Allen
|$90 million – $110 million
|
|Allen’s sitcom salaries, movie franchises, comedy career, and three decades as Buzz Lightyear have created an estimated nine-figure fortune.
3. Conan O’Brien
Conan O’Brien joins the franchise as Smarty Pants, a potty-training toy whose unusual place in the story gives the longtime comedian his first major Pixar character. O’Brien built his fortune primarily through television rather than acting. After writing for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons, he became the host of Late Night with Conan O’Brien, briefly led The Tonight Show, and then spent another decade hosting Conan. His career later expanded heavily into podcasting, live shows, streaming, and digital production.
O’Brien’s estimated wealth sits around $200 million, placing him far above most performers who have voiced characters in the franchise. Decades of high television salaries built the original foundation, while his Team Coco media operation transformed into an increasingly valuable podcast and digital business. Producing, live touring, advertising, property, and other entertainment ventures further broadened his earnings. Smarty Pants is therefore more of a creative novelty than a financial milestone for O’Brien, whose fortune was already enormous before he entered Pixar’s toy box.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Conan O’Brien
|$180 million – $220 million
|
|O’Brien accumulated most of his fortune through decades of television and a highly valuable media business rather than acting or voice work.
2. Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves returns as Duke Caboom, the Canadian stuntman toy introduced in Toy Story 4. Reeves entered Pixar with a blockbuster career stretching back decades. He became a major action star through Speed before reaching another financial level as Neo in The Matrix franchise. Years later, John Wick created a second defining action property and expanded into a franchise whose success dramatically strengthened Reeves’ position as both an actor and producer.
Reeves’ estimated net worth generally sits near $380 million. The Matrix films were especially important because his compensation included valuable participation tied to the movies’ performance, allowing his earnings to extend well beyond an ordinary upfront salary. The John Wick franchise, other films, producing, motorcycles and business ventures, property, and decades of accumulated investments have all contributed. His Toy Story salary represents only a tiny component of that fortune. Even in this exceptionally wealthy ensemble, only one performer has a stronger widely reported financial position.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Keanu Reeves
|$370 million – $400 million
|
|Reeves’ blockbuster salaries and unusually valuable franchise participation have produced one of the largest fortunes in the voice ensemble.
1. Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks takes the top spot as Woody, the cowboy whose friendship with Buzz has anchored the Toy Story franchise since 1995. Hanks had already become one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars before recording Woody’s first lines, winning consecutive Academy Awards through Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. His enormous film résumé also includes Big, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, Apollo 13, and the Robert Langdon films, giving him decades of leading salaries across several generations of Hollywood.
Hanks’ estimated fortune is generally placed around $400 million or higher. Acting salaries account for only part of it because producing, directing, writing, real estate, investments, and lucrative profit-participation agreements have all contributed over the course of his career. Some of his most successful compensation arrangements generated earnings far beyond standard movie paychecks, helping transform box-office success into long-term wealth. Woody remains one of his most recognizable characters, but the five Toy Story films sit inside a much larger financial history that gives Hanks the clearest claim to being the richest member of the Toy Story 5 voice cast.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Tom Hanks
|$400 million – $450 million
|
|Hanks’ decades as a top Hollywood star, combined with producing and profitable backend deals, give him the largest estimated fortune in the cast.
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