30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

by

The world of classic art can look overwhelming from the outside, with a plethora of styles, conventions, must-remember pieces, and artists. And that’s only if one stays firmly rooted in the Western art tradition. Fortunately, memes are here to save the day. By adding a little modern zest, an old painting can be transformed into something more approachable, relatable, and humorous. 

The “Classic Art Memes” Facebook group takes, well, classic paintings and art, and adds hilarious and relatable captions to them. We also reached out to Camille Katz, the founder and one of the moderators of the group. So scroll down, upvote your favorites, and comment on the most relatable captions you see. 

More info: Facebook

#1

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Greta DeSou

#2

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Leslie Lynch Gintz

#3

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Leslie Lynch Gintz

#4

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Rebecca Pierce

#5

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Lajla Wegger Tosterud

#6

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Leslie Lynch Gintz

#7

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Lajla Wegger Tosterud

#8

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Leslie Lynch Gintz

#9

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Leslie Lynch Gintz

#10

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Leslie Lynch Gintz

#11

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Lajla Wegger Tosterud

#12

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Leslie Lynch Gintz

#13

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Lajla Wegger Tosterud

#14

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Leslie Lynch Gintz

#15

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Leslie Lynch Gintz

#16

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Leslie Lynch Gintz

#17

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: LaVeda Smith

#18

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: LaVeda Smith

#19

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Lajla Wegger Tosterud

#20

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Leslie Lynch Gintz

#21

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Leslie Lynch Gintz

#22

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Shar Ainsworth

#23

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Lajla Wegger Tosterud

#24

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Lajla Wegger Tosterud

#25

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Lajla Wegger Tosterud

#26

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Lajla Wegger Tosterud

#27

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Leslie Lynch Gintz

#28

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: LaVeda Smith

#29

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Leslie Lynch Gintz

#30

30 Of The Most Hilarious Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Leslie Lynch Gintz

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
26 People Are Sharing Stories Of Their Modern Burden – Student Loans
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Incredible Spiraling Christmas Tree
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 Relatable Comics That Show The Chaos Of Married Life With A Toddler (New Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
The Winners Of The 2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer Of The Year Contest
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Shares Product Prices In Her Area As A Response To Guilt-Tripping By Vegans
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Parents Refuse To Attend Son’s Wedding Unless He Shows Them Their Grandson’s DNA Test, He Ends Up Displaying It At Home And Drama Ensues
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.