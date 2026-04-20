“What Franchise Are These Titles Part Of?”: Guess 16 Film Series From Just A Few Installments

Think you know your movie franchises? Whether you’re a fan of action-packed adventures, epic fantasy worlds, extensive superhero universes, or classic cinema, this movie quiz is designed to test your memory and sharpen your instincts. From billion-dollar blockbusters to cult-favorite sagas, get ready to test your knowledge on these unforgettable parts of pop culture.
In this film franchise quiz, we’ll challenge your movie knowledge like never before. You’ll be given a handful of titles and installment names, and your task will be to guess the correct movie series. Get ready for everything, from iconic sequels to lesser-known fan-favorite entries. Ready? Let’s dive in!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Sami TÜRK
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