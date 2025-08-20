32 Photos That Show How London’s Poorest Really Lived In The 1800s

When we think of Victorian London, we usually picture grand buildings, fancy carriages, and well-dressed ladies and gentlemen. But photographer Adolphe Smith showed us the other side. These are the cramped streets of the East End where most people lived paycheck to paycheck, if they were lucky enough to have paychecks at all. These 32 photographs capture London when it was the world’s biggest city but also home to some of its worst poverty. You’ll see children playing in dirty streets, families in crowded caravans, and workers doing backbreaking jobs just to survive. These images remind us that behind all that Victorian prosperity was a whole other world that most people preferred to ignore.
#1 “Hookey Alf” Of Whitechapel
#2 Street Doctor
#3 Old Furniture
#4 A Convict’s Home
#5 London Cabmen
#6 The Crawlers
#7 Recruiting Sergeants
#8 Dealers In Fancy-Ware
#9 Cast-Iron Billy
#10 Workers On The “Silent Highway”
#11 Italian Street Musicians
#12 The Independent Shoe-Black
#13 London Boardmen
#14 “Strawberries. All Ripe! All Ripe!” – The Street Fruit Trade
#15 Black Jack
#16 Public Disinfectors
#17 Street Advertising
#18 The Water-Cart
#19 Halfpenny Ices
#20 November Effigies
#21 The Wall Worker
Image source: flickr.com
#22 “Tickets” The Card-Dealer
#23 The Cheap Fish Of St-Giles
#24 The Street Locksmith
#25 London Nomades
#26 An Old Clothes Shop, Seven Dials
Image source: flickr.com
#27 The Temperance Sweep
#28 Covent Garden Flower Women
#29 Caney The Clown
#30 The Dramatic Shoe-Black
Image source: flickr.com
#31 Covent Garden Labourers
#32 The Sellers Of Shell-Fish
