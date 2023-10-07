Top 15 Justin Timberlake Movies: A Comprehensive Ranking

Justin Timberlake is one of the few musical artists from the 90s who successfully built an acting career. Although he began on The Disney Channel’s The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, Timberlake gained international recognition as a member of the boy band NSYNC. He made his film debut in 2000 and has starred in over 20 movies.
With NSYNC’s recent reunion, fans and admirers would see the talented singer, actor, songwriter, and record producer combine singing with talents. Justin Timberlake has been married to actress Jessica Biel since October 2012. Although he’s yet to receive an acting nomination from major film award associations, these are the top 15 must-watch Justin Timberlake movies, from his earliest to his most recent films.
Edison (2005)
Although he made an uncredited appearance in On the Line (2001), Edison (2005) is Justin Timberlake’s feature film debut. He’s cast as Joshua Pollack in David J. Burke‘s thriller, starring alongside Morgan Freeman, LL Cool J, and Kevin Spacey. Edison was a critical and commercial failure. Timberlake played a reporter who’s hellbent on exposing corrupt police officers in Edison. However, when corruption fights back, it puts his life and his girlfriend in harm’s way. Although the movie isn’t a critic favorite, it’s a good way to get started on Timberlake’s filmography to appreciate his growth.
Alpha Dog (2006)
Written and directed by Nick Cassavetes, Alpha Dog (2006) had a star-studded cast with a few of Hollywood’s big names. Besides Justin Timberlake, it starred Ben Foster, Sharon Stone, and Bruce Willis. Although received with mixed critical reviews, Alpha Dog was a commercial success. It grossed $32.4 million on a $9.5 million budget. First released at the Sundance Film Festival, it was released in the United States a year later on January 12, 2007.
The movie is based on true events about the kidnapping and murder of Nicholas Markowitz. Timberlake is cast as Frankie “Nuts” Ballenbacher, a gangster and right-hand man of Johnny Truelove (Emile Hirsch). Ex-convict Jesse Rugge inspires Timberlake’s character. Alpha Dog is a must-watch for crime drama audiences and is one of Timberlake’s earliest top performances in film.
Black Snake Moan (2006)
Justin Timberlake played a supporting role as Ronnie Morgan in Craig Brewer-directed Black Snake Moan. The movie cast Samuel L. Jackson and Christina Ricci in the lead roles. The film received mixed reviews and was a box office bomb. It follows the life of Lazarus Redd (Samuel L. Jackson), a former blues guitarist and religious farmer. He meets a half-dead Rae Doole (Christina Ricci) on a road near his farm and takes her in. Believing God placed her in his path, he holds her captive to cure her of her nymphomania. Timberlake’s character, Ronnie, is Rae’s military boyfriend who’s out for deployment.
Shrek the Third (2007)
Shrek the Third (2007) is Justin Timberlake’s first voice acting role in film. Timberlake joined the cast of Shrek, voicing the character of Arthur “Artie” Pendragon. Although met with mixed reviews from critics, Shrek the Third was a commercial success. It grossed $813.4 million on a $160 million budget to become Timberlake’s highest-grossing movie. Timberlake’s character is introduced as Fiona’s cousin and eligible heir to succeed King Harold. Although Timberlake and Cameron Diaz (Fiona) had split before the film was released, they were still dating during its production.
The Love Guru (2008)
The Love Guru (2008) didn’t sit well with critics and audiences. Besides being a box office failure, most reviews were negative. However, it boasts an impressive cast led by Mike Myers. Timberlake played Jacques “Le Coq” Grandé, a funny-looking rival goalie dating Darren Roanoke’s wife. Besides being a threat to Darren, Jacques’ is famous for being well-endowed. Other notable cast members include Jessica Alba, Romany Malco, Meagan Good, Verne Troyer, and Ben Kingsley.
The Open Road (2009)
The Open Road (2009) is Michael Meredith‘s comedy-drama starring Justin Timberlake and Jeff Bridges as the cast lead. Timberlake played Carlton Garrett, a minor-league baseball player with a rocky relationship with his father. When his mother requests he find his father, Kyle Garrett, to see her before her surgery, Carlton is forced to journey with Kyle and his girlfriend, Lucy (Kate Mara). The movie is filled with several comedy highlights, with Timberlake delivering one of his best film performances. The Open Road received a limited release on August 28, 2009.
