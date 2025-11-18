North West Becomes One Of The Youngest Artists To Enter Billboard’s Hot 100

The music charts are lighting up with a young new star as 10-year-old North West’s track with her father, Kanye West, is on Billboard’s Hot 100.
North officially had her mic-drop moment after her rap appeared in Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign’s track “Talking/Once Again” from their Vultures 1 album.
“It’s your bestie. Miss, Miss Westie. Don’t try to test me, it’s gonna get messy. It’s gonna get messy. Just, just bless me,” North rapped in the track.
North — the oldest of the four children born to Kanye and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian — is now one of the youngest artists to ever chart on Billboard’s Hot 100, prompting her proud father to share a story of the news on social media.
“North West earns her first ever entry on the Hot 100 this week with ‘TALKING’. She becomes one of the youngest artists to ever chart, at age 10,” read a tweet from Chart Data.
So far, rapper Kanye has been having an eventful month after Vultures 1, his new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Moreover, every single one of the 16 songs on the album has debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, with the track “Carnival” at No. 3.
“Talking / Once Again” sits comfortably at the 30th spot, making it quite an accomplishment for North, who is seen in the music video rapping while getting her hair done.
The father-daughter duo are also captured together in the music video, with North appearing to whisper into Kanye’s ear in one shot.
Following the news of the young rapper making her entry into Billboard’s Hot 100, fans showered her with praise on social media and said it was “well-deserved.”
“Talking is one of the greatest songs in the new album. Well-deserved,” one comment said.
Another added, “Wow. She’s going to be a hero.”
“So proud of her,” said one comment, while another added, “We’re happy for Northie. We love her.”
North joins a stellar list of young artists who have entered the music charts as children. The list is topped by French singer Jordy, who made his way to the music chart at the age of five with the song “Dur dur d’être bébé! (It’s Tough to Be a Baby!),” according to Teen Vogue.
Stevie Wonder earned the title of the youngest soloist to score a No. 1 song on the US Billboard Hot 100 with “Fingertips – Pt 2” at the age of 13 in 1963.
A proud Kanye West shared the news of his daughter being one of the youngest artists to chart on Billboard’s Hot 100
