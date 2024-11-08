6 Movies You Forgot Sandra Oh Was In

For decades, Sandra Oh has captured hearts with her straight-faced portrayal of characters. She became a household name after joining ABC’s medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy. Since then, she has starred in several other notable and successful projects, such as Killing Eve.
In the last decade, Oh has shown she has no intention of being typecast in Hollywood. However, before Sandra Oh became a leading name in film and television, she spent years starring in minor/supporting roles in movies. To better appreciate her growth as an actress, these are 6 movies you probably forgot starred Sandra Oh.
Bean
Sandra Oh starred in a minor but fairly memorable role in the internationally successful 1997 British comedy Bean. Oh’s character was introduced early in the movie as the art gallery PR manager, Bernice Schimmel. Her character is involved in coordinating the unveiling event of the famous Whistler’s Mother painting.
When Bean was released, Sandra Oh was only known for her TV films, such as The Diary of Evelyn Lau (1994) and the dark sports comedy series Arliss. As her sophomore film, few movie audiences recognized or remembered she played a role in the film. Bean ended its theatrical run, grossing $251.2 million against an $18 million budget.
The Princess Diaries
With the decade saturated with rom-coms, The Princess Diaries was one of Hollywood’s successful movies in that genre from the 2000s. Sandra Oh joined the Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews-led cast, playing Vice Principal Gupta. Oh played the character as a quirky and humorous vice principal of Mia Thermopolis’ (Anne Hathaway) High School.
Even if audiences fail to remember the character’s face, the vice principal’s iconic line, “…the Queen is coming,” makes her character memorable. Although a minor supporting character, Sandra Oh’s performance added a comedic touch to The Princess Diaries with her witty reactions and expressions. The 2001 The Princess Diaries was another Box Office success, earning $165.3 million from a $26 million production budget.
Big Fat Liar
Before she began playing medical doctors, Sandra Oh had her fair share of schoolteacher/principal roles. In Shawn Levy’s 2002 teen comedy, Oh was cast as Ms. Phyllis Caldwell. Her character was Jason Shepherd (Frankie Muniz) and Kaylee’s (Amanda Bynes) eighth-grade English teacher.
Like several other characters in the movie, Oh’s Ms. Phyllis Caldwell was also a victim of Jason’s compulsive lying. As a strict and no-nonsense English teacher, it was her assignment to write a creative story that set the plot in motion. After failing to write the story, Jason finally writes one that is stolen by Hollywood producer Marty Wolf (Paul Giamatti).
Under the Tuscan Sun
In Audrey Wells’ 2003 romantic comedy-drama Under the Tuscan Sun, Sandra Oh took on a more significant supporting role. She played Patti, the best friend of the film’s protagonist, Frances Mayes (Diane Lane). Oh portrays the character as a vibrant, supportive, and loyal friend. Patti is introduced as a lesbian and in a committed relationship with Grace (Kate Walsh).
Also, the character is pregnant during most of the movie’s runtime. Patti offers Frances a vacation ticket to Tuscany, Italy. Under the Tuscan Sun received mixed to average reviews and performed moderately at the Box Office. Since it didn’t get as much publicity as other rom-coms from the 2000s, many film audiences probably forgot it starred Sandra Oh.
Sideways
Alexander Payne’s road comedy-drama Sideways received five Academy Awards nominations at the 77th Academy Awards. The critical masterpiece was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor. It also received nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.
In Sideways, Sandra Oh was cast in a supporting role as Stephanie. She’s introduced as a vibrant and free-spirited wine pourer at a vineyard. Stephanie became romantically involved with Jack Cole (Thomas Haden Church), not knowing he was engaged to be married. Her famous breakup scene, in which she breaks Jack’s nose with her motorcycle helmet.
Ramona and Beezus
Sandra Oh played Mrs. Meacham in the family adventure comedy-drama Ramona and Beezus. Again, she was cast as a schoolteacher, playing Ramona Geraldine Quimby’s (Joey King) English teacher. Although the movie centered on Ramona and her antics, as well as her older sister, Beatrice Ann “Beezus” Quimby (Selena Gomez), Mrs. Meacham was also a notable character. Besides these 6 movies you forgot Sandra Oh starred in, here are movies you forgot Henry Cavill starred in.
