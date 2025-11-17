Hey Pandas, Who Are Your Favorite People In History And Why? (Closed)

by

History is full of great- and odd- people. Who are your favourites?

#1

Harvey Milk. He’s a really interesting guy, and a pioneer for queer rights. Most people have never heard of him. I highly recommend looking him up!

#2

Anne Bonny and Mary Read. Both female pirates, both raised as male, both badass. They sometimes fought shirtless to show their enemies they were losing against a woman. They possibly started a relationship together, albeit Anne already being with Calico Jack Rackham (although A General History of the Pyrates does mention Anne was “not altogether so reserved in point of Chastity.”)

#3

Albert Einstein. He was smart, funny, and helped the world. And, as far as I know he didn’t do any bad stuff?

#4

Michelangelo. He hated the pope at the time, and it was mutual. To get at the pope, Michaelangelo painted him on the hell side of The Last Judgement. The pope, however, couldn’t do anything about it, because he was the only one who could paint the Sistine Chapel.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Starving Dog Found Dying On A Sidewalk Gets Some Love, And It’s Hard To Believe It’s The Same Dog
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Differences Between The Queen Sugar TV Series And The Novel
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2021
I Made A Tribute To All Farmers And Especially To My Father And Grandfather
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“What Brand Name Is Actually 100% Worth Spending More For?” (45 Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Everything We Know About Deon Cole's Black Comedy Average Joe
Everything We Know About Deon Cole’s Black Comedy Average Joe
3 min read
May, 12, 2023
Meet The Cast of “The Passage”
3 min read
Feb, 5, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.