‘Empty Nest’ Couple Gets Called Jerks For Not Allowing Friend’s Kids Over As They Consider Their House Not Safe For Children

Small children get in trouble all the time, so to minimize the risk, parents must prevent any dangerous situation they can think of from happening, especially in their homes, as it should be a safe space to be in. It means keeping the knives where the children can’t reach them, storing chemicals you clean the house with in a place they wouldn’t think of searching for, covering sockets, etc. It is additional stress and work, but it has to be done.
How freeing it should feel when your children are grown up and you can finally create a living space without worrying about these precautions. A woman on Reddit seems to be happy having raised her children and getting an opportunity to live with her husband in what they they consider to be a dream house; however, it is not child-safe whatsoever. That is why she doesn’t allow her friends to bring their children to her house, which causes tension in the friend group, so she started wondering if she was being too uptight.
Couple went all out on their house because they didn’t need to deprive themselves of things they like but would be dangerous for kids
Image credits: Travel4Brews (not the actual image)
The Original Poster (OP) who picked the name ThereRcatseveywhere on Reddit describes herself and her husband living without kids as “a grand experience.” The cool part about it is that the couple didn’t need to think about what is safe and not safe for kids to be around with when setting up their new home.
Their house has a small bar in their game room and a pool. Their rooms are decorated with expensive artwork and they have a dog that wasn’t trained to be a family dog, but more of a working dog.
Some people misunderstood what bitesport meant and it’s nothing illegal. It’s a dog sport that tests dogs’ tracking, obedience, and protection skills and was originally meant for the German protection breeds such as Boxers, Dobermanns, Riesenschnauzers, and Rottweilers. Now the sport is dominated by German Shepherds and the Belgian Malinois, all of which are quite big.
That’s why all their friend gatherings at their house are adult only, but one friend keeps asking to bring her kids over as she struggles to find a sitter
Image credits: u/ThereRcatseveywhere
Not only that, the couple has firearms at their house and a magnetic knife bar full of sharpened tools. All of these features make the house not very safe for children, but the couple has nothing to worry about for the most part because they only host adult parties and they trust their friends to be safe.
However, some of their friends are still raising their children and one of them keeps insisting on bringing her three kids over to the OP’s house. They are aged 6, 8 and 13 and the OP gets along with them well.
She doesn’t mind coming over to the friend’s house when the children are home or when she brings them to other friends’ homes when they are hosting their get-togethers. She doesn’t dislike kids and even watched them for the friend at her place. The only concern the OP has is the children’s safety.
The owners are concerned about the children’s safety because they have a pool, keep firearms and a knife collection at their house so they refuse to allow them
Image credits: u/ThereRcatseveywhere
The mom tried to convince the OP that the oldest of them could look after the younger ones, but the homeowner isn’t convinced. She knows that if something were to happen to the children or they were to break something, it would put a strain on her and the mom’s friendship.
She knows the 13-year-old and doesn’t think he is mature enough to be in charge of two little kids who, the OP admits, can be a handful for even an adult. And as people in the comments pointed out, if the mom thinks that the teen can take care of the little ones, why can’t he do that at his own home?
They are only concerned about the kids’ safety and the safety of their expensive things as any incident could cause tension in the friendship
Image credits: Nacho Facello (not the actual image)
Also, the woman revealed that her neighbor had 3-year-old twins come to visit and one of them ended up in a pool. As a result, one of them has severe brain damage and the pool is one of the homeowner’s biggest safety concerns if she ever has children over.
It’s a valid concern because according to the CDC, “More children ages 1–4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects” and “For children ages 1–14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes.”
And if the incident doesn’t result in a child’s death, they can still face serious consequences: “For every child who dies from drowning, another eight receive emergency department care for non-fatal drowning.”
Image credits: u/ThereRcatseverywhere
The OP does understand that it can be hard to find a sitter and that is why she asks the internet if she should just trust her friend’s kids and allow the mom to take them with her because the Redditor feels she’s excluding her friend who struggles to find a sitter and can’t participate in the gatherings.
People in the comments brought up a simple saying parents often use against their children: “my house, my rules.” If the OP feels stressed about having children in her home, she shouldn’t feel bad for not allowing them around, especially because it’s for their own safety. Furthermore, she can’t forget the incident at the neighbor’s place and the other friends are kind of mean, calling her paranoid.
And although they already did their fair share of raising kids, the couple doesn’t mind them when they are present at other friends’ homes
Image credits: u/ThereRcatseverywhere
However, they are made to feel bad for excluding the mom as she can’t come to the gatherings and are called paranoid
Image credits: Kumat Gauraw (not the actual image)
What do you think of the couple’s decision to not allow kids in their home? Do you think they shouldn’t be as paranoid or do you think the friends are not very responsible parents for not recognizing the dangers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
People in the comments don’t see a problem because a home is a sacred place where the owner can dictate the rules
