How Many Children Does Willie Nelson Have?

Beyond his illustrious career, Willie Nelson’s children are part of the numerous reasons the country music legend is remembered for his innovative work in the music industry. The American singer is one of the most recognizable artists in the country music genre. Nelson is still active in his 90s, proudly supported by some of his children who have followed in his footsteps into the entertainment industry. Despite the demanding nature of his job, Nelson managed to play his role as a father, building a strong bond with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Just like his hugely successful career, Willie Nelson has a large, blended family that he is very proud of. The American icon has been married four times and fathered eight children. His first marriage to Martha Matthews produced three children: Lana, Susie, and Willie “Billy” Hugh Jr. While married to his second wife, Shirley Collie, the country music legend had Paula with Connie Koepke, who would later become his third wife. They had another daughter, and Amy before their divorce in 1988. He has been married to Annie D’Angelo since 1991, and they share two sons, Lukas and Micah. In 2012, Nelson learned about a daughter (Renee Butts) he fathered with his old-time friend, Mary Haney. Meet Willie Nelson’s children, with whom he shares a close bond.
1. Renee Butts (1953-2017)
Willie Nelson didn’t know Renee Butts was his child until 2012. However, she was born on January 22, 1953, to his friend Mary Haney. Butts also had Nelson’s granddaughter, Noelle, who has a daughter, Jordyn. Nelson shared the news about his “newly discovered family” in his 2012 memoir, Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die: Musings from the Road. Butts was a graphic designer who lived near Houston. She was married to Joel Butts until her death in August 2017.
2. Lana Nelson Fowler (Born 1953)
On November 11, 1953, Willie Nelson’s first child with his first wife, Matthews, was born. Lana Nelson has three sons and a daughter from two marriages. She is married to her second husband, George Fowler. While she is not a musician, Lana and her dad have collaborated on a few projects. Lana was the costume designer for Red Headed Stranger, a movie based on Nelson’s 1975 album. Lana’s son, Bryan, played a minor role in the film. She also assisted in the costume department for the 1993 TV special Willie Nelson: The Big Six-O and appeared in The King of Luck and Lovey: King of the Roadies alongside her siblings.
3. Susie Nelson (Born 1956)
Willie and Matthews’ family got bigger with the arrival of their second child, a daughter named Susie, on May 23, 1956. She has the music gene but has not done any major work in the industry. Susie spent time playing music and telling stories to audiences on Indigenous reservations in Canada and the States, exhibiting her Cherokee ancestry from her father’s side. Her memoir Heart Worn Memories: A Daughter’s Personal Biography of Willie Nelson was published in 1987. She joined her dad on his SiriusXM channel, Willie’s Roadhouse to co-host Susie’s Gospel Hour with him.
4. William “Billy” Hugh Nelson Jr. (1958-1991)
On May 12, 1958, Willie Nelson welcomed his first son, Billy, with his first wife. Billy made music with his father, including a gospel-inspired album in the early 1990s. Before the release of the piece, Billy died by suicide. The devastating incident happened on Christmas Day of 1991. Before his death, Billy was married to Janet Caldwell and they had a daughter named Raelyn, who is also a musician. Raelyn gave Nelson three great-grandchildren, two boys and a girl. Billy and Caldwell separated in 1989.
5. Paula Carlene Nelson (Born 1969)
Willie Nelson was still married to his second wife, Shirley Collie, at the time of Paula’s birth through Connie Koepke. Nelson and Collie later divorced in 1971, and he married Paula’s mother the same year. Paula lived with her mother in Austin, Texas, after her parents’ divorce in 1988. Just like her dad, Paula is a country music singer with five albums in her portfolio.
6. Amy Lee Nelson (Born 1973)
Willie Nelson and Koepke welcomed their second child, Amy Lee Nelson, on July 6, 1973. Amy is one of Willie Nelson’s children who followed in his musical footsteps. She is a member of the musical duo Folk Uke alongside Cathy Guthrie. She also directed the documentary Lovey: King of the Roadies and appeared in another one, Saving America’s Horses: A Nation Betrayed, in 2012 alongside her dad. Amy is an animal activist and has worked with her dad to rescue horses.
7. Lukas Autry Nelson (1988)
After his divorce from Koepke, Nelson married Annie D’Angelo in 1991, and they welcomed their first child, Lukas Autry, on December 25, 1988. One of the most successful among Willie Nelson’s children, growing up in a family of musicians rubbed off on him. He is an accomplished singer-songwriter known for his works with the band Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. Lukas also has a solo career. He won a British Academy Film Awards and a Grammy Award for the movie soundtrack, A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga. Lukas has also written songs for his dad and performed with the music legend.
8. Jacob “Micah” Nelson (Born 1990)
Born on May 24, 1990, Micah Nelson is the youngest of Willie Nelson’s children. He is an accomplished singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer with several albums and EPs under his belt. Micah performs under the stage name Particle Kid. He was a member of the defunct band Insects vs Robots and has collaborated with his father on many occasions. Micah married Alexandra Dascalu in 2019.
