Top 10 Worst Morgan Freeman Movies (According to Rotten Tomatoes Scores)

Morgan Freeman movies are often celebrated for their storytelling power, his magnetic performances, and Box Office dominance. Yet, even an actor of his caliber has had his fair share of critical disappointments. These low-rated films remind viewers that even Hollywood’s finest talents occasionally star in movies that simply don’t work. With a career spanning over six decades, these Morgan Freeman movies span every genre
From crime to biographical dramas, and comedies to even action thrillers, Freeman has done it all. These movies often range from poorly written plots to underwhelming performances by their ensembles. Ultimately, they struggled to capture Morgan Freeman’s usual magic. Still, exploring the actor’s misfires offers a deeper appreciation for the performances that made him a legend. Here’s a look at the worst critically reviewed Morgan Freeman movies, according to their Rotten Tomatoes scores.
10. Transcendence (2014)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 19%
The 2014 sci-fi thriller Transcendence was centered around the consequences of artificial intelligence and humanity’s pursuit of technological immortality. Transcendence follows Dr. Will Caster (Johnny Depp), a brilliant scientist who develops a sentient AI system capable of surpassing human intelligence. After an anti-technology group fatally poisons him, Caster’s wife, Evelyn Caster (Rebecca Hall), uploads his consciousness into his AI system.
Morgan Freeman played Joseph Tagger, Will and Evelyn’s mentor, who becomes one of the film’s moral compasses. Critically, Transcendence didn’t work out because of its ambitious ideas, sluggish pacing, and uneven tone. Many argued that the film’s thought-provoking concept was largely buried beneath a glossy, hollow script. Even a star-studded ensemble that also included Paul Bettany, Cillian Murphy, Kate Mara, and Cole Hauser could save it.
9. Chain Reaction (1996)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 18%
The 1996 Chain Reaction film was another sci-fi thriller that didn’t sit well with critics. It centered on a group of scientists who discovered a revolutionary method to produce clean, limitless energy from water. When their experiment leads to the death of a team member and destruction of their lab, a young machinist named Eddie Kasalivich (Keanu Reeves) becomes the prime suspect in a government cover-up. Eddie is forced to go on the run with fellow scientist Lily Sinclair (Rachel Weiss).
Morgan Freeman played Dr. Paul Shannon, a government official and corporate liaison who initially appears to be a mentor but is later revealed to be entangled in the conspiracy. Chain Reaction was panned by critics, as its script failed to live up to its star power. Others cited a confusing plot, implausible science, and a lack of character development. Even with an impressive cast and ambitious premise, Chain Reaction couldn’t escape the weight of its own clichés.
8. The Big Bounce (2004)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 16%
George Armitage’s final directorial project, The Big Bounce, was generally panned by critics. The comedy heist film was based on Elmore Leonard’s 1969 novel. Set in the laid-back, sun-soaked beaches of Hawaii, The Big Bounce follows Jack Ryan (Owen Wilson), a small-time thief who gets involved in a web of deceit after meeting a seductive woman named Nancy Hayes (Sara Foster).
Together, they plot to steal $200,000 from her wealthy and shady boyfriend, setting off a chain of cons, betrayals, and double-crosses. Morgan Freeman played Judge Walter Crewes, a seemingly good-natured local magistrate who gives Jack a second chance by hiring him to work at his resort. Despite the film’s star-studded cast that also included Charlie Sheen, Vinnie Jones, Gary Sinise, and Willie Nelson, it struggled to capture the witty edge and sharp dialogue that the late director was known for.
7. Last Knights (2015)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 16%
Critics also panned Kazuaki Kiriya‘s medieval action-drama Last Knights. The movie blended elements of samurai honor with Western sword-and-shield fantasy. Last Knights follows Raiden (Clive Owen), a disgraced knight who seeks vengeance after his master, Bartok (Morgan Freeman), is executed for defying a corrupt empire.
While Last Knights promises an epic narrative filled with political intrigue and captivating battles, its execution falls short of its ambitious premise. Simply put, while considered visually impressive, it was soulless. Last Knights remains a forgettable entry in Morgan Freeman’s otherwise distinguished filmography.
6. The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 15%
The Bonfire of the Vanities was based on Tom Wolfe’s bestselling novel. Although cast in a minor role as Judge Leonard White, the film still ranks among Morgan Freeman’s worst movies. The Bonfire of the Vanities follows Sherman McCoy (Tom Hanks), a wealthy New York bond trader whose life unravels after he becomes entangled in a scandal involving a hit-and-run accident in the Bronx. As the story unfolds, the media, politicians, and justice system turn the event into a public circus. The movie also starred Bruce Willis as has-been journalist Peter Fallow.
5. Edison (2005)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 11%
Edison is famous for being Justin Timberlake’s feature film debut. The crime thriller follows a young journalist (Timberlake), who stumbles upon evidence of systemic abuse and misconduct within a specialized law enforcement group known as F.R.A.T. As he digs deeper, he enlists the help of a seasoned reporter and boss, Moses Ashford (Morgan Freeman), to uncover the truth. Edison was widely panned by critics for its weak script, clichéd dialogue, and lack of suspense. They also noted that it wasted its star-studded cast, which included Kevin Spacey and LL Cool J.
4. Vanguish (2021)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 5%
Morgan Freeman’s casting in the 2021 action thriller Vanquish came as a major surprise to fans. The movie centered on Victoria Vicky (Ruby Rose), a former drug courier trying to leave her criminal past behind. Freeman played Damon, a corrupt former cop who forces her to complete a series of dangerous assignments in one night. Besides its panned reviews, critics felt Morgan Freeman’s talents were wasted on a shallow role in an otherwise forgettable film. To date, Vanquish remains a disappointing entry in Freeman’s long and distinguished career.
3. Just Getting Started (2017)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 5%
Although Morgan Freeman is no stranger to action comedies, Ron Shelton’s 2017 Just Getting Started just didn’t sit well with critics. Co-starred alongside Tommy Lee Jones, Freeman played Duke Diver, a charismatic ex-lawyer who manages a luxury Palm Springs resort for retirees. However, critics again felt the movie wasted the lead actors’ talent with a weak script, lazy humor, and uninspired direction.
2. The Contract (2006)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0%
After a lustrous decade of success, Morgan Freeman landed his first 0% RT score with the 2006 German-American action thriller The Contract. In the movie, Freeman starred alongside John Cusack as a professional hitman. Although Morgan Freeman brings his trademark composure and authority to the role, it wasn’t enough to help the film’s predictable storyline. The weak direction and underdeveloped characters ultimately made The Contract one of the most forgettable Morgan Freeman movies of the 2000s.
1. The Poison Rose (2019)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0%
Over a decade later, Morgan Freeman starred in yet another critically panned movie with the 2019 thriller The Poison Rose. Co-starring John Travolta, the movie was a critical and commercial failure. In the film, Freeman played Doc, a slick, mysterious crime boss who controls much of the town’s underworld. Whatever the case, it wasn’t enough to convince critics and viewers. It sits in history as one of the worst Morgan Freeman movies ever released.
