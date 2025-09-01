Liam Neeson’s Funniest Movie Roles, Ranked

Best known for his commanding presence in thrillers and action-packed blockbusters, Liam Neeson comedy roles are a hidden gem in his otherwise intense filmography. Known for his deep voice and no-nonsense persona, Neeson’s comedic roles contrast with his dramatic roles, making his humor more effective. Whether he’s poking fun at his own image or diving headfirst into outrageous characters, Neeson has carved out a surprising niche in comedy.
From voice acting in animated hits to deadpan cameos in adult comedies, Liam Neeson’s comic timing and willingness to self-parody have made him stand out. While his comedic filmography isn’t as vast as his dramatic work, Neeson is actively taking on more challenging roles. With a few upcoming comedies still in production, here’s a ranking of Liam Neeson’s funniest movie roles.
5. Gun Shy (2000)
Eric Blakeney’s 2000 black comedy Gun Shy cast Liam Neeson alongside Sandra Bullock and Oliver Platt. Neeson led the cast as Charlie Mayough, a veteran DEA agent who suffers a mental breakdown after a traumatic mission. Sent back to the field before he’s ready, Charlie tries to maintain his composure while attending therapy. He’s forced to navigate his anxiety while managing a complicated undercover assignment involving mobsters and drug lords.
Gun Shy is a quirky mix of crime, therapy sessions, and absurd situations. Liam Neeson delivers the role with a straight-faced performance, enhancing the film’s offbeat humor. The film is considered one of the more memorable Liam Neeson comedy roles, as he had already established himself as a dramatic actor by 2000. Instead of playing the calm and in-control hero, Neeson’s character is nervous, emotionally unstable, and often hilariously out of his depth. At the time, it was one of those rare performances where Liam Neeson plays against type. The contrast is exactly what made Gun Shy so funny.
4. Made in Italy (2020)
In the 2020 James D’Arcy’s comedy-drama Made in Italy, Liam Neeson co-starred alongside his biological son, Micheál Richardson. The film follows Jack Foster (Richardson), a London art gallery owner, as he travels to Tuscany with his estranged father, Robert (Neeson). The duo arrives in Tuscany to sell the family’s crumbling villa, which had been abandoned since the death of Jack’s mother.As the father and son attempt to renovate the property, long-buried tensions surface, leading to a journey of healing and reconnection. While not a traditional slapstick or over-the-top comedy, Made in Italy is often highlighted among Liam Neeson comedy roles because of its subtle humor and charming tone.
3. A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)
Directed by and leading the cast, Seth MacFarlane plays Albert Stark, a cowardly sheep farmer. Set in the 1880s American frontier, MacFarlane’s Albert, after losing his girlfriend, tries to win her back while learning how to shoot. Along the way, he teams up with a mysterious woman named Anna Barnes-Leatherwood (Charlize Theron), only to discover that her husband is a notorious outlaw named Clinch Leatherwood (played by Liam Neeson).
Neeson’s Clinch Leatherwood is a cold-blooded gunslinger and the film’s primary antagonist. However, his portrayal is intentionally over-the-top. He plays the villain with a dark, deadpan seriousness that heightens the film’s absurd humor. Using his thick Irish accent, which he reportedly insisted on keeping, Neeson adds a layer of comedic contrast to the stereotypical Western setting. Although panned by critics, Neeson’s willingness to spoof his tough-guy image earned this role a place among the best Liam Neeson comedy roles.
2. The A-Team (2010)
The first time Liam Neeson starred in a big-budget action comedy was in Joe Carnahan’s 2010 remake of The A-Team. The movie, which is based on the popular 1980s TV series, follows a group of elite former soldiers who are framed for a crime they didn’t commit. Liam Neeson led the group portraying John “Hannibal” Smith, the cunning, cigar-chomping Colonel.
The A-Team delivers an entertaining blend of military mayhem and comedic chaos. While he isn’t spoofing himself this time, Neeson blends seamlessly into the film’s comedic backdrop. Although it was generally a critical and commercial failure, it was refreshing to see Liam Neeson deliver justice in a seemingly against-type role.
1. The Naked Gun (2025)
The 2025 The Naked Gun is a legacy sequel of the beloved slapstick crime-comedy franchise that originally starred Leslie Nielsen. Liam Neeson leads the cast as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the bumbling but well-meaning son of the iconic detective. The film is packed with outrageous gags, exaggerated chase scenes, and classic spoof humor with contemporary satire. With its top critical reviews, it sets the standard for these Liam Neeson comedy roles.
