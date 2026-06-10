Joan Cusack Makes Rare Confession About Abandoning Hollywood Before ‘Toy Story 5’ Return

Joan Cusack is finally opening up about her life away from show business. The Oscar-nominated actress resumed her career with the upcoming Toy Story 5.
She attended the Pixar film’s premiere on Tuesday, marking her first major Hollywood event in almost a decade. Cusack is returning as the voice of fan-favorite cowgirl Jessie in the highly anticipated sequel, her first acting role in almost six years.
Speaking at the premiere, the beloved Toy Story star opened up about her long absence from acting and why she chose to stay out of the Hollywood spotlight.
Joan Cusack explains why she stepped away from Hollywood
Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
On Tuesday, June 9, Cusack joined her Toy Story castmates for the premiere of the franchise’s fifth installment. While walking the red carpet, the 63-year-old reflected on her years away from the spotlight.
Speaking with Variety, Cusack described that chapter of her life as “priceless.” She explained that she stepped away from the spotlight to focus on raising her children and living what she described as a “normal life.”
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“It’s also great to live your life and raise your kids and be in Chicago and be a normal person. It’s kind of priceless, so there’s that,” she said.
Cusack has spent much of her time in Chicago, where she has owned and operated the gift shop Judy Maxwell Home since 2014. She has been married to attorney Richard Burke since 1996, and the couple shares two sons, Dylan John and Miles, who also attended the premiere.
Joan Cusack discusses returning to voice Jessie in Toy Story 5
Image credits: Disney
The actress last appeared on screen in the thriller series Homecoming in 2020 and had largely stayed away from red carpets since 2015. She made a rare exception last month when she attended Toy Story 5’s London premiere.
In the film, Cusack reprises her role as Jessie, who reportedly plays a central role in the story.
In an interview with Deadline, the actress discussed voicing the iconic character once again. Cusack said her approach to the role has evolved over the years and that she felt more confident in her abilities this time around.
Image credits: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
“I feel like this time I felt like I had the craft for it, and I could do it better. And that was just kinda cool,” she said.
The Shameless star first voiced Jessie in 1999’s Toy Story 2 and has returned for every sequel since. Cusack said she never expected the character to remain such a lasting part of her career.
“I’d have a couple of lines, be in a couple of scenes, and that would be it,” she said.
Joan Cusack reacts to Taylor Swift’s new song in Toy Story 5
Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The film also features Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprising their roles as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, while Greta Lee joins the cast as a new character named Lilypad.
The fifth installment includes a new original song by Taylor Swift that was inspired by Jessie. Swift attended Tuesday’s premiere and posed for photos alongside Cusack.
Speaking with USA Today, Cusack revealed that she and the cast were completely in the dark about Swift’s involvement with the film.
“I learned about it a couple of days before it dropped,” she confessed.
Cusack described the song as “beautiful” and said she was pleased that the film’s story resonated with Swift enough to inspire her to write a song.
Directed by Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 follows Jessie as she takes over as the leader of Bonnie’s room after Woody’s departure. When Bonnie becomes attached to a new toy, Jessie and Buzz set out to bring Woody back.
Toy Story 5 is scheduled for theatrical release on June 19, 2026.
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