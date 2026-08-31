‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Really Profited From the 96% RT Critics-Rated Netflix Miniseries

Few Netflix miniseries became a full cultural event as quickly as The Queen’s Gambit. The chess drama turned quiet matches, addiction, loneliness, fashion, Cold War pressure, and one young prodigy’s rise into one of the platform’s most talked-about limited-series hits. Because it only ran for seven episodes, the cast wealth story is different from a long-running sitcom or franchise drama. The real financial value came from prestige, awards attention, global exposure, fashion visibility, later roles, and the way the series boosted careers that were already moving in interesting directions.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is estimated overall wealth rather than money earned from The Queen’s Gambit alone. That means Netflix salary, earlier acting work, later film and television roles, producing, directing, theater, franchise projects, modeling, and awards momentum all matter. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the The Queen’s Gambit cast members who appear to have profited the most from the acclaimed Netflix miniseries and the careers around it.
10. Isla Johnston
Isla Johnston played the younger version of Beth Harmon, which made her essential to the emotional foundation of the series even though Anya Taylor-Joy carried the adult-centered rise. Young Beth’s early scenes at the orphanage established the trauma, isolation, intelligence, and pill dependency that shaped everything that came later. Johnston had to make Beth feel unusually observant without turning her into a tiny adult, and that balance helped the story start with real weight.
Her estimated net worth is understandably lower than the older and more established cast members because she is still early in her career. Still, The Queen’s Gambit gave her a major prestige credit at a young age, which can matter more than immediate fortune. A role like young Beth can become a long-term professional calling card, especially because the miniseries remains one of Netflix’s defining limited-series successes.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Isla Johnston
|$300,000 – $1 million
|
|Johnston ranks tenth because young Beth gave her a strong early credit, but her overall career earnings are still developing.
9. Chloe Pirrie
Chloe Pirrie played Alice Harmon, Beth’s mother, and her brief but haunting presence shaped the entire psychological atmosphere of the series. Alice was not a conventional supporting character. She existed as memory, wound, warning, and emotional inheritance. Pirrie’s performance made the mother-daughter trauma feel sharp without needing many scenes, which helped explain why Beth’s brilliance always seemed tied to loneliness and instability.
Pirrie’s estimated wealth comes from British television, film, stage work, and supporting roles across prestige projects. The Queen’s Gambit gave her one of her most globally visible credits, but her career also includes work in dramas, historical series, and character-driven films. She ranks ninth because Alice was important to Beth’s emotional backstory, though the role was limited and her overall public earning profile remains smaller than the show’s major breakout names.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Chloe Pirrie
|$1 million – $3 million
|
|Pirrie ranks ninth because Alice shaped Beth’s backstory, but her role was brief compared with the main cast.
8. Jacob Fortune-Lloyd
Jacob Fortune-Lloyd played D.L. Townes, the photographer and chess player whose connection with Beth carried a very specific kind of almost-romantic tension. Townes mattered because he represented attention without possession. His presence helped show Beth encountering admiration, desire, confusion, and emotional distance outside the chessboard. Fortune-Lloyd made the character elegant and slightly unreachable, which fit the show’s dreamy memory-like style.
His estimated fortune is still modest compared with the bigger names here, but The Queen’s Gambit gave him strong international visibility. He has also built work through British television, theater, historical drama, and streaming-era projects. Townes was not the largest role in the series, yet he became one of the characters viewers remembered because of his quiet effect on Beth’s emotional life. That kind of breakout supporting presence can raise an actor’s value quickly.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Jacob Fortune-Lloyd
|$1 million – $4 million
|
|Fortune-Lloyd ranks eighth because Townes became memorable, though his overall fortune is still smaller than more established co-stars.
7. Moses Ingram
Moses Ingram played Jolene, Beth’s closest connection from the orphanage and one of the few people in the story who could speak to Beth without treating her like a myth. Jolene mattered because she gave the series moral clarity and emotional history. Ingram made her sharp, funny, wounded, practical, and deeply loyal, which made her return later in the story feel earned rather than convenient.
Ingram’s estimated net worth grew after the miniseries because The Queen’s Gambit opened the door to much larger visibility. Her later role in Obi-Wan Kenobi connected her to the Star Wars universe, while other film and television work helped extend her profile. She ranks seventh because her fortune is still developing, but Jolene became a major breakout role and helped push her into much bigger franchise conversations.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Moses Ingram
|$1 million – $5 million
|
|Ingram ranks seventh because Jolene gave her a breakout prestige role, and Star Wars later expanded her public profile.
6. Bill Camp
Bill Camp gave the miniseries one of its most quietly important performances as Mr. Shaibel, the basement custodian who first teaches Beth chess. Shaibel’s role was not large in screen time, but it was massive in story function. He was the first person to recognize Beth’s gift, the first adult to take her mind seriously, and the person whose influence remained emotionally important long after she left the orphanage.
