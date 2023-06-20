The Queen’s Gambit: Elizabeth and Townes’s Relationship Explained

The Queen’s Gambit, set in the 1950s in an orphanage, revolves around Elizabeth Harmon, a chess grandmaster grappling with addiction. Having been mentored by a janitor in her orphanage, she harbors an insatiable hunger to become the world’s greatest chess player. In her first tournament, she encounters Townes and eventually develops feelings for him. This is because Townes takes her seriously despite her gender and tender age. Unlike the rest of the men she comes across. This article dives deeper into Elizabeth and Townes’s relationship.
Starring the talented Anya Taylor Joy and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, the series delves into the theme of unreciprocated love and platonic friendship. Even after several years, Townes remains integral to Elizabeth’s life. This is shown in Elizabeth’s conversation with Cleo over drinks. Why do they not end up together if the two have such an undeniable connection?
Is Townes Gay?
From the very beginning, Elizabeth and Towne’s relationship has been the talk of the town. And most of the discussions revolve around the potentially unfortunate fate of it. Fans have been curious to know whether Townes is, in fact, gay. The Queen’s Gambit never dives head straight into the topic of Towne’s sexuality and leaves it largely open to interpretation. However, subtle hints here and there might imply Townes is gay, or so to think.
Perhaps the main reason for this is because of the show’s strict adherence to Walter Tevis’s novel. The novel itself doesn’t have any queer characters, and while the show does have some great LGBTQ+ characters, the showrunners never stop focusing on their sexuality. One plausible explanation behind this is that the producers wish to prioritize Elizabeth and Towne’s connection over any other aspect. However, speculations have been made suggesting that any upcoming season of The Queen’s Gambit may grapple with Townes’s sexuality,
Their Relationship Breaks Stereotypes
While Elizabeth’s character may come off as ‘quirky’ and a ‘pixie magic girl,’ the producers have gone to great lengths to prove otherwise. One way they do this is through her complex relationship with Townes. Initially, viewers see his unhealthy obsession with wanting to sleep with Elizabeth. However, soon, they learn it stems from an idealized version of her that he had thought up. He eventually talks himself out of his impulse, and this change in mind paves the way for a healthy, platonic relationship between them.
Therefore, Elizabeth’s conscious decision to remain single aligns with her character. Thus any attraction audiences may sense between the two in The Queen’s Gambit is solely rooted in their individual fantasies of one another and not otherwise. Elizabeth and Townes’s relationship transcends the limitations of what a typical relationship should look like. It instead allows Elizabeth to emerge as a compelling character in control of her own agency.