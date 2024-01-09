HBO’s groundbreaking series, The Last of Us, brings to life the gripping post-apocalyptic world originally introduced in the popular video game. Set in a dystopian future, the series closely follows the journey of Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a young girl immune to the devastating fungal infection that has decimated humanity. The duo embarks on a treacherous cross-country trek, facing countless dangers and moral dilemmas along the way.
The Last of Us quickly captivated audiences, amassing massive viewership. Furthermore, critics also joined the chorus of fandom, showering the series with praise and elevating it to new heights. To that, The Last of Us was honored with 8 Primetime Emmys, cementing its status as a powerhouse in the industry. With season one coming to a stunning conclusion, fans eagerly began speculating about season two, particularly regarding casting choices for the character Abby, a pivotal figure in the game’s narrative. It has now been announced that fast rising star, Kaitlyn Dever, will take on the role.
Delving Into the Character of Abby
Abigail “Abby” Anderson is a classic character from the 2020 video game follow-up, The Last of Us: Part Two. As the playable dual protagonist, Abby brings a unique perspective to the intense and immersive story. Players have the opportunity to step into her shoes and experience her journey in the post-apocalyptic world. Portrayed by the talented Laura Bailey through both motion capture and voice acting, Abby’s character is brought to life with sheer depth and authenticity. It’s worth noting that Laura Bailey’s previous involvement in season one of The Last of Us, where she played a nurse, quickly eliminated any speculation surrounding her potential casting as Abby in season two of the HBO show.
After season one of The Last of Us ended, it became apparent that the show would be following the trajectory of the games. The HBO hit series was praised for staying true to the game’s story. Of course, extra story elements were added here and there, however, for the most part, the series served as a homaging take on the beloved game. Because of this, fans quickly realized that Abby would be appearing in the second season. Now, the speculation is over and Kaitlyn Dever will soon join Pascal and Ramsey in season two.
Who Is Kaitlyn Dever and Where Do You Know Her From?
Kaitlyn Dever, born on December 21, 1996, in Phoenix, Arizona, has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood’s top young actresses. Her talent and potential were recognized early on when Variety named her one of the 10 Actors to Watch out for in 2014. This prestigious acknowledgment came after her remarkable performance in the critically acclaimed film, Short Term 12. However, Dever’s journey to success began even before that, as she had the privilege of being directed by the legendary Clint Eastwood in J. Edgar.
Additionally, Dever has showcased her versatility and acting prowess through her appearances in popular television shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Mentalist, and her recurring role in Last Man Standing. However, it was in 2022 that she reached new heights of fame with her immersive and emotionally captivating portrayal in the series Dopesick, for which she earned a Primetime Emmy nomination. So, after proving herself as a dynamic actress with tremendous range, it’s easy to see why she was cast as Abby in The Last of Us season two.
The role of Abby will undoubtedly be something different for the actress, being the first time she has played a character so tough and fierce. Dever is rather small in stature, whereas the character in the game is well-built muscularly. So, as she prepares to immerse herself into the role, she may be embarking on a physical transformation as well as a mental one.
When Will The Last of Us Season 2 Be Released?
HBO quickly announced the greenlight for The Last of Us season two a mere two episodes into the first series. This speaks volumes for the viewership that the show attained so early on. In fact, the first episode served as one of HBO’s biggest series launches ever. So, it’s easy to see why season two was greenlit so rapidly. The new season will begin filming on February 12, 2024. Although a precise release date has not been announced as of yet, in December 2023, HBO confirmed a 2025 release via a sizzle reel with upcoming titles.
