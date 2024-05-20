6 Horror Movies to Watch After Late Night with the Devil

Late Night with the Devil is one of the most critically acclaimed horror movies of 2024. The inventive picture grossed over $11 million at the box office before working its way to streaming on Shudder. Blending in and out of found footage, Late Night with the Devil transcends many sub genres of horror.
The story follows a TV host who takes extreme measures to gain ratings, only for his efforts to backfire horrifically. By focusing on the supernatural and delving into its own sub-genre of a found footage style format, Late Night with the Devil can be likened to many classic horror movies whilst also feeling unique. So, here are 6 movies to watch after Late Night with the Devil.
6. The Conjuring (2013)
The Conjuring is close in tone to Late Night with the Devil due to its exploration of demonic possession. Released in 2013, The Conjuring is a chilling horror movie that tells the story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren and their investigation into the terrifying events that took place in the Perron family’s farmhouse in Rhode Island. The movie follows the Warrens as they attempt to rid the family of the malevolent spirit that is terrorizing them, and in doing so, uncover a dark history of witchcraft and murder.
The Conjuring has established itself as an iconic horror movie, widely praised for its tense atmosphere, well-crafted scares, and impressive performances from Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as the Warrens. The film’s success has spawned a number of sequels and spin-offs, including Annabelle (2014), The Conjuring 2 (2016), and The Nun (2018), which have collectively grossed over $2.1 billion worldwide. The Conjuring has also become a cultural phenomenon, with its eerie and unforgettable scenes becoming ingrained in popular culture. The film’s influence can be seen in many subsequent horror movies, and it remains a benchmark for the genre, cementing its place as a modern horror classic.
5. Christine (2016)
Although Christine isn’t a horror movie per se, it’s exploration of a tragic real-life event is horrific in its own right. Much like Late Night with the Devil, it follows an event that was shown in front of a live audience, however, sadly this horror story was true. The 2016 film is a haunting and thought-provoking drama that tells the true story of Christine Chubbuck, a television reporter who committed suicide on live television in 1974. The movie, starring Rebecca Hall, is based on the harrowing real-life events that unfolded in Sarasota, Florida.
The film follows Christine, a determined and ambitious journalist who is struggling to make a name for herself in a male-dominated industry. As her career begins to falter, Christine’s mental health begins to deteriorate, and she becomes increasingly isolated and desperate. The movie’s depiction of Christine’s downward spiral is both disturbing and poignant, as it shines a light on the struggles faced by women in the media industry during the 1970s. Through Rebecca Hall’s powerful performance, Christine’s story is brought to life in a way that is both heartbreaking and haunting, leaving audiences with a profound sense of sadness and empathy.
4. Creep (2014)
Much like Late Night with the Devil, Creep is a movie that throws a fresh spin on the found footage genre. The 2014 film tells the story of Aaron, a videographer who answers an ad to film a day in the life of a lonely man, Josef, who is dying of cancer. The movie is presented as a series of unedited and unprocessed footage, which adds to the sense of realism and immediacy. As Aaron spends more time with Josef, he begins to uncover some disturbing and sinister secrets about his new friend’s past, which slowly reveal a dark and twisted truth. The film’s low-budget aesthetic, which includes shaky camera work, poor lighting, and amateurish sound quality, creates a sense of unease and discomfort that is reminiscent of the “found footage” genre at its best. The film’s use of a camcorder-style camera work and the lack of professional editing makes the viewer feel like they are watching something that has been discovered afterwards, adding to the sense of unease and tension.
3. Poltergeist (1982)
Although rather innovative in its premise, Late Night with the Devil pays homage to many classic horror movies. To that, the influence of the classic 1982 horror movie Poltergeist can truly be felt, particularly with the use of television as a sinister prop. Directed by Tobe Hooper and produced by Steven Spielberg, Poltergeist is a chilling tale of a family’s supernatural encounter. The story follows the Freeling family, who move into a new home in California, only to discover that their young daughter, Carol Anne, is being haunted by malevolent spirits. As the haunting escalates, the family’s attempts to contact the spirits only make things worse, and they soon find themselves trapped in a desperate battle to save their daughter from the clutches of evil.
The film’s eerie atmosphere, cleverly crafted special effects, and iconic scenes, such as the “they’re here” and “tree” moments, have made it a staple of horror cinema. However, what makes Poltergeist even more fascinating is the troubled production history, which included mysterious on-set events, unexplained noises, and rumors of curses and hexes. The film’s plagued production has become almost as legendary as the movie itself, adding to its cult status and cementing its place as a horror classic that continues to terrify audiences to this day.
2. The Exorcist (1973)
With Late Night with the Devil focusing on demonic possession, the influence of the classic horror movie The Exorcist really echoes. William Friedkin‘s 1973 masterpiece is widely regarded as one of the greatest horror movies of all time, and its impact on popular culture is still felt today. The film tells the terrifying story of a young girl named Regan, who becomes possessed by a demonic entity, and the two priests who attempt to exorcise the evil spirit. The movie’s slow-burning tension and eerie atmosphere, combined with its graphic and disturbing content, including Regan’s gruesome and unexplained physical transformations, made it a cultural phenomenon that left audiences shaken and disturbed.
The Exorcist was so intense that it was reported that many movie theaters had ambulances on standby after showings, as audience members were known to pass out or fall ill due to the film’s intense and unsettling content. The movie’s notoriety was so great that it was banned from VHS release in the UK for 11 years, due to its explicit content and perceived threat to public decency. Despite its controversial reputation, The Exorcist remains a landmark of horror cinema, with its influence still being felt in modern horror movies and its enduring popularity a testament to its enduring power to disturb and unsettle audiences.
1. The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Cannibal Holocaust, released in 1980, is often cited as one of the first examples of the found footage sub-genre, but it was ultimately The Blair Witch Project (1999) that catapulted the genre to mainstream success and spawned a new wave of horror films. So, technically, without The Blair Witch Project, we may not have been graced with Late Night with the Devil. The Blair Witch Project tells the story of three documentary filmmakers who venture into the woods to make a film about the legend of the Blair Witch, but they soon find themselves being stalked and terrorized by an unseen force. The film’s simplicity, with its shaky camera work and lack of elaborate special effects, was a key factor in its success, as it made the events depicted on screen feel all the more real and terrifying.
Despite its low budget and relatively simple plot, The Blair Witch Project resonated with audiences worldwide, grossing over $248 million at the box office and becoming a cultural phenomenon. The film's success can be attributed to its ability to tap into the fears and anxieties of modern audiences, who are increasingly skeptical of the media and the notion of truth. The Blair Witch Project's influence on the horror genre can still be seen today, with many films paying homage to its innovative style and themes, Late Night with the Devil included.