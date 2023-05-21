5 Things You Didn’t Know About The 100’s Toby Levins

Known for his role in The 100, Toby Levins is an Australian actor who has ventured into other industry fields as a writer, director, and producer. Levins made his acting debut in 2004, playing the role of Roy in two episodes of Fireflies, and followed it up with a one-episode appearance in Fringe as Bomb Tech. His humble beginnings notwithstanding, the actor persistently climbed the ladder of success.
Toby Levins got his first prominent part in Home and Away, playing three separate roles on the show – Brett Collins, Rusty Bowman, and Rusty Bolton. He has since grown his resume to include bigger parts in prominent movies and television series such as Murder, She Baked, Beyond, Rogue, and Critters: A New Binge. Read all the interesting facts you didn’t know about the Australian actor.
1. Toby Levins Plays Emerson In The 100
The 100 premiered on March 19, 2014, on The CW but Toby Levins didn’t join the cast until 2015. The Australian actor joined The 100 season 2 to portray the role of Lt. Carl Emerson. His character first appeared in season 2 episode 9 “Remember Me” and skipped episode 10. Levins continued the role from episodes 11 to 16. In The 100 season 3, Toby Levins reprised his role as Lt. Carl Emerson in Episodes 3, 6, and 12.
Developed by Jason Rothenberg, The 100 has a stellar ensemble cast that includes Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin, Thomas McDonnell as Finn Collins, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake, and Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake. The post-apocalyptic science fiction television series follows juvenile delinquents who arrive from space 100 years after a nuclear apocalypse destroyed the Earth. The series was an immediate fan favorite upon release, was had a successful run until September 30, 2020.
2. In Addition To Acting, Toby Levins Is A Director
Toby Levins made his directorial debut in 2023 with the short film, Echoes. The Australian actor has been acting since 2004 and is now at the helm of his own production. Aside from directing the movie, Levins is also the producer and writer of Echoes. He is also part of the cast along with Lucie Guest, John Cassini, and Nicola Coulter in yet undisclosed roles. There is no specified release date for Echoes yet as Levins also has other projects in the works.
3. Toby Levins Was Born In Australia
Toby Levins is an Australian national; he was born on June 10, 1981, in Adelaide, Australia. The Adelaide-born actor has not been open about his family background but he is from a Caucasian lineage. His mother’s name has been revealed to be Los Levins but the identity of his father or any sibling he grew up with is not known.
4. He Fractured Both His Heels While Dancing With The Pussycat Dolls
Interestingly, Toby Levins is not a dancer and wasn’t exactly dancing with the American girl group when the incident happened, but he was actually dancing up a storm. Levins was working as a sales manager in the ski industry at the time and his team was celebrating signing pro skier, Glen Plake. The team organized a conference in Vegas to celebrate the milestone and The Pussycat Dolls performed at a house party that followed.
One or two whiskeys later, Toby Levins took to the stage to show off his dancing moves and everything was fine until he decided to raise the bar by doing a backflip off the stage. “I should absolutely do a backflip off the stage. So I did,” he told Reddit fans during a Q&A session. Unfortunately, that backflip resulted in two fractured heels and a trip to a Sydney hospital. After spending one week in a wheelchair and seven weeks with crutches, Levins would probably not be doing backflips ever again.
5. Toby Levins Has A Recurring Role On The Night Agent
One of the most recent roles in Toby Levins’ filmography is Nathan Briggs in The Night Agent. Levins has played Nathan Briggs since the Netflix show premiered on March 23, 2023. He made his first appearance in The Night Agent Season 1 Episode 2 “Redial”. Nathan Briggs is a rogue Secret Service agent who works for the U.S. Secret Service. He is also part of Vice President Ashley Redfield’s detail team but also works for Gordon Wick, CEO of Turn Lake Industries. Toby Levins‘ role in the The Night Agent has been met with critical acclaim.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!