Camp’s estimated wealth comes from decades of serious acting across film, television, and theater. His résumé includes prestige dramas, supporting film roles, stage work, and acclaimed character performances. The Queen’s Gambit introduced him to many viewers who may not have known his name before, but he was already one of those actors whose presence usually signals quality. He ranks sixth because his fortune reflects long-term respected work rather than one Netflix role alone.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Bill Camp
|$3 million – $8 million
|
|Camp ranks sixth because Shaibel was emotionally essential, while his larger fortune comes from a long character-actor career.
5. Harry Melling
Harry Melling played Harry Beltik, the Kentucky chess champion who becomes one of Beth’s rivals, teachers, and brief romantic partners. Beltik worked because Melling made him awkward, earnest, proud, and eventually self-aware. His role showed the difference between being good and being transcendent. Harry was strong enough to recognize Beth’s genius, then mature enough to understand that his own path needed to move outside her shadow.
Melling’s estimated fortune is supported by one of the most valuable childhood-franchise connections in modern film: the Harry Potter series. After playing Dudley Dursley, he rebuilt his adult career through more unusual and respected roles in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Old Guard, The Pale Blue Eye, and other projects. The Queen’s Gambit helped strengthen that reinvention. He ranks fifth because Beltik added prestige-TV value to a career that already had franchise money underneath it.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Harry Melling
|$4 million – $10 million
|
|Melling ranks fifth because Beltik supported his adult-career reinvention after the Harry Potter films made him globally recognizable.
4. Marielle Heller
Marielle Heller played Alma Wheatley, Beth’s adoptive mother, and gave the miniseries one of its most emotionally complicated relationships. Alma was lonely, fragile, funny, stylish, dependent, and quietly perceptive. Her bond with Beth became one of the show’s most moving parts because it grew from arrangement into companionship. Heller made Alma feel deeply human, especially in the way she saw Beth’s brilliance while also needing Beth’s success for her own escape.
Heller’s estimated wealth comes not only from acting but also from directing, writing, and producing. Her work behind the camera on films such as The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood gives her a stronger financial and creative profile than viewers who know her only as Alma may realize. She ranks fourth because The Queen’s Gambit gave her a standout acting role, while her larger career includes major filmmaker value.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Marielle Heller
|$5 million – $12 million
|
|Heller ranks fourth because Alma was a major acting showcase, but her directing and producing career adds the larger financial base.
3. Thomas Brodie-Sangster
Thomas Brodie-Sangster played Benny Watts, the stylish American chess champion who becomes one of Beth’s most important rivals and allies. Benny worked because Brodie-Sangster gave him confidence without making him empty. He was cocky, brilliant, theatrical, and genuinely useful to Beth’s growth. His scenes shifted the show into a sharper competitive rhythm because Benny understood both chess and image.
Brodie-Sangster ranks high because his career was already widely known before the Netflix miniseries. He had major visibility through Love Actually, Nanny McPhee, Game of Thrones, The Maze Runner films, voice work, and other screen roles. The Queen’s Gambit gave him another globally watched success and introduced him to a different audience. His estimated fortune reflects the advantage of starting young and staying active across film, television, and franchises.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Thomas Brodie-Sangster
|$6 million – $15 million
|
|Brodie-Sangster ranks third because Benny added Netflix prestige to a career already strengthened by major franchises and early fame.
2. Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy is the person most directly associated with the success of The Queen’s Gambit. Beth Harmon became one of the defining streaming characters of 2020: brilliant, isolated, stylish, self-destructive, competitive, and emotionally guarded. Taylor-Joy carried almost the entire miniseries through expression, silence, posture, and intensity. The role turned her from a rising actor into a global star almost overnight.
Her estimated fortune comes from the Netflix hit, film roles, fashion campaigns, endorsements, producing possibilities, and major star momentum. Before Beth, she already had serious credibility from The Witch, Split, Glass, and Emma. Afterward, she moved through projects such as The Menu and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. She ranks second because Beth created the biggest career boost from the miniseries, though one cast member still edges her out through a longer accumulated career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Anya Taylor-Joy
|$10 million – $25 million
|
|Taylor-Joy ranks second because Beth Harmon made her a global star and sharply increased her earning power across film and fashion.
1. Scott Frank
Scott Frank is the unusual No. 1 here because the biggest financial winner from The Queen’s Gambit may not be an on-screen actor at all. Frank co-created, wrote, directed, and executive-produced the miniseries, giving him a level of creative control and financial upside that performers usually do not have. His work shaped the show’s pacing, visual style, emotional restraint, and surprisingly gripping approach to chess.
Frank’s estimated wealth comes from decades as a screenwriter, director, producer, and showrunner, with credits including Out of Sight, Minority Report, Logan, Godless, and The Queen’s Gambit. His inclusion here makes sense because cast net worth rankings often focus only on actors, but limited-series money can strongly favor the creator who owns the adaptation vision and controls the production. In terms of who really profited from the 96% RT critics-rated Netflix miniseries, Frank’s behind-the-camera career gives him the largest estimated fortune connected to the show.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Scott Frank
|$20 million – $40 million
|
|Frank ranks first because his creator-level role and long screenwriting career likely give him the biggest overall financial profile attached to the miniseries.
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