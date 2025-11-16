My Long-Distance Relationship Illustrated In These 16 Pics

by

Inspired by my long-distance relationship I created these illustrations to share my experience with you!

Long-distance relationships come with their own unique challenges, good and bad… but when the feelings are strong enough and you feel like you met the person that you want to spend your life with, distance means so little!

Love, patience, trust, and understanding are the ingredients to hold a relationship and make it last!

If you’d like to see more comics, animations, and illustrations from us, you can follow us on Instagram!

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com | redbubble.com | tiktok.com | twitter.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

Patrick Penrose
