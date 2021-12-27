Home
Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of The Tender Bar

George Clooney is back behind the director’s chair for this movie adaptation of the best-selling memoir of the same name. The cast is stacked with A-list talents such as Ben Affleck, Christopher Lloyd, and Tye Sheridan. This article will list the five excellent movies involving the cast of The Tender Bar. Let’s jump into the first feature:

The Town

In this surprisingly deep crime drama, The Town stars Ben Affleck (who also directs and co-writes) leading a band of bank robbers, one who has a short temper and briefly takes a bank employee hostage. Seeking to gain more information about what the woman knows, Doug seeks out Claire Keesey and happens to fall in love with her along the way. As their love strengthens, Doug decides that he wants out of the criminal lifestyle for good, which could be a dangerous move that could see Claire six feet under. Ben Affleck’s second directed feature is just as good as his first, commanding a tight direction of a compelling character drama and exciting action. Of course, Affleck’s film is elevated in part because of the great cast, namely Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, and Rebecca Hall. The Town doesn’t completely subvert your expectations, but it’s still an original and well-written film.

Argo

Based on true events, six Americans slip away as militants storm the U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran, and find shelter with the Canadian ambassador. It’s only a matter of minutes before the refugees are found, so the U.S. government calls on extractor Tony Mendez to come and rescue them. While it would’ve been great if an actual Hispanic actor played the role of Tony Mendez, it still doesn’t mean that Argo isn’t a great film. There’s some Hollywood tinkering with the story, but Argo is still an engaging piece of entertainment and Ben Affleck’s direction prevents the film from being a melodramatic slog that relies on violence. The backbone of Argo is the strong script that nicely showcases the A-list cast in a meaningful manner.

Back to the Future

This classic that started the time travel craze sees Michael J. Fox play Marty McFly, a California teen who’s thrown back into the ’50s when Doc Brown’s experiment goes awry. In his travel back in time, Marty encounters the young version of his parents and must make sure they fall in love, or he’ll cease to exist. Funny, clever, charming, and full of memorable quotes, the Back to the Future franchise as a whole helped redefine the sci-fi/fantasy genre. While the huge plot hole of Marty’s parents not recognizing their son once he returns home is a glaring issue, it still doesn’t stop the classic from being pure entertainment. Part of the joy of Back to the Future is the charismatic Michael J. Fox, who oozes with charm and carries the weight of the film with ease. However, the supporting cast helps round out this excellent film that manages to remain relevant and timely despite coming out in 1985.

One Flew Over A Cuckoo’s Nest

Jack Nicholson is at top form here in this powerful character drama that sees Randle Patrick McMurphy move over to a mental institution. There, Nurse Ratched uses her power to physically and mentally abuse the patients that reside there. Randle and Ratched get into a battle that challenges the Nurse’s authority and changes the ward’s patients. This unpredictable and superb masterpiece manages to weave all of its themes in a compelling manner that doesn’t insult mental illness or the patients inside. Even Nurse Ratched isn’t a simple villain as Milos Forman does as excellent job of exploring her character’s psyche. However, it should be stated again just how tremendous Jack Nicholson’s performance as the legendary actor gives a masterclass on strong character work. You can feel Nicholson’s raw passion for the material as his anger, sadness, or joy feels authentic and real. An amazing film that shouldn’t be missed by any movie lover.

Mud

In this underrated gem, two Arkansas boys encounter Matthew McConaughey’s Mud, who is a fugitive in dire need of help. Mud has bounty hunters on his trail due to killing a man in Texas, but his only concern lies with reuniting with the love of his life. Despite the subject matter, Mud is surprisingly heartwarming, funny, and really thrilling. Since his resurgence in Dallas Buyers Club, Matthew McConaughey has proven consistently that he’s one of the best actors in Tinseltown and that newfound spark in his career started with Mud. However, McConaughey isn’t the only one who gives an excellent showcase as Tye Sheridan proves his strong acting chops as well. His budding relationship is the base of the film and it’s amazing how authentic these characters feel when they’re bonding. A tremendous film that’s a great reel for anyone involved.

