‘Supernatural’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Earned the Most From the 8.4 IMDb-Rated Cult Favorite

Few genre shows built a fanbase as loyal, loud, and long-lasting as Supernatural. What began as a monster-of-the-week road drama about two brothers hunting evil became a 15-season television institution with conventions, merchandise, streaming discovery, spinoff attempts, fan campaigns, and one of the most committed fandoms in modern TV. The show’s money story is not only about episode salaries. For several cast members, the real value came from convention appearances, later TV work, producing, directing, voice acting, music, and staying connected to a fan culture that never really went away.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is estimated overall wealth rather than salary from Supernatural alone. That means long-running series pay, convention income, earlier roles, later shows, producing, directing, music, voice work, and business ventures all matter. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the Supernatural cast members who appear to have earned the most from the cult favorite and the careers around it.
10. Ruth Connell
Ruth Connell became one of the show’s most memorable later-era additions as Rowena MacLeod, the powerful witch whose relationship with Crowley and the Winchesters gave the series a sharper magical edge. Rowena could have been a one-note manipulator, but Connell made her theatrical, dangerous, wounded, funny, and strangely sympathetic over time. Her Scottish presence and unpredictable loyalty helped make her one of the late seasons’ strongest recurring characters.
Connell’s estimated net worth is lower than the long-running leads because she joined after the show was already well established and never occupied the same salary tier. Still, Supernatural gave her major genre visibility and a loyal convention audience. Her income profile also includes stage work, voice acting, animation, guest roles, and continued fan-event value. Rowena became a serious fan favorite, which gives Connell stronger long-term recognition than many performers with similar screen time.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Ruth Connell
|$1 million – $3 million
|
|Connell ranks tenth because Rowena became a fan favorite, but her role was later and smaller than the show’s main salary drivers.
9. Kim Rhodes
Kim Rhodes played Sheriff Jody Mills, one of the show’s most grounded recurring allies. Jody worked because Rhodes gave her real emotional weight. She was tough, practical, maternal, grieving, and capable without feeling like a superhero dropped into the Winchesters’ world. Her bond with Sam, Dean, Claire, Alex, and other younger characters made her feel like the center of a possible spinoff family that many fans genuinely wanted.
Rhodes’ estimated wealth comes from a broader television career as well as her Supernatural visibility. Before Jody, she was known to younger audiences through The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck, which gave her a Disney Channel income base and lasting recognition. Supernatural added genre fandom, convention earnings, and adult-drama credibility. She ranks ninth because Jody was beloved, but Rhodes’ financial profile still appears smaller than the cast members with longer regular runs or larger franchise roles.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Kim Rhodes
|$2 million – $4 million
|
|Rhodes ranks ninth because Jody Mills became beloved, while her earlier Disney work added another recognizable income lane.
8. Mark Sheppard
Mark Sheppard made Crowley one of the show’s best long-running antagonists and uneasy allies. Crowley was funny because he treated Hell like a corporate office and terrifying because he could still ruin lives without losing his dry charm. Sheppard gave the character intelligence, impatience, vanity, and emotional cracks that made him much more than a standard demon king. His scenes with the Winchesters often gave the show its sharpest verbal sparring.
Sheppard’s estimated net worth reflects decades of genre-TV work, not only Supernatural. His résumé includes Battlestar Galactica, Doctor Who, Leverage, Firefly, Doom Patrol, voice work, and convention appearances. Crowley is one of his most famous roles, but his financial strength comes from being a durable genre presence across multiple fandoms. He ranks eighth because his overall career is broad, even though he was not one of the two leads.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Mark Sheppard
|$3 million – $6 million
|
|Sheppard ranks eighth because Crowley became iconic, while his wider genre-TV career gave him income beyond one fandom.
7. Samantha Smith
Samantha Smith played Mary Winchester, the mother whose death started the entire emotional engine of the series. For years, Mary was more symbol than person: the lost mother, the house fire, the original wound. When the show later brought her back more fully, Smith had to turn that mythology into an actual character with flaws, distance, guilt, and complicated maternal choices. That made Mary more difficult and more interesting than the saintly memory the boys had carried.
Smith’s estimated wealth comes from television work, recurring appearances, commercials, convention visibility, and long-term association with one of the show’s most important family roles. Her screen time was not constant enough to compete with the biggest earners, but Mary Winchester’s significance is enormous. She ranks seventh because her character is foundational to Supernatural, while her actual earning profile remains closer to a recurring performer than a full-series lead.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Samantha Smith
|$4 million – $6 million
|
|Smith ranks seventh because Mary Winchester is central to the show’s mythology, even though her screen time was limited.
6. Jim Beaver
Jim Beaver became one of the emotional pillars of the show as Bobby Singer. Bobby was the gruff hunter, fake FBI backup, research lifeline, father figure, and exhausted adult in a world where Sam and Dean kept getting themselves killed. Beaver made him funny, irritated, wounded, and deeply loving without softening the character too much. His “idjits” became one of the most recognizable pieces of the show’s language.
