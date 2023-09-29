NSYNC Members: A Journey from Stardom to Now

NSYNC was undeniably one of the hottest boy bands of the 90s. Formed by Chris Kirkpatrick, the group was composed of five members. Other members were JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Justin Timberlake. NSYNC was a hit from the beginning, creating an over 15-year record with their second album, No Strings Attached (2000), selling over 2.4 million copies in a week. As one of the biggest boy bands of that decade, NSYNC collaborated with many big names in the music industry.
The famous boy band was disbanded with Justin Timberlake’s decision to leave the group in 2002. However, in 2023, fans of the group were thrilled to have NSYNC members reunite and perform an original song, “Better Place,” for the DreamWorks Animation film Trolls Band Together (2023). They also presented Taylor Swift with her Moonman trophy for Best Pop Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 13, 2023. With their comeback, here’s a look at each NSYNC member and their journey to stardom.
Chris Kirkpatrick
Kirkpatrick founded NSYNC and is the band’s oldest member, known for singing in countertenor. Fame didn’t come on a platter of gold for Kirkpatrick, as he was born to a 16-year-old single mother. Despite growing up in poverty, Kirkpatrick found music and a passion for singing early in his life. Things took an upturn after he was introduced to talent manager Lou Pearlman. With Pearlman’s finance, advice, and connections, Kirkpatrick formed NSYNC.
Following the group’s disbandment, Kirkpatrick moved on to his alternative rock band, Nigel’s 11, which he formed in 2007. The band consisted of four members, with Kirkpatrick as its lead vocalist. Then, he ventured into film and television, becoming a voice artist. He voiced the iconic popstar Chip Skylark on Nickelodeon’s The Fairly OddParents from 2002 to 2009. He also appeared as himself in several popular TV shows. In film, he played Mayor Shelby in Dead 7 (2016). Also, post-NSYNC, Chris Kirkpatrick married Karlyn Skladany on November 2, 2013, and became a father in October 2017.
JC Chasez
JC Chasez had relative fame before becoming one of the NSYNC members. He was a singer on Disney’s The Mickey Mouse Club from 1991 to 1994. On the show, he sang alongside Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera, Keri Russell, Tony Lucca, and future bandmate Justin Timberlake. In NSYNC, Chasez was one of the group’s lead singers. Post-NSYNC, Chasez continued as a songwriter and producer. He also began his solo career, releasing his debut studio album, Schizophrenic, in 2004. The album peaked at number 17 on the US Billboard 200. These days, Chasez is focused on songwriting for other artists. His most recent credits are TAEMIN‘s “Truth” from his Want album and NU’EST‘s “Moon Dance” from his The Nocturne album.
Joey Fatone
Joey Fatone is the baritone voice in NSYNC. Post-NSYNC, Fatone is one of the popular members of the band, being an actor and TV personality. Fatone joined NSYNC as the band’s fourth member. Although he never had a solo career, Fatone stayed in the spotlight with his roles in film and television. He was cast as Angelo in My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002). He reprised the role in the film’s two sequels, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016) and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (2023). In television, he made guest appearances in Shorty McShorts’ Shorts (2006) and Hannah Montana (2008). He also appeared as himself in TV shows like Dancing with the Stars (2007, 2012), Celebrity Family Feud (2017), The Masked Singer (2019), as a judge on Last Singer Standing (2021), and How I Met Your Father (2023).
Lance Bass
Lance Bass is the bass singer of the NSYNC boy band. Bass was the last recruited member of NSYNC and stayed on until the band was disbanded in 2002. After its disbandment, Bass rode on the band’s success to push his acting career. Bass has several credits as a voice actor, voicing characters like Robby in Kim Possible (2004), Elliot in Handy Manny (2006–2012), and himself in BoJack Horseman (2015). He has also acted in popular TV shows like The Rookie (2023) and How I Met Your Father (2023). Bass came out as gay in 2006. After a few public relationships, he married Michael Turchin on December 20, 2014.
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake is the most famous and most successful of all NSYNC members. Besides being a singer, he’s also a successful actor, record producer, and songwriter. Timberlake’s solo career has made him one of the world’s best-selling music artists. Post-NSYNC, Timberlake has released five studio albums, two compilation albums, and three extended play albums. The singer has sold over 88 million records.
As an actor, Timberlake has starred in over 20 feature films. His most notable works in film and television include Southland Tales (2007), voiced Arthur “Artie” Pendragon in Shrek the Third (2007), The Social Network (2010), Bad Teacher (2011), Friends with Benefits (2011), In Time (2011), Trolls and its sequels, and Reptile (2023). Timberlake has also hosted several award shows and TV shows. Although Timberlake was often blamed for the disbandment of NSYNC, fans are more than glad to have them back together.