The Social Network (2010)
The Social Network (2010) has stood the test of time to become one of the best films of the 21st century. The movie has remained a standard for several tech-based biographical films being released. A critical and commercial success, the movie grossed $224.9 million on a $40 million budget. It also received eight nominations at the 83rd Academy Awards. The Social Network is also one of Justin Timberlake’s most famous films.
Timberlake portrayed Napster co-founder Sean Parker, who later became the first president of Facebook. Although Timberlake had wanted to get insights from the real Sean Parker, Parker advised he stuck with the version of him written in the script. With a 28-year-old Timberlake expected to play a younger Sean Parker during filming in 2009, Timberlake chose to lose 15 to 17 pounds to appear younger.
Bad Teacher (2011)
Justin Timberlake starred with his ex-girlfriend Cameron Diaz in Jake Kasdan‘s comedy Bad Teacher (2011). While Diaz’s character is a gold-digging, immoral, and manipulating teacher, Timberlake’s character, Scott Delacorte, is introduced as a wealthy substitute teacher. The comedy was a box-office success, earning $216.2 million on a $20 million budget. Besides Diaz’s stellar performance, Timberlake’s improvement as an actor was evident and recognized by critics.
Friends with Benefits (2011)
2011 was Justin Timberlake’s most successful year as an actor, starring in three successful movies. Friends with Benefits (2011) is one of his most popular films, playing the lead role with Mila Kunis. Received with mostly positive reviews, Timberlake and Kunis’ chemistry received high praise from critics. Alongside Kunis, Timberlake received a Teen Choice Awards nomination for his performance. Friends with Benefits grossed $149.5 million on a $35 million budget.
In Time (2011)
Proving he’s much more than a romantic comedy, pretty-face actor, Justin Timberlake played the lead role in Andrew Niccol‘s science fiction action film In Time (2011). Sharing the screen with Amanda Seyfried and Cillian Murphy, the film is set in a society where time is the currency. In Time takes the concept of “running out of time” to a whole new level. Although it was received with average ratings from critics, it earned $174 million on a $40 million budget. There was a lot of running during filming, which caused Timberlake to tear his calf.
Trouble with the Curve (2012)
Trouble with the Curve (2012) starred Clint Eastwood in an acting role as Gus Lobel, something he hadn’t done since 2008. The film is a sports drama with Justin Timberlake playing Johnny “The Flame” Flanagan, a former baseball player turned scout. The film follows Gus Lobel’s scouting prowess in choosing the next draft pick. Besides being a financial loss, the film was faced with a plagiarism lawsuit a year later. Timberlake delivered an amazing performance, drawing inspiration from his love for baseball as a kid.
Runner Runner (2013)
Justin Timberlake leads the cast in the crime thriller Runner Runner (2013). Although it received negative reviews, it was a commercial success. Runner Runner revolves around online gambling, with Timberlake’s character lured to work with Ivan Block (Ben Affleck), owner of the biggest online gambling empire in the world. He soon discovers things aren’t what they seem and works with law enforcement to clear his name and bring down the empire.
Palmer (2021)
Justin Timberlake leads the cast in this 2021 drama Palmer. It is the first of Timberlake’s led films to be released on a streaming platform. It was released on Apple TV+ on January 29, 2021. Timberlake plays the titular character, Eddie Palmer. The character is introduced as a former college football player released from prison. Palmer was sentenced to 12 years in prison for theft and attempted murder. Palmer explores themes of love, redemption, and abuse. The movie enjoyed positive reviews from critics and audiences.
Reptile (2023)
Justin Timberlake played a supporting role as Will Grady in Grant Singer‘s crime thriller Reptile (2023). Timberlake reportedly wears brown contacts to play the character. His character is Summer Elswick’s (Matilda Lutz) boyfriend. Summer’s brutal murder sets the tone for the movie’s plot. Reptile was first released at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before being released in the United States and on Netflix on September 22, 2023, and September 29, 2023, respectively.
Trolls Film Series
Justin Timberlake joined the cast of the Troll film series from its first film in 2016. He voiced Branch, a character Timberlake has become known for. Branch stands out as the unpleasant and overly cautious Troll. Unlike Princess Poppy, he hates music, dancing, hugging, and singing. He later becomes Poppy’s love interest and boyfriend. Timberlake reprised his voice role in the first sequel, Trolls World Tour (2020). Justin Timberlake is set to reprise his role in the second sequel, Trolls Band Together, scheduled for release on November 17, 2023.