Beaver’s estimated wealth reflects a long character-actor career across television, film, writing, and theater. Beyond Supernatural, he appeared in projects such as Deadwood, Justified, The Boys, and many other shows. Bobby gave him one of his most beloved roles, while his broader résumé gave him steady income across decades. He ranks sixth because he was hugely important to the series but still financially below the stars with longer lead salaries and larger outside franchises.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Jim Beaver
|$4 million – $8 million
|
|Beaver ranks sixth because Bobby became one of the show’s most loved characters, supported by a long working-actor career.
5. Misha Collins
Misha Collins changed the show’s entire structure when Castiel arrived. What began as an angel introduction in Season 4 became one of the most important long-term relationships in the series. Castiel gave the show a bigger mythological scale, complicated Heaven’s role in the story, and created a third emotional anchor beside Sam and Dean. Collins’ performance worked because he made Castiel strange, sincere, severe, confused, funny, and increasingly human over time.
Collins’ estimated wealth comes from Supernatural salary, conventions, voice work, writing, producing, public appearances, charitable projects, and later television roles. He did not have the same 15-season lead salary foundation as Jensen Ackles or Jared Padalecki, but Castiel became essential enough to make him one of the franchise’s biggest fan draws. His convention value is especially important because Supernatural fandom remained active for years. He ranks fifth because Castiel turned him into one of the show’s most bankable non-Winchester stars.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Misha Collins
|$4 million – $10 million
|
|Collins ranks fifth because Castiel became one of the franchise’s most valuable characters outside Sam and Dean.
4. Alexander Calvert
Alexander Calvert joined late as Jack Kline, but he became central to the final stretch of the series. Jack carried enormous mythology: Lucifer’s son, a dangerous power source, an innocent trying to understand humanity, and eventually one of the key figures in how the show handled God, destiny, and family. Calvert had to enter a fandom already deeply attached to its core characters, which is never an easy job.
His estimated net worth is often placed surprisingly high compared with some longer-running supporting names, though public estimates vary widely. His income profile includes Supernatural, film and television work, modeling or public appearances, and convention visibility. He ranks fourth here because reported estimates around his wealth can be higher than several recurring veterans, but that number should be treated carefully. Jack was important late in the story, though he did not have the same decade-plus earning window as the main trio.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Alexander Calvert
|$5 million – $12 million
|
|Calvert ranks fourth because some public estimates place him high, though his shorter run makes his exact financial position harder to judge.
3. Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Jeffrey Dean Morgan played John Winchester, the father whose absence, obsession, training, and damage shaped Sam and Dean from the beginning. John was not present for most of the series, but his shadow was everywhere. Morgan gave him enough force in limited appearances that viewers understood why the brothers could love him, resent him, chase him, and spend years trying to survive the life he built for them.
Morgan ranks third because his overall fortune grew far beyond Supernatural. His later work as Negan on The Walking Dead became one of the biggest roles of his career, and he also had major visibility through Grey’s Anatomy, Watchmen, The Boys, film roles, endorsements, and convention appearances. John Winchester gave him an important genre-TV connection, but Negan and his wider acting career built the larger fortune.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Jeffrey Dean Morgan
|$10 million – $16 million
|
|Morgan ranks third because John Winchester was important, but his later Walking Dead fame massively expanded his earnings.
2. Jared Padalecki
Jared Padalecki spent 15 seasons as Sam Winchester, which alone makes him one of the show’s clearest financial winners. Sam was the reluctant hunter, the chosen child, the brother who wanted a normal life, the psychic threat, the vessel, the survivor, and eventually the man who had to keep going after impossible loss. Padalecki’s consistency mattered because the show asked Sam to carry trauma, guilt, anger, sacrifice, and brotherly devotion for more than a decade.
His estimated wealth comes from Supernatural salary, conventions, producing, earlier work on Gilmore Girls, and his later lead role on Walker. That last piece is important because it gave him another network lead after the Winchesters’ story ended. Padalecki ranks second because 15 seasons of lead salary created a massive base, and he continued earning through a new long-form television vehicle. Sam made him rich, but Walker helped keep the money story moving.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Jared Padalecki
|$13 million – $20 million
|
|Padalecki ranks second because Sam gave him 15 seasons of lead income, and Walker extended his TV earning power afterward.
1. Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles is the clear No. 1 because Dean Winchester became the face, voice, and emotional engine of the franchise for many fans. Dean carried the car, the music, the jokes, the rage, the guilt, the appetite, the fear of abandonment, and the show’s deepest attachment to family. Ackles made Dean funny without making him shallow and broken without making him weak. Across 15 seasons, that performance became one of the most durable genre-TV leads of the 2000s and 2010s.
Ackles’ estimated wealth comes from Supernatural salary, conventions, directing, producing, voice work, music, business ventures, and major post-show roles in The Boys, Big Sky, and the prequel project The Winchesters. He ranks first because his franchise value extended beyond acting alone. Dean made him a cult-TV icon, but Ackles also used that platform to move into producing, directing, voice roles, and new genre projects. In terms of who earned the most from the 8.4 IMDb-rated cult favorite, Ackles appears to be the biggest winner.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Jensen Ackles
|$14 million – $25 million
|
|Ackles ranks first because Dean became the franchise’s most bankable figure, and he expanded that value through directing, producing, and later genre work.
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