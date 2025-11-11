15 Stunning Examples Of Owl Camouflage

When owls hunt, they use their silent wings and the cover of night to capture their prey. During the day, however, they have tremendously successful camouflage that helps them stay hidden from daytime predators. Can you find the owls in ALL of these images?
It’s astounding how well these owls’ feathers help them blend in with their surroundings, but that’s not all they do. Owls can puff themselves up or slim themselves down as needed to match various elements of their environment and avoid detection.
Image credits: Graham McGeorge
Image credits: Art Wolfe
Image credits: eoiarucasadvancedone.blogspot
Image credits: birdingbeijing.com
Image credits: Alastair Rae
Image credits: pabs
Image credits: Mark W. Jennys
Image credits: Sri Sanjev
Image credits: Andy Holden
Image credits: robandtheanimals.blogspot.com
Image credits: websterswildshots.com
Image credits: Marianna Armata
Image credits: Lizard Martini
Image credits: Sarosh
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: Diane
