32 Photos That Show How London’s Poorest Really Lived In The 1800s

by

When we think of Victorian London, we usually picture grand buildings, fancy carriages, and well-dressed ladies and gentlemen. But photographer Adolphe Smith showed us the other side. These are the cramped streets of the East End where most people lived paycheck to paycheck, if they were lucky enough to have paychecks at all. These 32 photographs capture London when it was the world’s biggest city but also home to some of its worst poverty. You’ll see children playing in dirty streets, families in crowded caravans, and workers doing backbreaking jobs just to survive. These images remind us that behind all that Victorian prosperity was a whole other world that most people preferred to ignore.

#1 “Hookey Alf” Of Whitechapel

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#2 Street Doctor

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#3 Old Furniture

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#4 A Convict’s Home

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#5 London Cabmen

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#6 The Crawlers

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#7 Recruiting Sergeants

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#8 Dealers In Fancy-Ware

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#9 Cast-Iron Billy

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#10 Workers On The “Silent Highway”

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#11 Italian Street Musicians

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#12 The Independent Shoe-Black

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#13 London Boardmen

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#14 “Strawberries. All Ripe! All Ripe!” – The Street Fruit Trade

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#15 Black Jack

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#16 Public Disinfectors

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#17 Street Advertising

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#18 The Water-Cart

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#19 Halfpenny Ices

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#20 November Effigies

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#21 The Wall Worker

Image source: flickr.com

#22 “Tickets” The Card-Dealer

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#23 The Cheap Fish Of St-Giles

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#24 The Street Locksmith

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#25 London Nomades

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#26 An Old Clothes Shop, Seven Dials

Image source: flickr.com

#27 The Temperance Sweep

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#28 Covent Garden Flower Women

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#29 Caney The Clown

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#30 The Dramatic Shoe-Black

Image source: flickr.com

#31 Covent Garden Labourers

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

#32 The Sellers Of Shell-Fish

Image source: John Thomson/Adolphe Smith

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
