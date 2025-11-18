Woman Endures 9-Hour Struggle To Survive After Husband Shoves Her Off Cliff

A harrowing tale of survival emerged after a Malaysian woman was pushed down a ravine by her own husband and courageously crawled her way out to survive.
The incident unfolded on July 27 at around 5 a.m., when the 32-year-old woman was picked up from her workplace in Kuala Lumpur by her husband.
Their two children—aged 6 years and 5 months— were sitting in the back of the car.
The couple’s journey home quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, according to a local NGO named Murtadha Dakwah Centre.
A Malaysian woman defied the odds after being pushed down a ravine by her husband and crawling her way out to safety
Image credits: Murtadha Dakwah Centre / Facebook
According to reports, the husband stopped the car mid-journey and attempted to choke his wife.
He even brandished a knife and threatened to kill her during the heated verbal tussle.
The terrified mother-of-two tried to flee, but her husband stopped her from escaping from the car.
As the car ride continued, things took a darker turn as the couple argued again, leading to the husband pulling over to the roadside and turning more hostile.
The harrowing event occurred on July 27 at around 5 a.m. when the woman was picked up from her workplace in Kuala Lumpur
Image credits: Murtadha Dakwah Centre / Facebook
Locked in a struggle, the husband pushed his wife out of the car and shoved her off a cliff.
The wife went tumbling down into the ravine, which was nearly 33 feet deep.
Although she was left to die, the woman wasn’t willing to give up.
Despite her injuries, she resolutely climbed her way back up over the course of nine hours, all while keeping her children in mind. She was determined not to leave the kids without a mother, according to the NGO’s account.
It was around 2 p.m. when she finally made her way up the ravine and onto the roadside, where passersby were able to help.
While having an argument with her husband, the woman was strangled and pushed over the edge of a ravine, sending her tumbling down
Image credits: Murtadha Dakwah Centre / Facebook
“Her story is heartbreaking. We hope she recovers soon and remains strong,” said Muhammad Ridzuan Osman, head of the NGO that helped with her recovery, according to the South China Morning Post.
Muhammad revealed that the unidentified victim suffered spinal damage, a fractured waist, a broken arm, and other injuries from the terrifying incident.
“Sad to hear his story,” read a translated portion of the NGO’s Facebook post. “For 9 hours she tried to save herself after being pushed into a gorge more than 10 meters deep by her husband in a condition of broken L1-L5 spine … broken waist, fractured hip bones, broken hands, and lungs.”
Injured but undeterred, the woman spent nine hours climbing out of the ravine, driven by the thought of her children
Image credits: Pixabay (Representational Image)
Meanwhile, the husband was arrested, and local reports said he was expected to be charged with attempted murder.
“A court order was issued yesterday (Wednesday), and the suspect will be taken from Sungai Petani Prison in Kedah for the charges tomorrow,” Perak Police Chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris was quoted saying last week.
The husband could spend up to two decades behind bars if convicted. His criminal record also reportedly includes an incident of assault on his brother.
Follow Us