Why ‘Breakfast on Pluto’ Features One of Cillian Murphy’s Underrated Performances

Cillian Murphy’s performance in Breakfast on Pluto deserves far more recognition than it often receives. While the Irish actor is now celebrated for his chilling portrayal of Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders and his Oscar-winning role in Oppenheimer, Murphy’s performance in Neil Jordan’s 2005 comedy-drama remains one of his most daring and overlooked works. At the time, the role surprised audiences who knew Murphy mainly from darker projects like 28 Days Later and Batman Begins.
However, it also proved just how versatile and fearless he could be as an actor, a quality that many of today’s audiences are finally realizing. Understandably, it is one of the actor’s underrated roles, especially since it was released during a period when he was transitioning from breakout star to leading man. However, despite Breakfast on Pluto’s critical acclaim, the film never achieved mainstream attention. As such, Cillian Murphy’s performance (arguably one of his finest) remains underrated in discussions of his career.
What Was Breakfast on Pluto About?
Adapted from Patrick McCabe’s 1998 novel of the same name, Breakfast on Pluto is set against the backdrop of 1970s Ireland and London. The film follows Kitten, a transgender woman searching for her biological mother, love, and belonging while navigating a world filled with prejudice and political turmoil. Abandoned at birth by her mother and raised in a strict foster household, Kitten never feels at home in her small-town environment. With an irrepressible spirit and flamboyant personality, Kitten leaves her village behind to search for her mother in London.
Director Neil Jordan infused the story with magical realism and harsh social commentary. Cillian Murphy’s Patrick/Patricia “Kitten” Braden character is the heart of the film. Kitten stands out for her flamboyant costumes, dreamy optimism, and sharp wit. She continuously radiates an infectious energy even when faced with rejection and cruelty. Unlike several other portrayals of transgender women in the 1990s and 2000s, Murphy’s portrayal is never caricatured or reduced to a stereotype.
Cillian Murphy’s Transformation into Kitten Braden
What makes Cillian Murphy’s performance in Breakfast on Pluto stand out is his complete transformation. Before Breakfast on Pluto, Murphy was known for his intense screen presence. He shed his already-established hardened personas and fully embraced Kitten’s vulnerability and eccentricity. From his physical gestures to his voice and mannerisms, Murphy crafted a character that felt authentic and magnetic. Cillian Murphy prepared for the role with an extraordinary level of commitment.
Besides studying women’s language and expression, Murphy worked closely with a transvestite for several weeks. Murphy also worked closely with the director and the novel’s author to portray Kitten with respect and depth. To ensure audiences stayed glued and connected to Kitten, major changes were made to adapt the novel to the screen properly. Unlike the highly sexual protagonist in the novel, all of Kitten’s sexual encounters are implied in the film, rather than shown. Also joining the Breakfast on Pluto cast were Stephen Rea, Liam Neeson, Brendan Gleeson, and Liam Cunningham, in a minor role.
Why Cillian Murphy’s Performance Remains Underrated
Despite its accolades, Breakfast on Pluto is rarely mentioned when people discuss Cillian Murphy’s best performances. In all honesty, this is partly due to the film’s release timing. Breakfast on Pluto was released in the same year as Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins. Murphy joined the cast of the superhero film as one of its villains, Dr. Jonathan Crane/The Scarecrow. The high-profile role largely overshadowed Murphy’s performance as a transgender woman. Many audiences who watched the Box Office hit probably never heard of or watched Breakfast on Pluto. As such, Neil Jordan’s 2005 comedy-drama went largely unnoticed outside festival and arthouse circles.
However, over the years, Breakfast on Pluto has grown in appreciation among fans who explore Cillian Murphy’s career beyond his mainstream roles. Interestingly, whatever publicity Breakfast on Pluto later enjoyed, it stemmed from Murphy’s established and successful projects on television and the big screen. Critically, Breakfast on Pluto left critics divided, receiving mixed or average reviews. Also, the film didn’t make a huge splash at the global Box Office, grossing only $3.9 million.
Although Murphy’s performance didn’t receive a nod from the Academy, he was nominated for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards. Murphy lost to Joaquin Phoenix, who portrayed Johnny Cash in James Mangold’s biographical drama Walk the Line. In hindsight, Breakfast on Pluto remains an underrated performance from Cillian Murphy, as, if released in the 2020s, it would undeniably have earned the Irish actor his first Oscar nomination.
