John Mulaney: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
John Mulaney
August 26, 1982
Chicago, Illinois, US
44 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is John Mulaney?
John Edmund Mulaney is an American stand-up comedian and writer known for his sharp observational humor and engaging storytelling. His distinct style often blends personal anecdotes with broader social commentary, resonating with a wide audience.
Mulaney first captivated the public as a writer for the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. He co-created the iconic character Stefon, which became a fan favorite. His work on the show solidified his reputation for clever and memorable comedic contributions.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, John Mulaney grew up in a household where both his parents were lawyers. He was the third of five children, coming from a family with Irish Catholic heritage.
Mulaney attended St. Ignatius College Prep before enrolling at Georgetown University. There, he pursued a Bachelor of Arts in English, alongside a minor in theology, and honed his comedic skills in the school’s improv group.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to actress Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcomed a son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, in November 2021. Their family expanded with the birth of a daughter, Méi Mulaney, in September 2024.
Prior to his marriage to Munn, Mulaney was married to multimedia artist Anna Marie Tendler from July 2014 until their divorce was finalized in January 2022.
Career Highlights
John Mulaney’s stand-up specials have garnered widespread acclaim, including “New in Town,” “The Comeback Kid,” and “Kid Gorgeous.” His work on “Kid Gorgeous” earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, a significant recognition of his comedic craft.
Beyond stand-up, Mulaney has lent his voice to animated projects like “Big Mouth” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” He also co-created and starred in the Broadway show Oh, Hello on Broadway alongside Nick Kroll, further showcasing his versatile performance skills.
Signature Quote
“In terms of like, instant relief, canceling plans is like heroin.”
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