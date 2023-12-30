Cheaper By The Dozen 2 Cast: Then and Now

The 2003 movie Cheaper by the Dozen is a heartwarming comedy film that revolves around the story of the Baker family, composed of Tom (Steve Martin) and Kate (Bonnie Hunt), who navigate the challenges of raising their twelve children. As Tom is offered his dream job as a college football coach, the family relocates, leaving behind their cozy rural life. Chaos ensues as they try to adjust to their new surroundings, deal with teenage rebellion, and Tom faces pressures at work.
The film’s success led to a sequel, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, which further explores the family dynamics during a summer vacation. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, both movies have garnered a devoted following, establishing themselves as a beloved, albeit underappreciated, cult family classics. Notably, the film boasts an eclectic ensemble cast, featuring renowned comedy legends as well as early roles from emerging talents who have since risen to become big Hollywood stars. So, this is the cast of Cheaper by the Dozen 2, then and now.
Steve Martin as Tom Baker
Steve Martin is a multifaceted talent who initially entered Hollywood as a writer, crafting scripts for popular shows like The Ray Stevens Show and The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour. However, it was in the 70s that he catapulted to fame as an exceptional actor. Known for his wit and charm, Martin quickly became one of the biggest comedy stars in Hollywood. Movies like Roxanne and Father of the Bride showcased his incredible comedic timing and ability to effortlessly entertain audiences.
In the Cheaper by the Dozen movies, Martin was cast as Tom Baker, a dedicated and loving father who faces the challenge of balancing his demanding career with his bustling family of twelve children. In recent years, Martin has managed to stay at the forefront of fame. His most notable role as of late is in the hit series, Only Murders in the Building, which is heading into its fourth season in 2024. Martin takes a lead role in the show and is also the co-creator.
Bonnie Hunt as Kate Barker
Bonnie Hunt, born on September 22, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois, is a talented American actress, comedian, and voice artist. With a career spanning over three decades, Hunt has captivated audiences through her memorable performances in classic family films. Notably, she appeared in the beloved movies Beethoven and Jumanji, where her charisma and comedic timing stole the show. Hunt also showcased her vocal talents in timeless animated films, such as A Bug’s Life, Monsters Inc, and Toy Story 3, bringing to life delightful characters that have become fan favorites. In Cheaper by the Dozen 1 and 2, Hunt portrayed Kate Baker, the loving and nurturing wife to the often eccentric Tom, earning the hearts of viewers with her relatable and endearing performance. In 2024, Hunt will star as Mrs. Claus opposite J.K. Simmons and Dwayne Johnson in the Christmas movie, Red One.
Hilary Duff as Lorraine Baker
Hilary Duff, a talented and versatile actress, began her career as a child actor, but it was her portrayal of the lovable and relatable Lizzie McGuire that catapulted her to teen sensation status. Capturing the hearts of viewers around the world, Hilary showcased her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters. Transitioning into movies, she displayed her comedic skills as Lorraine Barker in the uproarious Cheaper by the Dozen series, effortlessly embodying one of the oldest siblings in a chaotic family. As she journeyed into adulthood, Hilary chose to step away from the limelight to focus on her personal life and explore other passions. However, in recent years, she has experienced a career resurgence, enthralling audiences once again with her charm and talent, notably in her role as Sophie in How I Met Your Father.
Eugene Levy as Jimmy Murtaugh
Eugene Levy is undeniably one of the most renowned comedic talents in cinema. With his distinctive talent for playing small character roles that are often stand out and unforgettable, he has left an indelible mark on the industry. While he has graced the screens in various movies and TV shows throughout his career, he is perhaps best known for his role as Jim’s dad in the American Pie series, where his deadpan humor and unique character quirks wowed audiences worldwide.
However, another standout role that showcased Levy’s dynamic range and eccentricity is his performance in the Cheaper by the Dozen movies. With his impeccable timing and natural comedic instincts, he effortlessly stole scenes, bringing laughter and joy to viewers. In recent years, Levy has shot to new realms of fame thanks to the success of the hit show, Schitt’s Creek. The show ran from 2015-2020, with Levy co-creating and starring in the show with his son, Dan Levy.
Tom Welling as Charlie Baker
Tom Welling, known for his role as Clark Kent in the hit show Smallville, has undoubtedly soared to incredible heights of fame. Among the cast of Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Welling arguably stands out as the member who has achieved the greatest level of success. His portrayal of a young Clark Kent impressed audiences worldwide and cemented his place as a memorable actor. In recent years, Welling has continued to galvanise the entertainment world by taking on roles in acclaimed shows such as Lucifer and The Winchesters. His versatility and talent have allowed him to effortlessly transition from the iconic role of Superman to other compelling characters, leaving his mark on the television industry. In 2024, Welling is set to star in the action-thriller, Deep Six.
Carmen Electra as Sarina Murtaugh
Carmen Electra, born Tara Leigh Patrick on April 20, 1972, in Sharonville, Ohio, is a renowned American model and actress. Her career has spanned across various entertainment platforms, showcasing her multifaceted talents. Electra gained popularity for her stunning looks and charismatic personality, which led to numerous modeling gigs, including features in magazines like Playboy. Transitioning to acting, she found success in comedic roles, notably in movies such as Scary Movie and Cheaper by the Dozen 2. In the latter movie, Electra played the flamboyant Sarina, who desperately tries to compete with the Baker family.
Despite her meteoric rise to fame, Electra gradually faded from the limelight during the late 2000s. However, in a surprising turn of events, she made a remarkable comeback to the screen in 2023, appearing in the highly anticipated family film, Good Burger 2. Furthermore, in the same year, Electra made waves in the mainstream news after she opened an account on the controversial, yet popular, adult content platform, OnlyFans.
Taylor Lautner as Eliot Murtaugh
Taylor Lautner, a talented American actor, catapulted to international fame following his role as the mischievous Eliot Murtaugh in Cheaper by the Dozen 2. In this film, Lautner boasted his exceptional acting abilities with his troubled character forming an unlikely bond with Steve Martin’s character, Tom. However, it was his portrayal of Jacob Black in the groundbreaking Twilight Saga that truly cemented his status as a Hollywood sensation. Three years after his breakthrough performance in Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Lautner became the heartthrob of millions, alluring fans worldwide with his captivating portrayal of the lovable werewolf. In recent years, Lautner isn’t quite the massive star he once was. However, he has made notable appearances in films like Grown Ups 2, and hit shows like Scream Queens and Cuckoo.
