The First Alien Movie Secretly Included A Great LGBTQ+ Character

The first Alien movie secretly included an LGBTQ+ character which was something that very few films were doing when it was released in the 70s. Ridley Scott’s Alien is a revolutionary film that redefined not just the horror genre but also contributed to the representation of LGTBQ+ characters. The inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters in movies and television has been a cause of debate in recent years. While many films and shows have made strides towards representation and inclusion, it’s still rare to find well-rounded and authentic LGBTQ+ characters in science fiction.
This inclusion was carried out by writing, Jane Lambert, the only other female crew member on the Nostromo as a queer woman. Her existence in this film only affirms Aliens’ position as a progressive and legendary part of cinema, not just in horror but in gender politics as well. Here’s why this deserves to be acknowledged more and recognised.
Aliens Revealed That 1 Original Character Was Trans
The revealing of Lambert’s gender identity did not happen in the original Alien film but rather in the 1986 sequel, Aliens. After the destruction of Nostromo, survivor, Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver is interrogated by her superiors on the true events that went down on the ship. While this is happening the files containing information about her dead colleagues scroll on the screen behind her. For Lambert, the ship’s navigator, her gender identification is shown to be trans. This information is not explicitly stated in the film. However, the inclusion of a trans character in the iconic science fiction franchise is a significant milestone for LGBTQ+ representation in media, and it demonstrates the power of subtle and nuanced representation.
The original writing of all characters as gender neutral coupled with Ridley Scott’s decision to cast a woman as Ripley already put Alien in a class of its own. The writing of Lambert as a trans character undoubtedly helps to elevate the film’s relevance. When you consider the history of representation in media, particularly science fiction, Alien was years ahead of its peers. It is another example of the Alien franchise pushing boundaries and challenging norms in the realm of science fiction and representation.
Who Played Alien’s Original Trans Character
Lambert, the trans character was played by actress Veronica Cartwright, who prior to Alien had a long and successful career in film and television, as well as some experience in the horror genre. She had initially auditioned for the role of Ripley which went to Weaver. Her performance earned her the 1980 Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress for her nuanced and layered performance. Capturing the fear and anxiety of being trapped on a spaceship with a deadly alien, a fear that would resonate deeply with the audience.
Despite the fact that the LGBTQ+ representation in the first Alien movie wasn’t overt and that the representation was so subtle that it can be missed, fans have celebrated it as an important moment in science fiction history. It serves as a reminder that great representation doesn’t always have to be loud. It can be subtle and even small moments can speak volumes about a character’s identity and experiences.
