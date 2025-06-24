The Last Of Us Season 2’s Most Intense Moments, Ranked

The Last of Us Season 2 is packed with many intense moments, ensuring it’s a worthy entry to the acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama series. Following the outstanding all-around success of Season 1 in 2023, expectations were high for Season 2, which premiered in April 2025. The new installment picks up five years after Season 1’s ending, depicting Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) lives in Jackson, Wyoming, alongside the former’s younger brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna).
With Isabela Merced (Dina) and Young Mazino (Jesse) joining the main cast of Season 2, the new chapter explored Ellie and Joel’s strained relationship, concurrently with a love triangle between Ellie, Dina, and Jesse. Although the latest addition is struggling to catch up with Season 1’s enormous approval ratings, it’s undeniably a meaningful expansion of the franchise. What’s more, its ending buoyed up the fandom’s anticipation for Season 3, which was announced days ahead of Season 2’s arrival. Across the Season’s seven episodes, here’s a ranking of the most emotionally charged moments.
1. Joel’s Death In Episode 2
Eliminating the fan-favorite character, the show takes a bold step to deepen its story. With Joel’s death in “Through the Valley,” the series sidesteps a predictable, one-dimensional plot. Unaware of a nemesis stalking him to avenge her father’s death, the Season 1 protagonist rescues his foe from a horde of infected only to meet his end. After saving Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), she beats him to a pulp with a golf club before fatally stabbing him in the neck. Seeing Ellie plead, wail, and watch Joel die is The Last of Us Season 2’s most intense moment — a turning point for the narrative.
2. Jesse’s Death After Abby’s Ambush In The Season’s Finale
If Joel isn’t Season 1’s protagonist, The Last of Us Season 2’s ending would have been the most intense moment in the new installment. After setting out to avenge Joel’s death, Ellie’s hunt exposes other people she cares for to danger. While Tommy’s fate is unresolved, Jesse didn’t survive Abby’s ambush. His flippant death is hard to swallow, and with Ellie’s fate also hanging in the balance, the scene consolidates on the show’s grim premise, revolving around an ever-elusive quest for survival.
3. Mel’s Accidental Death In Episode 7
Leading up to the climactic end scene in The Last of Us Season 2’s finale, Ellie’s hunt for Abby brings her to Owen (Spencer Lord) and Mel (Ariela Barer), delivering another intense moment. Amid Ellie’s attempt to find out Abby’s whereabouts from the pair, she shoots and kills Owen when he reaches for his gun. Unintentionally, the bullet fatally strikes Mel as well, who begs Ellie to cut her open and deliver her baby as she draws her last breath. Pleading for her unborn child while dying was an emotional turmoil for both Ellie and the audience.
4. When The Infected Attacked The Jackson Community
Desperate to find Joel and avenge her father’s death, Abby awakens an aggressive horde of the infected. Joel saves her from the creatures, who turn their attention to the Jackson community. A fierce battle between the Jackson residents and the infected ensues, ultimately amounting to one of the Season’s most intense moments. This is true for the audience and the characters, especially for Joel, who finds himself caught up in karma when the community needs him most.
5. Ellie’s Plea For Justice After Joel’s Death
Months after Joel’s death, Ellie embarks on a mission to avenge him. Before this, she rendered a heartfelt plea to the Jackson council, asking for an armed group to track down Abby’s gang and hold them accountable for killing Joel. Her impassioned entreaty for justice ranks among The Last of Us Season 2’s most intense moments. With the council voting against her petition, the show sets up an emotional anchor for Ellie and Dina’s adventure to Seattle.
6. When Dina Confirmed Ellie Is Immune In Episode 4
Ellie and Dina’s will-they-won’t-they relationship reaches a breaking point in “Day One,” when the pair finds themselves caught up in a nasty conflict between the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) and the Seraphites. While trying to evade some WLF soldiers and the infected, Ellie exposes herself to a bite to protect Dina. Unaware that she’s immune, Dina points her gun at Ellie, who struggles to convince her friend that she’s immune. When Dina eventually confirms that Ellie is immune, the duo gives in to their romantic attraction. Check out the unanswered questions for Ransom Canyon Season 2.
