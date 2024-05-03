Home
Late Night With The Devil Achieves Record-Breaking Success on Shudder

Late Night With The Devil Achieves Record-Breaking Success on Shudder

Late Night With The Devil Achieves Record-Breaking Success on Shudder
Late Night With The Devil Achieves Record-Breaking Success on Shudder

The Astonishing Success on Shudder

The Shudder streaming platform witnessed an unprecedented event with the release of Late Night With The Devil, a film by the talented Cairnes brothers that has now become the most watched release in its history. Surpassing earlier records held by films such as When Evil Lurks and V/H/S/99, this horror flick has set a new benchmark for success within the streaming service.

Late Night With The Devil Achieves Record-Breaking Success on Shudder

Behind the Record-Breaking Phenomenon

The movie’s journey to becoming a Shudder sensation was boosted significantly<\/q> by its gripping narrative and substantial endorsements from industry giants, including none other than Stephen King, who described the film as ‘a wickedly good time for horror fans.’ This level of acclaim has doubtlessly played a part in its remarkable viewership statistics.

The Impact of Critical Acclaim

Rotten Tomatoes, a barometer for cinematic success, currently lists ‘Late Night With The Devil’ with an impressive 97% approval rating. Such high praise has translated well in terms of viewer numbers, leading Cameron Cairnes to remark on their initial filmmaking philosophy: A bit of both, but probably more of the latter. I think we set out to make a really ‘No holds barred’ horror film,…

This blend of old-school horror elements with modern sensibilities likely entranced audiences, aligning perfectly with Shudder’s demographic. The result is clear: record-breaking streaming numbers and a solidified place in the annals of horror cinema on digital platforms.

Late Night With The Devil Achieves Record-Breaking Success on Shudder

The Role of Innovative Promotion

The promotional strategies employed also deserve credit for the film’s staggering reception. Utilizing both traditional methods and embracing digital trends effectively garnered attention and drew audiences to experience the terror first-hand through Shudder.

Indeed, ‘Late Night With The Devil’ is now synonymous with success, marking a significant milestone not just for its creators but for Shudder itself.

Steve Delikson
