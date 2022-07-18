“Minority Report” Turns 20 In 2022

Twenty years ago, the world was introduced to a movie that would change the way we think about the future. Minority Report, directed by Steven Spielberg, showed us a world where technology had progressed so far that crimes could be predicted and prevented. Though the movie is set in 2054, many of its predictions have already come true. In 2022, we will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of this groundbreaking film, and there is no better time to rewatch it and reflect on its legacy. For those who have short-term film memory, here’s a brief description of the movie’s plot: Minority Report is about a police force that uses precognition to stop crimes before they happen. The main character, John Anderton (played by Tom Cruise), is a “pre-crime” officer who is accused of a future murder. He must go on the run to clear his name and find the real killer. Along the way, he learns that the system is not as perfect as it seems. The film is based on a short story by Philip K. Dick, and it was nominated for two Academy Awards. If you haven’t seen Minority Report, it’s a must-watch. It’s a timeless classic that is just as relevant today as it was 20 years ago. Here are a few reasons why you should revisit Minority Report on its 20th anniversary.
It’s Tom Cruise at his finest
Make no mistake: by the time Minority Report was released, Tom Cruise was already a Hollywood superstar. But his acting prowess really sparkled in Minority Report. Cruise’s performance in the movie was so convincing that it’s easy to forget that he’s not actually a cop in real life. If you’re a fan of Cruise, this is one of his best movies. It showcases Tom Cruise’s talent as an actor and proves that he is more than just a pretty face. In an interview with Yahoo! News celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film, costar Coln Farrell talked about his experience working with Tom Cruise: “I was 24 or 25 and it was my third or fourth film, and I was just going ‘What the hell?’ You know, he’s very competitive and very physically engaged,” he said. “I remember him walking on the set and screaming, ‘Are we making an action movie? Then why don’t I hear action?’”
The cast is amazing
When you watch Minority Report, it’s hard to believe that the cast isn’t made up of mostly A-list actors. In addition to Tom Cruise, the movie features Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Max von Sydow, and Tim Blake Nelson. The performances by all of these actors are top-notch. Even though the film is 20 years old, the acting is still just as good as in any current movie.
The special effects are incredible
For a movie that was released in 2002, the special effects are still mind-blowing. Spielberg is a master of creating visually stunning films, and Minority Report is no exception. The futuristic world that Cruise’s character inhabits is brought to life with stunning detail. From the flying cars to the holograms, every element of the film’s world is meticulously crafted. Even if you’ve seen Minority Report before, it’s worth watching again just to see the amazing special effects. What’s perhaps most impressive with its special effects is the movie’s ability to make them seem believable. In a world where anything is possible, Minority Report doesn’t feel like science fiction; it feels like the future.
The story is timeless
When Philip K. Dick wrote the short story that Minority Report is based on, he couldn’t have predicted that it would one day be made into a movie. But the story is just as relevant today as it was when it was first published. In a world where we are constantly being watched and monitored, the themes of privacy and government control are more relevant than ever. The idea of a police force that can stop crimes before they happen is also something that we are still grappling with today. With advances in technology, it’s not hard to imagine a future where Minority Report’s predictions come true. Whether you’re watching it for the first time or the twentieth, Minority Report is a timeless story that is sure to leave you thinking long after the credits roll. In an interview with CNN around the time of the film’s release, Tom Cruise shared his thoughts about the themes of the movie, saying: “I think [if technology is] used in a way that is not responsible, [that] is a bad thing. I think technology and where it is going inevitable, and there’s great benefits that can help an individual in society at large. But … if it’s not used properly, if it’s not used in responsible manner and if people aren’t held responsible for what they do, then it’s a problem.”
It’s an underappreciated Steven Spielberg film
While Steven Spielberg is best known for his blockbusters like Jaws and Jurassic Park, Minority Report is one of his more underrated films. It’s a complex movie that deals with heavy topics like predestination and free will. And it’s one of the few Spielberg movies that doesn’t have a happy ending. If you’re looking for a thought-provoking film by Spielberg, Minority Report should be at the top of your list. Spielberg’s filmmaking talents can especially be seen in Minority Report‘s cinematography. The movie is visually stunning, and it’s a testament to Spielberg’s skill as a director. In an old interview with CNN, Tom Cruise talked about how he was able to convince Spielberg to helm the film: “You know, Steven likes to say, I’m a director; I’m a director for hire. But you know, when you’re going to send something to Steven [it gives you pause]. I’ve been wanting to work with him — who doesn’t want to work with Steven Spielberg? — and so I sent it to him. He was a friend of mine, and it’s also … you get a little nervous before you send something like that. I was waiting going, man, what does he think, what does he think? I thought he probably won’t be interested, and then he called and said, “Yes, I want to do this.”